Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 10, 1920
100 years ago
The damp rainy period commencing Friday night had the effect of bringing tobacco into excellent case in this locality and growers were not slow to avail themselves of the opportunity. Considerable stripping is in progress, but we have not heard of any complete crops being removed from the poles. The good case was not general as no fog accompanied the rain and the location of many sheds is such that fog is necessary for case.
Large size hair nets, all colors, 3 for 35c at Rogers’.
A fire alarm at 6:45 Friday evening brought a goodly crowd to Main street in a hustle, only to find that Chief Moe had turned in the alarm to find how quick his fire laddies could respond and have the water going. The big red truck was sending a stream over the Farmers’ Bank in record time.
Due to so much mail going astray, we are informed that Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, has changed its name to Wisconsin Rapids.
Ferry between Lansing and DeSoto will make its last trip of the season on November 12.
The Southeastern doodle bug and a Buick car came together on the North Main street crossing Friday morning with the result that the Junebug was derailed and the auto somewhat damaged but able to drive away under its own power. A lady occupant of the machine was quite badly cut.
Harry McGonigle has turned over the Viola livery barn to Denner Lowery who will use it as a feed barn. McGonigle will continue the livery business at his home.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 1, 1945
75 years ago
Five thousand air enthusiasts thronged the Vernon county landing strip last Sunday for the Air Field Day. From in and out of the county, people gathered to witness the acrobatic demonstration and display of aircraft which was flown from Appleton, Neilsville, Boscobel, Muscoda, Richland Center, Tomah, Baraboo, and LaCrosse. After a dare-devil display by Walt Allen of Skyways Inc., LaCrosse, other airmen took passengers for rides in their planes.
Rev. and Mrs. R. L. Williams attended the fiftieth wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. James Schoville at Soldiers Grove on October 22nd. The Kickapoo Scout commenting on the even indicated a story that might be used by Ripley. It seems that Mr. Schoville, in preparation for his golden wedding, was shaved by barber John E. Haffa, the same barber who shaved him as a bridegroom for the event of 50 years ago.
The annual fiesta of the city band, held at the Legion Hall, was a success and a good time was had by all who attended. With many former band members back from the armed forces, our band will compare wit the finest musical organizations in the country, and much credit is due to our leader, Emory Nordness, Pete Peterson, Tenny Melhum, and other old, loyal members who have kept the band alive through pretty touch times.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 29, 1970
50 years ago
Now it’s “1” before toll calls. Viroqua Telephone Co. converted to direct distance dialing [DDD] Sunday morning with a few bugs but a generally successful cutover, Phil Bigley, president, reported this week. The cutover opens the way for the company to continue its program of providing all single-party service in the city and for its rural customers. As phones go to one-party service there will be no need for operator’s interrupting station-to-station calls. Mayor Ernie Urban placed the first direct distance dial call late Saturday as the Viroqua Telephone Co. was switched to DDD service.
Deaths: Clifford Perkins, 69; Martha (Timm) Ender, 93; Todd Paul Pedretti, infant; Aleda E. (Lavold) Nelson, 50; PFC Jerald De Long, 20 (in Vietnam).
The Viroqua Junior High orders its new scoreboard this week and should have it within 10 days, Jerry Simes, principal stated. The scoreboard will be identical to those in the Senior High. Controls to operate it will come from the set used at the football field now and also used for dual wrestling matches at the Senior High.
Downtown will get new Christmas decorations from the Chamber of Commerce and the City Council. Two long garlands will be used at each end of the business area. “Usable old decorations” will be hung on additional posts beyond the 14 new posts currently funded. Nelson’s is the supplier.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 2, 1995
25 years ago
Next week, residents of the La Farge School District will vote on a school building referendum. The referendum will determine the fate of a $1.2 million building and remodeling project. A similar referendum was defeated a year ago. After the defeat, a second committee was formed to reevaluate the project and propose a new project. The vote will be on the proposal of the second committee.
The Viroqua City Council voted unanimously to being the process of acquiring land from two Viroqua residents so that the city would be able to extend Chicago Avenue to Airport Road. The resolution will affect 2 acres of land belonging to Kenneth Hanson and 1.9 acres belonging to Cameron and Peggy Selin. The city attorney, David Jenkins, recommended that the city make a generous offer to the residents impacted by this resolution. If the residents decide that the city offer is not fair and contested it in the courts, the city would be required to pay the legal fees for the contesting residents.
Dr. David Jacobs of the Viroqua Veterinary Center spoke at the most recent city council meeting. He reported on a new technology that would implant a small chip in the pet so it could be traced quickly. Jacobs offered to donate scanners to the police department so they could quickly find lost pets.
It was announced that the Viroqua School District taxpayers will pay slightly less in their property taxes for school purposes. This was due in part because of interest earned on the invested borrowing during construction of the new elementary school building and other school improvements.
The new Super 8 Motel in Viroqua will hold its grand opening on the weekend. The indoor pool at the motel was the first of its kind in Viroqua. The owners of the motel have already received numerous inquiries about using the pool and whether pool parties would be possible.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 4, 2010
10 years ago
The Blackhawk boys finished in seventh place in Division 2 with 181 points at the WIAA state cross-country meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Two-time state qualifier Julie Mulvaney-Kemp, running in the D2 girls race, crossed the finish line 51st overall for a time of 16:13.50.
De Soto’s Dylan Tully surpassed 5,000 yards rushing on Saturday at the Pit.
The Viroqua City Council’s Public Safety Committee discussed suggestions from the police department in late September that a demerit-point ordinance should govern liquor licenses.
Two Westby young adults who are preparing for roles in Christian ministry have each received an ESTARL Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Joe Iverson and Jenny Drake Vermeer were sponsored for those awards by the Viroqua Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
