Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 27, 1922

100 years ago

They say there is nothing new under the sun, but so far as our knowledge goes Vernon County’s bastille added a new chapter to the county’s history sometime last Saturday night when two young men awaiting trial sawed through the bars and flew to parts unknown. They were Ray Marker and Earl McDaniel, who were arrested a week or two ago on a liquor charge and were waiting for trial at the October term of court….they connived to have a hacksaw slipped to them from the outside world, make a neat job of sawing the bars and gained their freedom.

Troubles never come singly, apparently. In the midst of being desperately busy trying to issue the paper and at the same time cope with the mass of job work incident to fair week, the Censor’s big cylinder press threw a fit this morning and the result was the breakage of three very vital parts. The break was a serious one, requiring many hours to repair, and the Censor is grateful to the efficient efforts of mechanic Victor Buckles in getting us back on our feet again with the minimum of delay.

Vernon county is soon to lose one of her officials, Supt. Sam Neprud of the Asylum having been selected by the head officials of the State Tobacco Pool as Field Man for the Pool….Mr. and Mrs. Neprud have agreed to remain in charge of affairs at the asylum until after the annual meeting of the county board in November.

The Censor office has a good opening for a bright young man who is not afraid of work and wants to learn the printing trade. Apply at the office at once.

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 25, 1947

75 years ago

The five-day Vernon County Fair came to a close Sunday afternoon with a record-breaking crowd for the last day. Favorable weather, fine exhibits, good free attractions, crowds of people, with every foot of concession space sold, made the 91st annual Vernon County Fair a success financially and otherwise. Attendance was light on Thursday, good on Friday, fair on Saturday, but the record crowd of Sunday brought the average up. Worry over the tobacco harvest, with every available person cutting down the weed, was responsible for the light attendance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The livestock barns were not completely filled this year in the livestock show, due to the rush of farm work this fall.

True to form, real fall weather is commencing to plague late crops this last week of September. There was frost in spots Sunday night, with some damage in places to the remnant of the tobacco crop still standing, and it was feared that Monday night would see the finish of all of it, but a favorable warm air mass moved in shortly before midnight and gave the late tobacco and corn a few days’ reprieve.

The Censor wishes to extend its congratulations to the village of La Farge and to Harold L. Calloway on the opening of the new theatre, on Friday evening of this week. It will be a fine thing for the La Farge community.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 28, 1972

50 years ago

Two mayors dug ground for the Viroqua housing project Monday while the Housing Authority and developer watched under umbrella protection.

Viroqua’s new cross country team placed second in its meet Thursday last week on the Blackhawk grounds.

Viroqua Kiwanis ordered 300 “You and the Law” books for distribution at the Viroqua High School and in public places in the community.

Western Wisconsin Technical Institute will be using the main floor of the former Vernon County Teachers College as a career center, the B-C was advised this week.

Mrs. Olga Guell will be honored Saturday at the Viroqua Penney Store and then at a retirement party Saturday night at the VFW…Olga has worked 32 years at the Penney store this Christmas.

Viroqua Harmonettes of the Sweet Adelines were awarded a Mayor’s proclamation last week.

Temple Theatre Viroqua: “Kansas City Bombers” starring Raquel Welch

Howard Johnson announced this week he had purchased the Vance interest in the Jacobson and Vance Funeral Home.

Obituaries: William Vance (74) Vernon County; Mrs. Leonard Johnson (Gertrude) (72) Victory; Mrs. Grace Wolfe (82) Vernon County.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 25, 1997

25 years ago

Congressman Ron Kind reads “Moostache” to Viroqua fourth-graders last Friday. He also answered questions about his job as a United States Representative.

Hanna Agar, age 13 of Westby, has artwork featured in the 1998 New Moon Calender. Her drawing (for the month of August) was one of 13 colorful works selected from hundreds of entries submitted for the international, bi-monthly publication which earned the 1995 Parent’s Choice Foundation Gold Award for best children’s magazine. Hanna is the daughter of Dr. Ben and Julie Agar of Westby.

Viroqua High School Class officers for 1997-1998 include: Liz Fagen, Jill Kooiman, Molly Proue, Amber Fortney and Paco Bertsch.

Courtney Oftedahl received a $100 sponsorship check from Francis Nickelatti on behalf of American Legion Post 246. Oftedahl will be competing in the Superstar International Finals Sept. 26-28 in Canada.

Westby skiers train abroad. Westby’s Kyle Buros, a WHS senior trained for a month in Kuopio, Finland, on special plastic-lined slopes designed for summer training. He also spent time at the national training center in Lake Placid, New York, as well as several weeks in Calgary, Alberta. Ben Erlandson, a freshman at WHS, did some summer training in Trondheim, Norway. Prior to traveling to Norway, Ben also trained on plastic in Calgary and Lake Placid. The big goal for all of America’s top young ski jumpers is the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

City Park and Rec Director Terry Sime paid tribute to the civic pride, community spirit and the volunteers that sparked the creation of Viroqua’s newest attraction, Bigley Park. The dedication ceremony for the new park took place on Sept. 17, at its South Street location.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 27, 2012

10 years ago

Saturday’s cooler temperatures and wind didn’t stop a large crowd from taking in the Viola Horse and Colt Show Parade on Saturday afternoon. The village has held the Horse and Colt Show since 1930. The Kickapoo Middle School Band made music as they marched down Commercial Street for the Horse and Colt Show Parade.

Howard and Joanne (Koula) Midtlien were married Oct. 6, 1962. Please join us for an open house on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club, S1269 Sportsman Lane, Stoddard, WI. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hosted by their children Nancy (Jay) Everson, Doug, Jim (Liz) Midtlien, and Leah (Chad) Thurin, and their 11 grandchildren.

In October, VIVA Gallery (Viroqua Independent Visual Artists Cooperative) welcomes fine art photographer Jack Hill. Hill studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Center of the Eye School of Photography in Aspen, Colorado. Hill, who resides in the Kickapoo River Valley, works to create pictures that reach out with an invitation to enter emotionally and explore. He loves images that grow and allow for a deepening relationship. His goal is to present work which stimulates the people that view it.

Six Viroqua girls’ tennis players earned all-conference honors at the Coulee Conference tournament Saturday. The Blackhawks placed third as a team. Individual team members earning second-team, all-conference honors were Katie VanBlarcom, Destiny Stussy and Morgan Montgomery. Earning honorable mention honors were Mariah Andregg, Michelle Kent and Annie Koenig.