Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 13, 1921
100 years ago
The installation of an electric elevator has just been completed at the Eckhart elevator and will prove a wonderful saving and convenience in the handling of grain and feed at that busy place. F.P. McIntosh is also converting his hand power elevator over to an electric.
….don’t waste any water in this hot weather. It is with the utmost difficulty that the head of water is being maintained in the standpipe with all the pumps working to full capacity. The slightest break in the machinery will cause the gravest situation, and all should do their part to conserve water. F.M. MARSHALL, Treasurer.
Decorator Paul Koeppe has a big job on his hands – that of redecorating the whole interior of the M.E. church.
Kenneth McMasters of Viola and his brother-in-law, J.W. Schmidt of Avoca have opened “The Viroqua Sanitary Bakery” in the Devlin building. Kenneth has had several years’ experience as a practical baker at Viola and Boscobel….
Rumors are in circulation to the effect that the ice manufactured at our plant is impure – That it contains ammonia and other harmful ingredients. It does not contain even a chemical trace of anything which is not contained in our city water. The white powder of which some have complained is pure lime, which is abundant in our water. VIROQUA CHRYSTAL ICE CO.
LOST – An 8-gallon milk can along the Bishop Branch road. Finder please notify Rev. Supplee.
The Vernon County Censor
July 11, 1946
75 years ago
Top billing at the Viroqua Centurama celebration next month will go to the colorful pageant, which will be presented on Saturday night in the city park bowl. The pageant is now being written by Mrs. Ada Allness, and is in the process of completion. An expert dramatist will be here several days before the date of the centennial in order to start rehearsals and whip the cast into shape for the big event. This announcement maintains the standard by which Viroqua is conducting its 100th anniversary celebration, and the big production will highlight the program which is rapidly taking form. The spectacular pageant will be of historical local significance and its cast will probably include several hundred persons, who will be dressed in costumes similar to those worn by the pioneers of early Vernon County.
The month of June, as well as being the month of brides, can now be labeled the month of tonsillectomies, according to information received from John Temple, manager of the Viroqua hospital. Mr. Temple advises that there was a total of 111 patients who underwent the surgical ordeal, most of them during the month of June.
Cub Scouts of Den 5 and 2 went on their first overnight to Esofea Park the evening before the 4th. It was their first experience camping all night away from home
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 1, 1971
50 years ago
With an 8-2 vote, the City Council denied a permit to the Jaycees request for a one-day beer license at the Fairgrounds over the fourth of July. Approval did not meet committee expectations and their approval could open the door to something out of reason in the future. Also, beer was not a vital part of this type of family affair. Kids, fireworks and beer do not have to mix.
Deaths: Connie Williams, 66; Ricky P. Pertzsch, 12; Victor Bakke, 60; Frederick (Fritz) Hendrickson, 44; George G. Weber, 48; Laura Gertrude (Geddes) Hadley, 91.
These dedicated Vernon Memorial Hospital employees were honored at their recent retirement: Mabel Abbs, Ethel Adams, Ellen Quain, Siegfred Daffinrud, Nellie Weber, Martha Bolstad, Lena Dahl, Lena Fortney, Mary Henry, Ava Smith, Sigrid Bergsten, Edna Hagen, and Harold Weber. They were thanked by the Board for their combined service of a total of 221 years.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 10, 1996
25 years ago
A record crowd packed the grandstand and ringed the track at the Vernon County Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July as NASA Astronaut Mark Lee spoke of the future of the space program and praised the community and Viroqua Area Schools and teachers for their contribution to his work and success.
Dave King of Viroqua participated in the pedal tractor pull during the Family Fun Day July 4. Over 120 children drove down the runway in the contest, with entrants from as far away as California and Arizona.
The Viroqua Cab Company cruised down West Decker Street in style during the parade in a 1930 Chevrolet.
The Viroqua Alumni Band, over 50 members strong, played Sunday afternoon under the direction of Bob Bestul, Curt Tryggestad and Monte Dunnum.
Lance Mack, a member of the Association of Abe Lincoln Presenters, addresses the crowd before throwing out the first pitch at the Viroqua Legion Tournament during the Sesquicentennial weekend.
Earning top honors at the Sesquicentennial beard growing contest are: Larry McGarry (best overall beard), Ed Peterson (whitest), the Rev. Peter Beckstrand (worst looking), Jim Graham (best mustache), Bob Runyan (shaggiest), Kevin Cronin (longest), Bill Stahl (most colorful) and Ole Ytrri (neatest).
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 7, 2011
10 years ago
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears destroyed a 1-year-old, approximately 120-pound black bear in the town of Forest Saturday morning. DNR Warden Shawna Stringham said an investigation determined the bear had been struck by a truck and injured.
The Viroqua Area Transportation Association(VATA) is no longer a union in the Viroqua Area School District. The union took measures in March to nullify its contract with the district as the members of VATA no longer wanted to be part of the union.
The Viroqua VFW Post 3032 is working on creating a campground for Veterans. The VFW is looking to set up six sites with electricity and possibly water on the back side of the VFW.
The Viroqua boys U11 baseball team took first place at the Holmen Coulee Diamond Classic Tournament in Holmen the weekend of June 25-26.
The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative(RWHC) recently presented its 2011 Rural Health Ambassador Award to Vernon Memorial Healthcare Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics and Rehab manager Bonnie Anderson.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff