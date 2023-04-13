The Vernon County Censor

April 11, 1923

100 years ago

The past week has been no exception to the general weather of the past two months – snow, sleet, and freezing temperature. But there is an end to all things and as the Censor goes to press something like a semblance of spring weather has set in – and here’s hoping it is permanent for winter certainly lingered in the lap of spring long enough to satisfy even an Eskimo.

Last Saturday, April 7th, the ice moved out of the Mississippi river at LaCrosse on its annual pilgrimage toward the gulf.

White lead and linseed oil are both up, but our pure ready mixed house paint has not gone up, let us figure your job. O.E. Davis Druggist.

The Kickapoo valley is with mail service again on account of the high water, the flood having reached its highest stage Tuesday….An attempt was made to bring mail across from Boscobel by team but had to be abandoned on account of the condition of the roads.

The roads sure are bad. George Amann came up from his home near Victory on Friday. He selected horseback as the only reasonable mode of travel.

Viroqua Co-operative Creamery is highly gratified over the wonderful showing…during the month of March. March was anything but favorable month….the many blizzards which swept this section during the month could not help but lower milk production while the blocked roads retarded delivery of the cream….the Viroqua creamery made a gain of more than six tons of butter over March of 1922.

The Vernon County Censor

April 8, 1948

75 years ago

Viroqua voters in all three wards voted to keep Viroqua dry. The city’s present three members of the county board of supervisors, Paul Dahl, Peter Fortney and Olaf Walby, were all returned without opposition. The highly controversial referendum issue on the wet and dry question stole the spotlight of attention, with the city’s dry element emerging victorious in all three wards. William C. Mueller, local garage and implement dealer and a past member of the city council, is Viroqua’s new mayor. Although Robert S. Cowle of La Crosse was re-elected circuit judge of the sixth judicial district, Judge Lincoln Neprud of Viroqua received a large share of this vote.

During the month of March just past, 37 persons were booked at the county bastille for an assortment of law infringements. Total recorded guests at the jail for the first three months of 1948 was 133, a number considerably in excess of the 109 bookings in the similar period of 1947. The largest number of violations were for drunk and drunk on the highways, though only one was charged with drunken driving. Vagrants with no visible means of support numbered 7, and one transient asked for accommodations for the night.

Dr. R. S. Hirsch and Dr. Gulbrandsen will give the second injections for protection against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus at the senior high school on Friday. City children who were unable to be present at the first meeting may come.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 12, 1973

50 years ago

Alan “Ted” Brekke, Reedsburg, has purchased the A & P food store business in Viroqua and Bill Moffit’s Supermarket.

An April snowstorm-possibly the biggest late one ever-dumped “12 inches plus” in Viroqua.

Vernon dairymen last week honored a few of their members and also enjoyed a night out at the 13th annual All-breed Dairyman’s banquet.

Obituaries: Edwin A Nesset (76) Coon Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 9, 1998

25 years ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson paid high tribute to Vernon County for its preservation and restoration of the county courthouse. Justice Abrahamson discussed some of the history of the justice system in Vernon County during her visit for a business meeting last Thursday.

Viroqua voters elected a new mayor Tuesday. City council member Larry Fanta, who represents Ward 7, defeated the incumbent Mayor Chuck Dahl, 563-335.

The Viroqua tennis team opened the season on a high note with a 5-2 win over the Spartans.

Hawk Adrian Ugo won the Triple Jump at the Viroqua Early Invite, leaping 38’ 5” and winning by nearly a foot and a half. De Soto’s Mark Brudos won the 100-meter dash finishing in 12.2 seconds. The Pirates tied the Blackhawks for third place.

April 23 marks the sixth annual Take Our Daughters to Work Day across the nation. Organizers hope a day in the workplace with their mothers, fathers or other supportive adults will help girls, between the ages of 9 to 15, begin charting their own careers.

Troy Drake recorded the first hole-in-one of the season at Viroqua Hills Golf Club on April 4. The ace came on the number 10 hole measuring 151 yards, using a nine iron. This was Troy’s first ace.

Students from the charter school, the Kickapoo River Institute, traveled to La Crosse April 1 to participate in the regional competition of historical exhibits, media production, historical papers and dramatic performances. Their exhibit received a rating of excellent and will compete in the state competition on April 18 in La Crosse. Winners proceed to the national finals in Maryland.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 11, 2013

10 years ago

Vernon County Sheriff, John Spears started the participants in the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit 5-K-9 Run/Walk, Saturday morning. There were 150 people who took part in the run/walk, which used the multi-use path between Viroqua and Westby.

McIntosh Memorial Library will host a program led by members of the Viroqua based Threshold Care Circle, Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. in the downstairs conference room. The program will highlight green burials and conservation cemeteries. Susan Nesbit and Kelly Whited-Ford will present the program and discuss specific trends that are occurring in Wisconsin. The Threshold Care Circle (TCC) network was formed in January 2006.

Comedy will reign in VHS trio of one act plays. Viroqua High School will present three one-act comedies for this spring production at the elementary school cafetorium, April 12-14. The curtain rises Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Under the direction of Pam Kalinosky, the students will perform “Town Council” and “The Service” by Mike Willis and “Mizzy’s Dramatic Lead” by Robert Wing. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for children 5 and under.

During the week of April 14, McIntosh Memorial Library will join libraries in schools, campuses, and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians, and library workers. To mark the occasion, members of the Friends of the Viroqua Public Library Board will be serving cake, coffee and punch in the adult library, Wednesday, April 17, starting at 10 a.m. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.