Pages from the Past

Workmen will break ground for the building net Monday and construction will be pushed with all possible speed. It is hoped to have the plant in operation by May 15th.

The Vernon County Censor

March 7, 1946

75 years ago

Westby, old time rival of Viroqua on the basketball court, won its way into the consolation finals at the Sparta tournament last Thursday by beating Viroqua 27 to 23 in the lead-off game.

With the local basketball season over, boxing will be the order of the day at V.H.S. Few sports are received with degrees of enthusiasm as the boxing bouts held in the high school gymnasium each year. Viroqua seems to shine at this branch of physical prowess, as her record since boxing was instituted years ago, will substantiate.