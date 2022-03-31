Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

March 29, 1922

100 years ago

Clerk Willard Harris of Liberty town was in Monday to arrange for printing of the town ticket. Friend Willard has been clerk for Liberty for 19 years, and friends have prevailed upon him to stand for reelection again. He is opposed by Lewis Hamilton whom Willard says is a real prince of a fellow. That’s a fine spirit to show.

Are you going to dye? If so O.E. Davis has Putnam Dyela and Diamond.

Norris Olson and Andrew Thompson have been out fixing telephone lines this week, which are in bad condition.

Bud, arch 21 – Nature has covered the earth with a blanket of snow for a few days, and many farmers are making use of it hauling logs to the saw mill on Nels Tryggestad’s premises, where they expect to saw lumber.

I.E. Casperson received another car load of Ford automobiles this week. He reports the sale of eleven cars during the past two weeks in spite of the condition of roads and weather.

LAFARGE ENTERPRIZES – After eight weeks under quarantine the Luther Green family were released Tuesday morning….It would be hard to enumerate the number of people on the sick list in the village, nearly every home having one or more patients….School closed Friday noon for an indefinite period. Six teachers and many of the pupils have taken the epidemic.

For One Week Only

15 pounds Granulated Sugar $1.00; White Navy Beans, Hand Picked, 3 pounds .25c; 30c Oh Hannah Cookies, per pound, 23c; Galvanic Soap, per Bar .05c; No. 2 – 15c can Pork and Beans (Beauty Brand) .10c; 4 pounds 28c Peaberry Coffee at .95c; 6 bars Luna White laundry Soap .25c; Bob White Toilet Paper .05c. Johnson Brothers.

The Vernon County Censor

March 27, 1947

75 years ago

Next Tuesday will be a quiet election so far as the city of Viroqua is concerned, but there appears to be one red-hot issue – daylight saving time. Pushing the clock ahead an hour in order to get the advantage of an extra hour of daylight for evening activities is very popular with city businesses and professional men and workers, while it appears to work to the disadvantage of the farmers, and rural areas like Vernon county are expected to vote heavily against a change.

On April 17 the curtain will rise on a romantic drama, “Mignonette,” at the Viroqua High School auditorium. Members of the cast include Patricia Weber, Joan Johnson, Evelyn Olson, Esther Sisbach, Pauline Hoseny, Verna Mageland, Doris Verlo, Shirley Fortney, Anita Anderson, Jeanne Zitzner, Donald Monson, Arthur Gronning, Wayne Cook, Jim Schipper, Ivan Silbaugh, Alf Allness, Charles Lee and Chester Lee.

Due to a few weeks’ unavoidable delay, the hospital campaign has not been very active, but now things are shaping up for full steam ahead. A building fund committee has now been organized for the purpose of soliciting money for the erection of the new Vernon Memorial hospital, the largest project ever undertaken in the city of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 30, 1972

50 years ago

It was a double pleasure for Paul Zube to stop at the Court House annex Monday. Checks worth $1,100 were given to the Agricultural Society’s building fund. The fund is at $4,400 in just a few weeks.

Beside the 4 mayor candidates, Viroqua only has races for alderman in two wards to help attract voters to the polls (at the new fire station) Tuesday.

Westby High’s Quiz Bowl team retired as super champs when they won for the 3rd time Sunday evening on WKBT-TV against Augusta High School 145-105.

Six Westby students received A ratings at the District Forensics contest held in La Crosse on March 25.

One of Viroqua’s biggest auctions was last week, the 7LBar dispersal sale on the ranch near Folsom where some 245 head cattle were sold at auction.

Obituaries: Norbert Graw (63), John (Johannes) Hoveland (77) Westby

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 27, 1997

25 years ago

Vernon County native Orion Samuelson, one of the most recognized voices in agriculture broadcasting, will serve as anchor and chief correspondent of a new television channel devoted exclusively to serving farmers, ranchers and other rural residents. “Channel Earth” will begin airing programming March 28 and is available through DirectTV.

Jeremy Burke, a member of the Westby High School Band directed by Monte Dunnum, has been selected for membership in the Sousa National High School Honors Band. This is one of the highest honors in the nation which can come to a high school musician. Jeremy, a WHS junior who plays trumpet, is the son of Jerry and Kay Burke, of rural Viroqua.

Troy Venner of Stoddard has been named to the dean’s list at Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa with a grade-point average of at least 3.5 during the fall 1996 semester.

The Norsemen were denied a State Championship game for the second year in a row as they were defeated by the Laconia Spartans, 83-69, in the opening round of Division 3 play in Madison. They finish the season with a 22-4 record, the best in school history.

For the second year running and the last time in Coach Dennis Vinger’s Panther coaching career, the Kickapoo boys basketball team was bumped just short of the Division 4 State Championship game. The Panthers lost to the Randolph Rockets in a hard-fought 53-39 WIAA semi-final game.

Nickolas Lallas, the son of Soterios and Nancy Lallas was chosen as one of 264 students statewide to participate in Science World ‘97. He will attend a week-long session to be held at the Pigeon Lake Field Station located near Drummond in northern Wisconsin’s Chequamegon National Forest.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 29, 2012

10 years ago

Vernon Electric Cooperative held its 76th annual meeting at its headquarters in Westby on Saturday morning, March 24, with more than 400 attendees. The Board elected Bernadine “Bernie” Hornby, president; Richard Nemec, vice-president; David Dregne, secretary; and Daniel Korn, treasurer. Bernie Hornby makes history by becoming the first female president of an electrical cooperative in Wisconsin.

Pearl Swiggum of “Stump Ridge Farm” fame celebrated her 98th birthday, Saturday, with 20 family members at the Kickapoo Inn in Readstown.

The Viroqua and Liberty Pole United Methodist Churches (UMC) will present a dramatization based on Leonardo da Vinci’s famous 15th century mural painting “The Last Supper” on Maundy Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Viroqua UMC, located at 221 S. Center Ave.

This year’s crop of students got jolted into “reality” at the annual Reality Daze at Western Technical College in Viroqua, Tuesday, March 13. Students from Viroqua, Westby, Kickapoo, Hillsboro, La Farge, De Soto, Cashton, Brookwood, North Crawford and Cornerstone Christian Academy participated in the event. Reality Daze is an interactive financial program designed to introduce money management skills to students. But as the students learned, even the best-laid plans for future success don’t always go smoothly.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

