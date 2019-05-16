The Vernon County Censor
May 14, 1919
100 years ago
After a long silence, lasting since its valiant vocal efforts on peace day, the city siren fire alarm has once more been placed in commission by our electricians.
R.C. Worman came up from DeSoto with his truck Friday, taking back a load of flour. He picked up C.E. Sallander and a batch of grist on the way up.
Fred W. Meyers came from Mt. Tabor to take examination for rural carrier on Saturday. Five others wrote at the same time. Rural carriers will be easier to procure when Uncle Samuel puts the wages high enough so a family and a team can be maintained at the same time without slighting either.
Plans for the big soldier welcome are going forward smoothly, all of the committees working out their schedules with an eye single to making it the event of Vernon county. It now seems certain that the event will not take place until the early part of June.
HOSPITAL SITE SELECTED After careful considerations of all sites and propositions offered, the City Commission finally decided upon the Moore property north of the Eckhart Park as a site for the new hospital. Due to the subjects, the commission decided to refer the location to the council. At the meeting last evening the body unanimously confirmed the decision…Construction of the new hospital will be pushed as rapidly as possible.
After years of round about service between this community and the county seat our people now have the benefit of a daily pouch between LaFarge and Viroqua….—LaFarge Enterprise.
The Vernon County Censor
May 18, 1944
75 years ago
According to V. R. Schafer, the chairman of the Vernon county war finance committee, Vernon County’s quota in the fifth war loan drive, which starts June 12th, is $1,153,000, consisting of $479,00 Series E bonds for sale to individuals, $453,000 other bonds for sale to individuals, and $221,000 for sale to corporations. It is expected there will not be another bond drive until late in the fall, at least, and investors should buy all the bonds they can during this fifth bond drive.
One Vernon County farmer residing in Jefferson Township spent a few hours last week to help his neighbor. It went something like this: He had just finished up with his own grain seeding in the middle of the afternoon and noticed that his farmer friend wasn’t going to finish his seeding that day and it looked as though it might rain that night, so he went over with his tractor and equipment. He said “I remembered when I didn’t have a tractor and figured my neighbor who didn’t have a tractor would feel like I would have felt in the days before I had one if a neighbor would just turn in and help me out in a similar pinch. Well, he got his grain in that day and was ready for the rain.” It is deeds like this tahat makes for real friendship and community spirit. It is also another way to help overcome the lateness of the season and shortage of help on the farms.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
May 15, 1969
50 years ago
The Seas Branch pond is open to public fishing according to the Vernon County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors. On April 20, 1968, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Hagen generously granted such rights to the public in a written easement at no cost to the County. The State has planted trout in this pool and will continue to do so. The Supervisors hope this information will clarify the rights of the public on this lake.
Deaths: Vera (Wakely) Henderson, 82; Jeannette (Thompson) Slack, 92; Timothy Donald Brocher, 19; Oscar A. Espeseth, 76; Walter William Hansen, 56; Nordahl Nelson, 82; Clara (Blihovde) Johnson, 85.
Viroqua High golfers this past week defeated Sparta here 154-155, beat Logan Friday here 168-178, and won over Richland Center here Monday 165-175, Jim Kuehn, coach, reported. Tom Fortney was lowest twice with a low of 37 against Sparta and a low of 40 against Logan. Other Viroqua golfers are: Duane Sherry, Kurt Schlict, Steve Vig, Glenn Frey and Dave Welch.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 19, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua Area School District’s referendum on building a new elementary school passed with 65% of the vote. The referendum called for the city to borrow $6.3 million for the new building. Voters passed the referendum in five of seven township polling places. The new building will be for kindergarten through the fourth grade.
The most recent Viroqua School Board meeting drew more than 50 people who were concerned about possible cuts to the special education program. Board members responded by saying that they had not even discussed such a possibility. The only time this issue had been raised was at a budget committee meeting,
At the Viroqua Memorial Day observance, World War II veteran, Willard “Bill” Werth, was selected to give the main address. Werth flew missions into Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary. He was shot down and became a Prisoner of War in Romania. Werth was finally liberated by Russian troops and sent back to American forces in Italy.
Michael McKibbin of rural Westby was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor after a six month undercover drug investigation. The charges included possession and intent to deliver marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of LSD. If convicted, he could face up to 18 years in prison and $115,000 in fines.
Pals for Pets, made up of a group of volunteers, has been working to form the Vernon County Humane Society. The first step for the group was to make improvements to the Viroqua Dog Pound. They spoke at the most recent city council meeting hoping to get approval for the project. The city council voted unanimously to give permission for the project.
Ryan Skrupky, a 1992 graduate of Viroqua High School, was awarded a Barry M. Goldwater scholarship. The selection for the scholarship was based on an independent research proposal, high academic standing and three evaluations of the nominee. Skrupky was one of five students in Wisconsin to receive this scholarship award. He was a student at UW-Madison.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 21, 2009
10 years ago
De Soto school officials broke ground last Wednesday morning on a new project that will give the school a revamped football field and its first ever track.
The Viroqua boys’ 3,200 meter relay team of Matt Long, Michael Veres, David Lund and Cole Dearborn won gold with a time of 8:41.3 and edged out Arcadia at 8:46.55. Viroqua sophomore Cliff McCann won gold in the pole vault with a leap of 12-06.
Vernon Memorial Healthcare held its 15th annual Farm and Home Safety Day at the Viroqua Community Arena on Wednesday, April 29. 321 children from 12 area schools participated in the day-long program.
Deaths: Le Roy M. Dunwald, age 76 of Ontario; Esther (Sagmoen) Cade, age 91; Neil Silbaugh, age 75, of rural Soldiers Grove and Alston P. Raaum, age 79 of Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.