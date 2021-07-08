Pages from the Past

Top billing at the Viroqua Centurama celebration next month will go to the colorful pageant, which will be presented on Saturday night in the city park bowl. The pageant is now being written by Mrs. Ada Allness, and is in the process of completion. An expert dramatist will be here several days before the date of the centennial in order to start rehearsals and whip the cast into shape for the big event. This announcement maintains the standard by which Viroqua is conducting its 100th anniversary celebration, and the big production will highlight the program which is rapidly taking form. The spectacular pageant will be of historical local significance and its cast will probably include several hundred persons, who will be dressed in costumes similar to those worn by the pioneers of early Vernon County.