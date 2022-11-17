Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 15, 1922

100 years ago

LaFarge suffered a disastrous fire loss attended with great inconvenience to the village on Sunday night, when the old Seeleyburg grist mill and the electric light plant were totally consumed by fire. The fire originated in the mill, supposed to have been caused by a short circuit in the electric wiring. The Seeleyburg mill is one of the old landmarks of LaFarge section.

Ed Lind has added a fine piece of machinery to his shoe shop – a Champion stitcher.

This Shop Will Make You GIVE THANKS by announcing that we have not raised the price of meat as have many shops at this time, but are still selling at the very low prices we have been charging all summer. The following prices are not special but the same old low prices we have had. They will save you money. Beef Steak, per lb. $.20; Beef Roast $.15; Soup Meat $.10; Pork Sausage $.15; Hamburger $.15; Wiener’s, any kind or size $.20; Pork Steak $.22. Highest cash prices paid for Hides and Fresh Eggs. SATHER’S MEAT MARKET.

Although 1918 War Savings Stamps do not mature until January 1st, 1923, Postmaster Coffland announces that he will accept them on and after November 15th in exchange for the new 4% Treasury Savings Certificate.

Every 1918 Stamp- presented now will be accepted at its maturity value of five dollars if used as part payment for one or more new certificates, dated January 1, 1923.

DeSoto, November 13 – The new cement bridge south of town has been inspected by the Crawford county board and together with the new road, now nearing completion, will be ready for travel next week.

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 13, 1947

75 years ago

The Viroqua Women’s Literary Club held its regular meeting at 2:30 p.m.

at the Public Library Lecture room on Monday. Mrs. Halvor Allness gave a splendid review of the Egyptian and Greek religions from ancient times to the present. When the club convenes for its regular meeting in November, Mrs. R. S. Hirsch will discuss Zoroastrianism, the Persian religion.

Louise’s Coffee Shop will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Kindly make reservations early.

Regulations for the manufacture and sale of tobacco fertilizer will be considered at a hearing to be conducted at the state capitol by the state department of agriculture. The meeting was called at the request of state tobacco growers and dealers. Its purpose is to consider the adoption of state regulations which would limit the chlorine content of all tobacco fertilizers manufactured or sold in the state to a maximum two percent. Tobacco growers point out that a larger chlorine content injures the burning quality of tobacco and reduces its value.

The 25th anniversary of the Viroqua Laf-a-Lot club was observed Monday evening at the home of Miss Mary Webb. A most pleasant social evening was spent. Current members of the club are Ella Brown, B. C. Brown, Ira Casperson, H. E. Goldsmith, Martin Jasperson, Chas. Parker, A. E. Smith, R. E. Wolfgram, and Mary Webb.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Nov. 16, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua Area School “senior citizens” may again get a “golden ager” pass for school events by asking at the High School, according to Edwin Sievers, VHS principal.

County Board Chairman Chet Erlandson this week said he was pleased and thought it worth to report Vernon will be completing its debt payment this year.

Payments will be made beginning about the first of April on marketings of wool completed in 1972 and reported by January 31, 1973. Wool payments are based on the difference between incentive price and the average national price for marketings during the year.

Charles Upham told the B-C Wednesday that it was the last day for Viroqua Taxi to operate. He’s closed the taxi business he’s had for 2 ½ months Wednesday.

Obituaries: Mrs. Annie Skolos (81) Westby area; Chester Galstad (78) Chaseburg; Mabel Strangstalien (71) rural Westby; Cora Aspenson (85) township of Utica; Gustav Anderson (85) township of Franklin; Raymond Silbaugh (76) township of Webster; Mildred Polleys (70) town of Genoa.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 13, 1997

25 years ago

The 1998 Snowflake Ski Queen is Jennifer Jacobson, the daughter of Mark and Sue Jacobson. First Attendant is Lindsey Lee the daughter of Don Lee and Lori Martine and the Second Attendant is Laura Olson, the daughter of Ron and Kristine Olson. The court are all Westby High School seniors.

The official grand opening of the new library and classroom addition to the Chaseburg Middle School will be this Sunday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to tour the new facility. Refreshments will be served.

This Friday, Nov. 14, 1997, marks the end of an era in West Prairie. The Halverson family will be closing the West Prairie Store after operating the family business for 104 years at the same location, the intersection of Hwy. 82 and County Trunk N.

The Viroqua Blackhawks ended their 1997 playoff run in the WIAA Division 4 quarterfinals Saturday, with a wild, heartbreaking 34-28 loss to the Lancaster Flying Arrows in Lancaster. The playoff matchup had nine lead changes during the game.

The Viroqua High School musical, “Annie,” will be playing at the Elementary School cafetorium on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The annual Open House-Pie and Ice Cream Social and Pie Auction was recently held at the Liberty Pole Multiage Elementary School. Matt Keenan, the auctioneer, took bids totaling $1,100, this total was matched by Vernon Memorial Hospital. Funds earned are for scholarships for graduating Viroqua Seniors.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 15, 2012

10 years ago

Construction of The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua is about 25 percent complete. Eunice Hillman said the building, which is a wood structure, should be completely enclosed by the end of November. The projected date of completion and occupancy is June 1, 2013, which includes landscaping and parking. “When completed, the center of hospice care will compliment the continuum of care in our community and the surrounding tri-state area,” Hillman said.

State Rep. Lee Nerison, R-Westby, handily defeated Democratic challenger Tom Johnson in the redrawn 96th Assembly District in the Nov. 6 general election. The chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture also said his background as a lifelong farmer has helped advance the ag industry in the state.

Putting their hands, heads, hearts and health into the project, 4-H Youth Ambassadors partnered with the Vernon County Fair Board members and representatives of Badgerland Financial to improve grandstand seating at the fairgrounds. This project was made possible by those who took the time to vote for their favorite county fair in 2011. Vernon County garnered enough votes to apply for grant funding. Bill Marohl, Roger Hooker and Colleen Pulvermacher worked together to write the grant which resulted in generous funding provided by Badgerland Financial, with replacing a section of the very old lower grandstand seating as the priority project. Special appreciation is extended to Krista Peterson, Badgerland Financial public relations coordinator, for her assistance in organizing this project. The work crew consisted of: Sam Krause, Cordell Sagler, Julia Wiltinger, Emma Penchi, Roger Hooker, Ann Krause, Colleen Pulvermacher, Kay Penchi, Eileen Wiltinger, Leo Nickelotti, Kathy Sagler, Ken Karwoski, Ben Haynes, Kevin Larson. Wayne Umberger, Ken Deaver, James Schipper, John McClelland, David Wright and Stan Zube.