The Vernon County Censor
April 30, 1919
100 years ago
Clean up season.
We pay 35c for eggs. Roman’s Grocery.
Andrew Larson has sold his Rockton mercantile interests to Mack McVey. The Larsons are announced to return to Viroqua to reside.
Workmen at Thompson Brothers’ grist mill are tearing down the temporary shelter built during the rush last winter, and will erect a permanent addition to the mill so that they will not be caught napping in the future.
AUTO-CAR MAKES HER MAIDEN TRIP ON FRIDAY
The much heralded and long-looked for Southeastern gas car arrived from the shops at Minneapolis Thursday evening, and officials of the road “drove” to Viroqua Friday to test out the new vehicle.
The new “bus” is about half the size of a street car….The engine is a White 4 cylinder 45 horse power motor capable of a speed of 50 miles per hour….She’s still a “Tin Lizzie” for its not equipped with self-starter and must be cranked. The craft weighs 10,900 pounds.
Commencing May 1st, the gas-car will take the place of the LaCrosse train, making one round trip on its regular time….Trips will consume about an hour and forty minutes. Henry Weber is the engineer; Herman Anderson, conductor.
The Westby Times has added a type setting machine to its equipment—almost an absolute necessity in these days of help scarcity—and the Censor extends felicitations to its neighbor on the acquisition.
Beautiful silk dresses, latest modified styles at $10.98, Rogers.
A move is afoot….to organize a Viroqua ball team this season. There is plenty of material in sight to make it the finest amateur organization we have had.
The Vernon County Censor
May 4, 1944
75 years ago
The Wisconsin Committee for Russian Relief, Inc. has accepted the sponsorship of a campaign for 35,000 small household kits. These kits contain a small portion of our everyday necessities and will carry American Goodwill into the distressed homes of our Soviet allies. Several Vernon County residents have been asked to serve on this committee.
Capt. Edna R. Larson, R.N., a daughter of Mrs. And Mrs. Albert C. Larson of Viroqua, is in command of 100 American nurses who arrived somewhere in England shortly before Easter. Miss Larson enlisted in April 1941, and was promoted to the rank of captain three months ago. Early in life she picked nursing as her career, and utilized every opportunity to become a perfect nurse.
With Vernon Service Boys:
Blaine Richard Welch of 430 East Decker St., Viroqua, is receiving his initial naval indoctrination at the U.S. Naval Training Station at Great Lakes.
Earl Getter received a letter from his son, Pvt. Leland Getter, stating that he has landed at a new destination which he could not divulge, according to army regulations, but he has just left Guadalcanal.
T-5 Jordan Oium was wounded in action in Italy in March 12, according to word received by his parents from the adjutant general. He is in a hospital unit in Italy and has been awarded the Purple Heart.
Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Anderson of South Main Street received a letter from their son, Grimholt, stating the his is somewhere in England. He says it is a nice country, with nicely cultivated farms. The automobiles are much smaller than ours. He says they live in huts that are shaped like barrels cut in half. He expects to go to London if possible. He is fine.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
May 1, 1969
50 years ago
The Porter Wagoner show will be presented twice Friday, May 16.
Advance sales provides for a pair of tickets for $4.50 if purchased by 5/15. They will be $2.50 per person at the door. This event is a fundraiser for Vernon Loyalty Days, June 20 to 22.
Deaths: Martin Jasperson, 91; Nora Sendelbach, 75; Amelia (Eppens) Warner, 60; Thora (Larson) (Galstad) Johnson, 73; Alf E. Larson, 64; Vivian Sidie, 71; Ingvald Bekkum, 71.
Homer Moe provided the self-defense instruction at the final police officer’s class last week at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute. Moe “took down” Undersheriff Geoff Banta, who expected it. Some officers have a new respect for self-defense and the sore arms to prove they had completed the night’s instruction. The fifteen-week law enforcement course was concluded with more than 40 busy men participating.
Groundbreaking for the new Viroqua junior high is planned for 11 a.m., Monday, May 5, according to Supt. R. J. Hill.
Viroqua will proceed with a senior citizens low-cost housing project. Phil Bigley will be chairman of the housing authority. The project will be arranged through federal funds and requirements. Ernie Urban, Mel Lindauer, Ellis West and Kenny Lewison will serve with Bigley on the housing authority.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 5, 1994
25 years ago
After the voters of Westby by nearly three-quarters voted to keep open the municipally owned liquor store. Westby residents then had to wrestle with the question which had been raised concerning the future of the store which had been losing money for some years. Residents still felt that as a municipal store, the community could keep stricter control of who purchased liquor. There was also talk of moving the store to Main Street. The store continued to generate $200,000 in sales each year.
According to the Viroqua Police Department’s report for 1993, adult crime was up and juvenile crime was down in 1993. The arrest and conviction rate last year in 1993 was 74 percent for major crimes. That was over three times the state average of 24.6 percent. Juvenile arrests went from 162 in 1992 to 99 in 1993 which was a decrease of 63 percent. Adult arrests went from 170 in 1992 to 221 in 1993 which was an increase of 29 percent. The Viroqua Police Department provided assistance to neighboring departments 23 times in 1993 while receiving mutual assistance 22 times.
Marsha Meshbesher was re-elected president of the Viroqua School Board. Robert Nigh was elected as vice president. Charles Lee was re-elected treasurer and Eulala West was named school district clerk for another term.
Two Vernon County graduates were part of the production of “Nunsense” when the curtain went up in La Crosse. Amanda Munson, a graduate of Viroqua High School, served as stage manager and Westby’s Beth Ekern served as musical director, Ekern also played piano during the performance.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 7, 2009
10 years ago
Dairy farmers are hurting. There’s no better way to say it, said Vernon County UW-Extension Agriculture Agent Tim Rehbein, Tuesday. With a Class A April milk price of $10.78 per hundredweight, following a winter that had milk prices in the $9 per hundredweight range, dairy operations are trying to make do.
Viroqua High School sophomore Jermyn Pedretti-Ross was surprised to learn he had placed in the top three when facing off the against the top power equipment technology students in the state. Pedretti-Ross and six members of the VHS’s Skills USA team had traveled to Madison on April 21 and 22 to compete in the state Skills USA competition.
A group of volunteers from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Viroqua and other volunteers constructed part of a new multi-purpose trail complex located between Sidie Hollow Road and Maple Street in Viroqua. The volunteers were coordinated by Pete Taylor of Vernon Trails and part owner of Bluedog Cycles in Viroqua.
The Viroqua Eagles Club recently held its ninth annual recognition for police officers, firefighters and law enforcement personnel. Honored were Law Enforcement winner Roy Torgerson of Viroqua, who works for the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department; Firefighter of the Year John Hauser of Cashton, who works for the Cashton Fire Department and Police Officer of the Year Jay Engelhart of La Crosse, who works for the Coon Valley Police Department.
The morning and afternoon Pre-K students at Viroqua Elementary School turned interim principal Rick Fatura into a human sundae on Thursday, April 30 because they collected the most money during the recent Coins for Cancer fund drive.
