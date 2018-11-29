The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 27, 1918
100 years ago
Thanksgiving.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter McClurg are rejoicing over the arrival of a second son at their Pleasant Ridge home.
On Thursday, President Wilson affixed his signature to a bone dry prohibition measure, and with this measure being law, the sale, import and manufacture of all intoxicants will cease June 30, 1919, until such time as the President by proclamation declares demobilization of U.S. troops completed - and that may take two years. Prohibition leaders say that the prohibition amendment will surely be ratified by that time.
Edwin Tainter, by being let out of his government job near Washington, has been fortunate in dropping into his old position as lineman and outside man for the local electric light company.
Express Agent Alexander tells the Censor that shipments of poultry are very large from this station. He estimates that there has been more than ten tons consigned within the past few weeks.
A suite of commodious offices will be arranged in the county training school building for occupancy of the county superintendent of schools. The superintendent's salary was increased from $1,200 per year to $1,500 for new term commencing next July.
Training school building committee reported that completion of all contracts therewith would be $58,500; that they had incurred a deficit of only $87.21. To meet this deficit and furnish the building in a modern way, including electric lighting, sidewalks, concrete gutters, curbs and grading, an appropriation of $3,000 was voted.
Use San Tox Pine Balsam with Eucalyptus for that cough, 25 and 50 cents per bottle at O.E. Davis'.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 25, 1943
75 years ago
Thank you fellow Americans, and we mean LaFarge! Since May 20, 46 loyal surgical dressing workers in La Farge have rolled over 13,600 bandages, working over 736 hours. What a splendid record! Only a woman's painstaking fingers and only a woman's infinite care can fold and fashion with endless patience this unwieldy gauze to perfect squares.
Tin can collection Saturday, November 27. Have your tin cans ready for collection Saturday, November 27. Please remember to prepare cans according to government standards. Wash, thoroughly remove both ends and label, and flatten.
Fat collection here Saturday, December 4. The girl scouts will collect all salvaged fats again Saturday, December 4. Please have it ready for them when they call.
Scrap Drive Closes. In reporting on results of the scrap metal drive, Calvin Marx, chairman of the Vernon County Salvage committee, said results were better than expected in view of severe snow storm. Some school scrap scouts secured as much as four tons of metal, while some have reported none at all. Asbury School won first prize of $20.00. Congratulations to the school and their teach, Donna Krause.
National old clothes and rag collection drive began November 22. Don't throw away your old clothes or keep them in the attic. Take them to the church basements in Viroqua on Saturday, December 4. Many war-torn countries, such as Norway, France, Holland, Denmark, and others, are destitute, with no clothing or rags available at any price. A large collection for immediate delivery when peace comes is the goal of U.S. Defense Supplies Corporation.
Vernon County War Fund Drive as of November 19 was $3,185.95.
Rationed goods to be included in charity baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas must be bought under regular rationing regulations with arrangements made for surrender of the proper amount of rationing stamps, it was announced by Mr. Vernon Helgeson, chairman of the Vernon County War Price and Rationing Board.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 28, 1968
50 years ago
When the Vernon County Board of Supervisors met in their annual session Nov. 12, it marked the 117th anniversary of the first session of the Bad Ax county board. The 1851 session came shortly after the legislature created the county of Bad Ax, later to become Vernon County. The first session was held in the log cabin of Moses Decker. The two supervisors found nothing to do but to canvass the votes cast at the November election of the sparsely settled county.
Viroqua Senior High announces five students are on the "A" Honor Roll for the first quarter of this school year: Steve Vig, sophomore; Vicki Mikkelson and Brenda Sherry, juniors; Kent Hendrickson and Pam Hoffland, seniors.
Deaths: Peter Birkelo, 79; Audrey G. (Buros) McClurg, 48; Otto Gunderson, 84.
Bert Lewison was elected caucus chairman by Republican members of the state assembly Wednesday last week. It is his second two-year term in the position.
De Soto's one-act play advances to the state contest Dec. 6 at Stevens Point. The entry, "This Property is Condemned" won, as did La Crosse and West Salem entrants. Starring in the Tennessee Williams play were Mike Boland and Kathy Magnuson. Kathleen Kamp was director.
Santa comes to town three times Friday, about a half hour ahead of three free movies at the Temple Theatre. The movies are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for no more than 600 attendees for each show. The cartoon carnival of movies is 97 minutes long, reports Dave Barnhardt at the Temple Theatre. Santa will be Dave Schaldach for the opening day and throughout the Christmas season, when Santa will be on the streets mostly in the evenings and on Saturdays for the month of December..
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Dec. 1, 1993
25 years ago
News unavailable at press time.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 27, 2008
10 years ago
The price for unleaded gasoline in Viroqua fell to $1.99 per gallon on Thursday morning, it lowest price in more than four years
Local officials have said inquiries have been made into siting a 1,000 to 2,000 head dairy operation between Westby and Viroqua.
Named to the Association of Wisconsin School Administrator and Department of Public Instruction's Exemplary Middle School list were: Westby Middle School, De Soto Middle School and La Farge Middle School.
Stoddard Lions charter member Lester King received the Melvin Jones fellowship award for recognition of a commitment to humanitarian work. Members Bud Veal and Garold Becker also received the award.
The Bigley Foundation had donated $25,000 to the Viroqua School District for the closing of the Bigley indoor pool. It will be closed this month because the district doesn't have money needed to fund it operation and maintenance.
The overall numbers of the opening weekend of the 2008 nine-day gun deer season dropped about 8.5 percent from 2007. 3,860 deer were harvested compared to 4,210 the previous year.
