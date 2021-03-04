Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 9, 1921
100 years ago
Notice is hereby given that the ordinance against riding bicycles on the sidewalks will be strictly enforced. The recent injury of two children makes this action absolutely imperative. L.M.ROSELAND, Mayor.
Judge Mahoney was called to Madison on business and had the good fortune of being present at the capitol when the legislature handed a body blow to the brewers by killing a motion to reconsider the drastic prohibition enforcement bill.
Henry Seiler has slicked up his electrical shop with paint, wall paper and other betterments.
Temple Site Purchased
Transfer of the old Tate site to the Masonic lodge was officially made on Tuesday of this week, and cleaning up of the same will commence shortly.
The directors of the Viroqua Crystal Ice Company have been doing some tall hustling the past week and in consequences plans for the new plant are taking form.
The building will be 25x50 feet, of cement block construction, located on railroad ground just south of the creamery, the directors having entered into a lease with the Southeastern R.R. company. They also contracted with the Berge Machine Co. of Chicago for an ice machine which will be capable of turning our six tons a day in a pinch.
Workmen will break ground for the building net Monday and construction will be pushed with all possible speed. It is hoped to have the plant in operation by May 15th.
Spring is on the way! Time to dress up. Nothing adds such a finishing touch to a dainty spring costume as a ring, pin, string of beads or other pieces of jewelry. Let Carl C. Coe show you.
The Vernon County Censor
March 7, 1946
75 years ago
Westby, old time rival of Viroqua on the basketball court, won its way into the consolation finals at the Sparta tournament last Thursday by beating Viroqua 27 to 23 in the lead-off game.
With the local basketball season over, boxing will be the order of the day at V.H.S. Few sports are received with degrees of enthusiasm as the boxing bouts held in the high school gymnasium each year. Viroqua seems to shine at this branch of physical prowess, as her record since boxing was instituted years ago, will substantiate.
The city council agreed on a site for the trailer housing project, and directed the purchase of the tract of land at a price of $3,500, at its Tuesday evening meeting. The site selected from several given consideration, comprises seven lots on Rock Avenue, extending north to the Sill property from W. Broadway.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 5, 1971
50 years ago
News unavailable due to missing issues of the newspaper.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 7, 1996
25 years ago
The Viroqua Ladyhawks fell to Cuba City 37-30 in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional final Saturday ending a season filled with hustle, pride and teamwork.
At the Feb. 27 Viroqua City Council meeting, the council approved a license of operation for Matthew Sandlin’s cab company. According to Sandlin, his company, Midnight Run Taxi would be a different market than the two-year-old Viroqua Cab Company.
The Viroqua Community Arena was the site of the state’s largest first ever girls squirt hockey tournament. The Viroqua “A” squirts earned second and the Viroqua “B” squirts took third place in the eight-team girls hockey tournament.
Benjamin M. Dowling, son of Forrest and Linda Dowling of rural Westby and a senior at Westby High School, has been nominated to receive an appointment to the United Stated Military Academy at West Point by U.S. Senator Herb Kohl.
Bill and Juanita Kopecky celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary at the Bethel Home Sweetheart Dinner. The couple were married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1938.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 3, 2011
10 years ago
Hundreds of music students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Association(WSMA) sanctioned combination Jazz Ensemble/Vocal Jazz/Swing Choir/Piano Music Festival held at Viroqua High School.
A 17-6 third quarter run by the Viroqua boys basketball team helped earn it a WIAA Division 3 regional championship over Wisconsin Dells, 51-42, Saturday.
Bethel Home and Services Helping Hands Home Care Services program was awarded state certification as of Jan. 1.
The Norskedalen Award will be presented to the Benrud family at the annual fundraising and award dinner on March 26.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff