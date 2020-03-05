Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 10, 1920
100 years ago
Henry Wise has taken the management of Luther M. Roseland’s lumber yard at Viola.
On several mornings the past week mercury ranged from five to twelve below zero. Now we have the first pleasant weather of the winter.
The farm dwelling of Charles Johnson of West Prairie, was destroyed by fire a week ago Monday, involving a large loss to the owner.
Men have your measure taken for a Royal Tailor suit at $35.00 to $65.00 at M.J. Felix.
The state highway commission has given instructions that the snow drifts of the state trunk highways be removed as soon as possible after warm enough weather comes, thus affording good passable roads for spring.
Last Sunday, February 29, was something of an orphan in the calculation of time. For the first time in forty years there was an extra Sunday in the year. Not until 1948 — twenty-eight years hence — will February again have five Sundays.
The village of Genoa, famed as a fishing center, hung up another record when last Friday a car containing 30,000 pounds of rough fish was shipped to eastern markets….Present prices f.o.b. are about $8 per cwt. The fish are kept alive in the car until they arrive at their destination….Most of the fish are carp, with some dog fish. — DeSoto Argus.
Umberger Brothers contractors, who have been engaged in construction of dams for the government near Lynxville, the past winter, have completed their work, disbanded their crew and return to Stoddard. In all 5 dams were built…. The effect of the dams will be to deepen the main channel, thus greatly aiding navigation — DeSoto Argus.
The Vernon County Censor
March 8, 1945
75 years ago
The shortest circuit court session ever held was dismissed on Monday night by Judge R. S. Cowie, agter a clearance of seven cases, dismissal of five actions, and a continuance of seven. Jurors were notified previous to the calling of court that their presence would not be expected.
Historically speaking, court originated in Vernon (Bad Ax) county on May 9, 1851, in a little log building which stood upon the site of the Masonic Temple building. The court house in 1851 was erected by Moses Decker, aided by the settlers in a “raising bee.” It was 18 x 22 feet in size, one story hight and was covered with oak shakes. The cabin was used for the purpose of a court house until 1856 when it was superseded by a better building and then torn down. In May, 1854, the board of supervisors of the county expressed themselves in favor of the erection of a new court house. T. J. De Frees drew the plans and specification of the proposed building.
The twelve o’clock curfew law, a federal order closing all places of entertainment at midnight has caused no hardship here, according to Mayor Howard Miller, local law enforcing officer. Manager Sid Scoville of the two local theaters, indicated that schedules have been adjusted to allow for a completion of all features. When necessary, shows will begin early enough to allow the necessary timing. Inasmuch as the time for tavern closing has been eleven o’clock on all nights except Saturday, when they close at twelve, the only entertainments needing to adjust their schedules were the pool rooms and dance halls. Those in charge of the last two named have complied with the order request.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 5, 1970
50 years ago
Rick Getter received his second ovation at Viroqua High Tuesday at a special rally for his benefit. Rick finished the state wrestling competition in third place, losing only to the state champ, Josh Voss of Washington Heights, in the semi-finals Saturday. In wrestlebacks, Getter kept his winning ways for the third place state honors in the state. Edwin Sievers, principal, presented him with a certificate award of appreciation.
Deaths: Albert G. Veglahn, 88; Harold Clarence Tollackson, Jr., 28; LaMont L. Sherrick, 59.
The Eckhart Park Board met Tuesday to overcome anticipated elm tree disease deaths in coming years. Orbin Anderson reported that 30 hard maples, three white ash, 250 Norway spruce seedlings and 250 Norway pine seedlings were planted along with some birch and other species. The Board purchased playground equipment and picnic tables. Board members also absolved themselves for accidents in the ski slide area and urged the Common Council to locate its authority as a Board in old files or provide new authority to accomplish its annual business.
Jack Bean reminded his fellow aldermen Tuesday night the old dump on the southwest part of town was still a blight, a hazard, and a nuisance to residents in the area. He advocated it be closed saying people had been patient about problems there “but how long can we expect them to be patient?’ he asked. Aldermen had no immediate answer. The site is supposed to be used only for trash.
Clarence Sullivan and Harlan Clements are Sunset Bowl tournament scratch doubles champions with 1153. Blaine Wolfe and Dave Johnson are handicap doubles champions with 1231. GTC Motor Parts team of Mel Hanson, Maynard Olson, Marvin Christianson, Bill Koenen and Jerome Bakkesteun are the handicapped team champions. Lee Melby, Westby, is handicap champion with 1942 and scratch of 1807. Ken Turner was singles handicap champion with 699 from 639 scratch.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 9, 1995
25 years ago
The new Stoddard Board of Trustees held its first meeting with the new members that had been part of the recall election. The new Board went to right to work and immediately terminated the law firm that had been the legal council for the village. They then changed the regular meeting date of the board from the first to the second Tuesday of each month so that the board will have received all its monthly bills before the meeting.
A large group of over 200 people came to the public meeting at Seneca High School to register their objections to the Wisconsin Air National Guard proposal to 2,000 low-level high-speed jet flights each year above Vernon County and areas around the county. A new citizen’s group, Citizens Against Low-Level Flights, has been organized to fight the flights and the tranquility of the Coulee Region. Representatives of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives were at the meeting. Citizens were urged to write the Air Force with questions and to notify their Congressional representatives if the Air Force does not respond. Some of the main objections to the flights include disruption of classroom instruction in schools, a decrease in property values, the stress on livestock and wildlife, pollution and harm to people’s hearing.
The Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center (VARC) launched a new construction and expansion project. The city of Viroqua will issue revenue bonds of up to $450,000 to build a large 17,000 square foot addition to the existing VARC building in the Viroqua Industrial Park. The CEO, Tony Ugo, stated that the addition will produce 25 more jobs.
The owner of the Viroqua Cab Company, Richard Running, agreed to purchase the former Viroqua police and fire station after negotiations with the city public property committee. The purchase price was $45,000 and with that, the property will once again be on the tax rolls next year if the full city council agrees with the purchase.
The Viroqua Pee Wee 1 team became the Division B State champions after beating the team from Waupaca in the final by a score of 4 to 1.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 11, 2010
10 years ago
The Vernon County Bar Association paid for a replica of the 8 foot tall decorative spire to replace the one that has been on the Vernon County Courthouse since 1880.
An 8 foot deep and 8 feet wide sinkhole on the county farm is scheduled to be repaired, costing approximately $900.
The Viroqua Food Co-op was presented with the 2009 Exceptional Cornerstone Business Award for its dedication to community, support of charities and organizations and strong business practices.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff