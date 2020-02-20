Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 25, 1920
100 years ago
One more week has passed without the weatherman condescending to favor this section with case weather. The local sorting houses are raking in every part-crop they know of and cleaning up all the fag ends in an endeavor to hold things together as long as possible, but unless a foggy spell descends upon us within a few days, the houses must shut down. Probably ten days will see the windup.
Just how the records enclosed in the safes belonging to Sam Sauer and the Masonic lodge, would weather the extreme heat was a matter of speculation on the part of everyone. Upon being opened, the Masonic records were found to be in very fair condition. Mr. Sauer’s books did not fare so well but are readable.
Connolly dress shoes for men, $8.50 to $10.00 at M.J. Felix’.
STODDARD, February 20 – Eighteen young folks enjoyed a masquerade party at the Will Lamprich home, which was prettily decorated for the occasion. Dancing was indulged in and a dainty luncheon served.
Louis Hendrickson is now employed at T.T. Sanwick’s clothing store.
Chassis for the new chemical truck has already been shipped form the Nash factory to Minneapolis. Charlie Honaker was there attending to its shipment.
The Westby Telephone Company asks authority from the Railroad Commission to increase some of its rates on the ground that it is now doing switching at a loss, and that it costs it more to move telephones than it gets for the work.
The hardware trade and general public will be pleased to learn that Sam Sauer will be back in business about the middle of March, occupying the old Weistenberg hotel.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 22, 1945
75 years ago
Two Vernon county farms have been reported to County Agent Johnson that have been in the family 100 years or more. The Carl Wendler farm located on Brinkman Ridge, Chaseburg, was settled by his father Conrad Wendler in 1820. The other one is now farmed by George Snyder, Readstown; his grandfather bought this farm in 1844, thus making it 101 years in the same family. Albin Berg lives on the farm settled by Clement Berg in 1848, located east of the Gilbertson school in Christiana Township. Marcus Bergum recently sold the farm settled in 1848 by his grandfather, Joe Bergum. Mrs. Forestine Clawater Minshall still owns the farm homesteaded by her father, William Clawater, in 1853. Mrs. John L. Munson, West Prairie, reports that she lives on the farm homesteaded by her grandfather, Alexander Vance in 1849. The historic “big cottonwood” is located on this farm. Reading the reports of these farms that have been in the family for so many years reminds one of the stability of the people in the community and reflects upon the quality of the land in it. Poor and unproductive land and communities don’t have what it takes to keep its settlers many generations.
Figures just released from Madison show some interesting facts regarding the raising of tobacco in Vernon County. For example, our county is second only to Dane county in the number of acres in tobacco and of yield. We had over 6,000 acres in tobacco in this county in 1943, with an average yield of 1600 pounds per acre, making a total of nearly 10,000,000 pounds raised in Vernon County alone. But we betcha that when in comes to selling the crop, we got more spondulicks for it than did Dane county!
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 19, 1970
50 years ago
Two changes since last year for Red Cross Bloodmobiles include: no parental consent is needed for youths 18 to 21, and donors may be up in age to 65 now. Viroqua donations are from 12:30 to 5:30 at the Armory on the community’s northeast side.
The Canadian Broadcasting Co. was interested in the Valentine marriage license offer of Roger Novy last week but no one took advantage of the half-price offer sale. Novy was interviewed “live” from Toronto in the early evening Friday through a telephone hook-up from Viroqua to Canada. His annual valentine sale had no takers from area couples but provided some good-natured ribbing from Court House personnel.
Deaths: James Bender, 17; Raymond James Bolstad, 51; Edward Vig, Sr., 88; Hermann J. Brendum, 55; Lenore Mabel (Privett) Coy, 73; Harold Tollackson, Jr., 28; Albert Rogers, 54.
Snowflake skiers jump Sunday—its 47th annual tournament.
Triumph followed tribulation for Viroqua High wrestlers at Richland Center over the weekend. As a team, the Hawks finished fourth with 50 points behind Richland Center. Rich Getter placed first in 165 pounds. He will wrestle at Central in La Crosse Friday at 7 p.m. The semi-finals are Saturday at 1:30 and the final round is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 23, 1995
25 years ago
By a vote of 4 to 3, the Viroqua School Board sold the 1952 Lower Elementary building to the Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School for $105,000. The 1925 Upper Elementary building was sold to LanBar Inc. for $20,000.
Over the next few months, homeowners in Viroqua were going to get an increase in the assessed value of their property. The City Assessor, Eugene Bekkedal, was in the process of evaluating all properties in the city. Bekkadal also said that an increase in assessed value did not necessarily mean an increase in property taxes.
Viroqua native Dick Jacobson remembered his time on Iwo Jima with the 50th anniversary of the struggle to re-take the area by US Forces. Jacobson was injured during the battle and was awarded the Purple Heart.
The first ever Valentine Ball raised $2,900 for the Temple Theatre in Viroqua. The Ball was co-hosted by the Masons and the Eastern Star. The Ball was held at the LaBelle Lodge above the theatre. Student volunteers from Viroqua High School served dinner to the 122 guests. Dancing followed the meal.
Viroqua High School’s 103-pound wrestler, Jason Welch, won the regional wrestling tournament to advance to the state tournament in Madison. Welch beat the wrestler who had beaten him in the sectionals.
The city’s public property, recreation and finance committees heard the appeal of the Viroqua Country Club and local banking officials for the city to guarantee $300,000 of the $800,000 in tax exempt notes to be used to finance the gold course expansion. The large city commitment came as a result of a ruling on the matter by the IRS.
The local advisory group studying the possible plans for the Viroqua-Westby road issue met and questioned the need for any highway bypass between the two communities. It was also mentioned that the Viroqua Public Works Director was looking into alternatives for local traffic routes in the city.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 25, 2010
10 years ago
The Viroqua wrestlers will be represented at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohn Center. Representing will be Andrew Strachan, Taylor Henry, and Dylan Hoiland.
The Vernon County Museum has a new curator. Kristen Parrot was hired by the historical society in January.
For the fourth year in a row Karla Hagen is undefeated in the all around in the Coulee Conference gymnastics competition.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff