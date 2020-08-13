Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 25, 1920
100 years ago
C.M. Froiland has purchased from Schroeder Brothers the Stoddard store which they recently purchased from Vig and Tuhus. Mr. Froiland’s Montana land went in on the deal.
Chris Sather wishes us to announce that his meat shop just south of the Censor office will be open for business Saturday morning of this week. He extends a cordial invitation to all to come in and get acquainted.
Ladies silk top union suits, special at $2 at Rogers.
Two cars came together and stood on end on the Coon Valley hill Sunday. No one was injured.
If the weather permits – and it has been unwilling of late – a band concert will be held at the park Friday evening.
Jerry Bann, the pop corn man, has departed with his high toned jitney to dispense pop corn and peanuts at the fairs.
The residences of F.P. McIntosh, Wm. Crook and T.L. Buchanan are being adorned with new coats of paint.
Miss Latta has installed in her restaurant a Armour fountain and is now ready to cater to your wants in the soda line.
The carpenter fraternity seems to be fated at the busy season of the year, John Weber, is not yet able to work, and now J.M. White sustains a broken arm Thursday while working on Boyle’s new coal unloader.
This week will see the beginning of harvesting of Vernon’s 1920 tobacco crop…. some of the early crops are ready for axe and spear. It is estimated that not over five per cent of the weed will be in the shed by the end of the week.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 16, 1945
75 years ago
With President Truman giving reporters at the Whitehouse the official release of the final collapse of Japan, all radios were tuned in for the long awaited news which came at six o’clock last Tuesday evening. Within a few minutes, the city fire siren gave a long shriek and a large crowd quickly gathered on Main Street. One car after another took up an accompaniment of honking horns, and gradually the traffic began to converge at the corner of Main and Court Streets, where a big bonfire had been started by Mrs. Hilda Gross. Those who participated in the celebration of World War I victory here recall that Mrs. Gross also ignited the blaze of that celebration in the same spot back on Nov. 11, 1918. The city band arrived in two large trucks. As the evening wore on, the band made a tour of residential section of the city, followed by pedestrians and many with cars. The celebrations continued until after ten o’clock. Wednesday morning a colorful procession got under way, led by the American Legion and color guard, the smartly clad city band, white gowned nurses, the newly uniformed Civil Air Patrol, a sizeable group of visiting service men, a group dressed in costumes of our allies, with other groups and vehicles. The parade wound its way to the city park bowl for the planned observances. The program opened with a selection by the band under the direction of Emory Nordness, after which Judge Lincoln Neprud acted as marshal of the day. Next came the advance of the colors by the American Legions, invocation by Rev. Zuener, “America” sung by audience, several vocal numbers by a trio composed of Kathleen Henden, Bonnie Heinden, and “Toddy” Henry. Then the audience stood in silent tribute in respect to those who had made the supreme sacrifice in the war.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 13, 1970
50 years ago
The Vernon County Board, in a one-day session Thursday, passed an ordinance regulating assemblages of 5,000 or more within the boundaries of Vernon County. The ordinance is strong enough to discourage applicants and is intended to prevent them from acquiring land for the purpose of a rock festival.
Deaths: Todd Hughes, 2; Julius Hovey, 85; Forrest (Bud) Umberger, 49; Pluma M. (Nelson) Harris, 78; Effie Madge (Nuzum) (Wilson) McHenry, 86; Norman E. Winchel, 39; Marian (Jenkins) Reed, 44.
The Milwaukee Road asked to close their depot in Westby. It asked the same of Cashton and other Wisconsin communities. The Westby depot was built in 1916 when passenger service was still provided. Freight cars will still be brought into the community twice a week. No objections were raised to the proposal.
Monday night the Viroqua City Council voted to eliminate 15 parking meters in the downtown area to improve the flow of traffic and make intersections safer.
Floyd Burt, Bud cheesemaker, walked off with a first and 2 seconds at the Wisconsin State Fair. Louis Biddle, Soldiers Grove, had a first, third and fifth this year. Burt was first in fresh cheddar, second in semi-aged and aged cheese classes. Biddle had a first in aged cheddar.
Women and men may be hired for crossing guard positions and the Viroqua Council raised the salaries to $2.00 an hour for three hours of work each school day.
Area teachers attending the Wisconsin Education Association leadership conference August 12-13 in Ripon include: Viroqua: Kenneth Deaver, Wyman Felde, William Mapp and Warren Selck; Westby: Ronald Bjerke; La Farge: Mary Steinmetz.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Aug. 17, 1995
25 years ago
With the school year about to start, the Viroqua School Board at its regular meeting outlined plans for teachers to move into the new school building. Some teachers expressed concerns that they would have little time to set up before students arrived. The contractors had asked that the teachers not move in early so they would not have to finish their work by working around the teachers.
The Viroqua school district received $262,248 in Chapter I funds which allowed for the recall of Chapter I teacher Ken Penfield, as well as the posting for two Chapter I positions which were opened by a resignation and a retirement.
Congressman Steve Gunderson spoke at a Vernon County forum held in Viroqua. He explained that Medicare funding would not be cut and not to be taken in by scammers. Scammers were sending out letters to citizens asking for money so they could lobby against the supposed Medicare cuts.
Scott Wasson, address unknown, failed to show up to start his one-year jail term. He had plead guilty for operating after revocation for the fifth time. He now faced up to five years in jail for failing to report.
A rural De Soto couple faced drug charges after a raid of their residence found $23,000 of crystal methamphetamine and $11,000 of hash. The charges against them carried a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,060,000. Kathy Shawley and Thomas Paremski were released on a $25,000 signature bond and a $20,000 signature bond respectively.
Congressman Steve Gunderson predicted that the soon to be released military study would kill the proposed low-level jet flight corridor.
Viroqua’s Legion baseball team lost to Ripon by a score of 1 to 0 which ousted them from the state tournament.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 19, 2010
10 years ago
Fire engulfed the Bethel Lutheran Church at the intersection of Co. B and Co. Y northeast of Viroqua. Eight fire departments responded to the blaze. The 127-year-old building was totally destroyed.
The VHS Class of 1970 met for its 40th class reunion on July 17 at Norwegian Hollow in Viroqua.
The Chaseburg Coon Valley Blues baseball team finished its 2010 season on a winning note, as the Blues handily took care of the La Crosse 35er’s, 8-2 at “The Park” Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The 22nd annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/Teachers College was held on Saturday. Alumni club chairperson Ken Deaver welcomed the 65 persons present.
Flooding last weekend caused damage and road closures for several communities in Vernon County. Rainfall throughout the county Friday morning August 13, accumulated to 3-4 inches between 7-11 a.m.
Bob and Barbara Fisher recently signed a conservation easement on 33 acres of Vernon County land. The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has added that piece of bluff top land to the nearly 12,000 acres of southwestern Wisconsin it protects from development.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
