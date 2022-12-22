Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 20, 1922

100 years ago

Viroqua’s second annual poultry show is past and gone, but it established a record of which the Vernon Poultry Breeders’ Assn. may well be proud. In all ways it surpassed the steller [sic] exhibition of last year – both in number and quality of birds shown, and in the number of interested spectators who thronged the Opera House during the three days of the show.

Bud, December 11 – Colder weather roads are very icy which makes the cars slide a little. Everyone is busy getting ready for Christmas.

Albert Skrede has opened a blacksmith shop at Bud where he is now prepared to shoe horses.

This section received no small honor at the school band convention for Wisconsin held at Madison last Saturday, when Bandmaster O.G. Brown was elected vice-president of the organization and also elected as one of the committee of three to select the music for the contest which will be held at Two Rivers in June.

The Wis-Minn. Company is busily engaged in constructing the first farmer line out of Viroqua, and by the close of next week the farms of Bert Cunningham, Easton Munson, Harry Porter, Ray Huschka and C.C. Olson will be receiving city current. This is but the beginning, the company is planning to cover the country around this city with lines so that every farmer within a reasonable distance can avail himself of light and power.

Christmas thoughts

When you eat your Christmas dinner the thought may come to you that this is a fairly good country in which to live – a country for which no apologies are required.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 18, 1947

75 years ago

A free Christmas party for all children between the ages of 3 and 13 will be held at the Temple on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 24th, sponsored by the Viroqua Theatres and in cooperation with the local Aerie of the Eagles Club, who will furnish the necessary goodies.

The screen program will consist of a Gene Autrey western plus 4 swell color cartoons. Santa and his helpers will be in the lobby at 2 p.m. to greet each and every child that comes to the party.

The Coon Prairie 4-H Club walked off with top honors at the annual Kiwanis 4-H trophy dinner at the Oriole Tuesday evening. Larry Sieger, the president of the Kiwanis, presented the 4-H trophy to Gladys Erickson and LaVerne Hall, leaders of Vernon County’s outstanding 1947 4-H club.

The Cup becomes the permanent possession of the Coon Prairie Club because they have won the cup three years in succession.

The Executive Board of the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association met last Friday evening, at which time a report was heard regarding requirements the association must meet in order to obtain federal funds for new hospital construction. It was found that $140,000 more must be raised before July 1, 1948. Plans for another fund raising campaign were discussed.

Mrs. Victor Sanwick and Mrs. Cameron Olson announce in this issue the official opening of their Decker St. grocery store for Saturday of this week. Free coffee and donuts will be served all day, and you are invited to visit the store.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 21, 1972

50 years ago

Snowflake Ski Club is preparing its 50th anniversary tournament Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Viroqua Jaycettes held a Christmas Tea at the home of Ann Graham with Kathy Leis as the hostess on Thursday, December 14.

Honored guest was Fran Dieter as she was given the Exhausted Chick award.

A Viroqua farmer, Wendelin Seidel, has offered $1,000 to the Viroqua School Board for the purchase of the Old Enterprise Schoolhouse and a small strip of land adjacent to the schoolhouse.

Vernon County has turned down a federal offer of funds (up to many thousands of dollars) to provide a type of “meals on wheels” program for low income people and senior citizens.

Obituaries: Elsie K. Warner (76) Bear Creek; Lloyd Peterson (58) Viroqua; Dr. Chester A. Minshall (89); Viroqua Mrs. Marvin (Lillian) Nordrum (48).

The Vernon County

Broadcaster

Dec. 18, 1997

25 years ago

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby will be presenting its 26th live Nativity scene. It will be on display inside the church on Wednesday evening, Dec. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ethel Burt, a sixth-generation grandmother, age 108, celebrated her birthday with family and friends Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She passed away on Dec. 21.

The Viroqua Strolling Strings played to tourists at Gov. Thompson’s Madison mansion. The 19-member high school orchestral ensemble performed for 1 1/2 hours with only a three-minute break.

The backdrop was the Sesquicentennial Christmas tree Vernon County residents decorated.

The Viroqua hockey team captured their first conference win of the season Thursday in a physical 4-0 shutout over the La Crosse Flames.

The Viroqua Blackhawks boys basketball played their strongest game of their young season last Friday, posting a 39-24 victory over the West Salem Panthers on the road.

Dairy Farmers’ Special—Borgen’s Cafe where “Pies R Us” is celebrating June Dairy Days in December, by offering our Friday Smorgasbord to area dairy farmers for the price of only a penny per pound (farmers weight)! Special hours this Friday, Dec. 18, till 9 p.m. to accommodate the farmers!

Now open—Soda Jo’s Diner at 118 W. Court St., Viroqua. Dine in or carry out: Hours are Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. The diner offers good food and a nostalgic ’50s atmosphere. It’s decorated in the spirit of the fifties with Coca-Cola memorabilia and retro-design tables and chairs. Employees dress in striped aprons and Coca-Cola uniforms.

Three generations lead by Jo Campisi and daughter JoLynne Peterson own and operate the business.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 20, 2012

10 years ago

Ribbon cutting ceremony held this week to signify the official start of the new Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit public bus system.

The SMRT Bus (there are three of these vehicles) serve Crawford, Vernon and La Crosse counties Monday through Fridays four times a day. Riders can pay $3 for a one-way trip to La Crosse.

Friends of VMH hosted Vernon Memorial Lovelight Tree Lighting in the hospital lobby, Monday, Dec. 10.

Each year Lovelights sponsored by donors adorn trees throughout the Viroqua VMH campus to honor or remember loved ones.

The Lovelight program began in 1987, and was introduced by auxiliary member Ruth Ottoson. Funds raised from the Lovelight Program are used by the Friends of VMH/Foundation Healthcare Scholarship program.

A wonderful variety of Christmas Books for all ages-at Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, Westby featuring local authors: “Tamarack River Ghost” by Jerry Apps; “Across the Fence: A Door to the Past,” by Howard Sherpe; “Letters Home to Sarah” and “Barns Without Corners,” by Kevin and Patsy Alderson; “That Dam History Book and LaFarge” by Brad Steinmetz; “Solid Roots and Strong Wings” by Sue Berg; “Down a Country Road with the Amish” by Kathy Kuderer: “Hello Folks” by Jean Theige Marck; “You Can’t Dream Big Enough” by Orion Samuelson.