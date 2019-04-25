The Vernon County Censor
April 23, 1919
100 years ago
Trout fishing opens May first.
Now drag and bunt the roads.
Beautiful weather after a fortnight of rain, slush, and the worst roads we have experienced for many months.
Ole Rud has purchased the Viroqua bakery and restaurant from W.H. Ledman. He serves coffee and lunches all day and invites your patronage. He also wants a girl to work in the restaurant.
Parcels may now be sent to soldiers and civilians in the expeditionary forces without a request from person, approved by a regimental officer. The prohibition has been cancelled. W.S. Coffland, Postmaster.
It seems as though you must build if you want to live in Viroqua. L.L. Baptie has arrived at that conclusion, having purchased from Mrs. Edith Lindermann a lot adjoining her former home, on which he expects to erect a modern house, and move his family from Westby when it is completed.
Ladies, silk hose No. 53-0, fashion back, seamless foot, snug fitting; will out wear hose of equal quality weight and texture. Colors African brown, field mouse, Navy, black, and white, and only $1.25 per pair at Rogers store.
There is apparently no hope of cheaper meat, and stock raisers may expand to the limit without danger of a slump in the market….the meat animals of Europe are down to one-half what they were before the war, while 200,000,000 mouths were added to America’s quota to feed by the signing of the armistice. A drought in Australia has paralyzed the meat output from that continent.
If you have any potatoes for sale write or phone Roman’s Grocery when to deliver them.
The Vernon County Censor
April 27, 1944
75 years ago
The organizers of the new community hospital project sponsored a public meeting in the Vernon Theatre on the evening of April 12. Mr. Joseph G. Norby, manager of the Columbia hospital in Milwaukee, was the guest speaker. A representative group of public spirited citizens were present at the meeting. It was brought out in this meeting that one in every ten in our population is hospitalized during the year. Since the trade territory of this community contains over 20,000 population, there would be hospitalized 2,000 patients a year. According to statistics the average stay of a patient at a hospital is ten days. Accordingly, a 50-bed hospital would be required to take care of the normal needs of this community. A state charter has been procured for operating a non-profit hospital. A nominating committee was elected to nominate members for the board of directors. This committee consists of Atty. Martin Gulbrandsen, Paul Dahl, Rev. O.J. Nesheim, Rev. J. O. Holum and Henry Nerison.
Viroqua was thronged Monday morning with friends and relatives of the many selectees going to Milwaukee that morning for examination for military service. The largest contingent of Vernon men to go in many months was taken to Milwaukee in four huge Greyhound busses, returning Tuesday evening. More than 150 men comprised this contingent.
“I, like all service men, live for my mail,” said Vincent W. Glenn in writing to his aunt, Miss Clara Glen, from Kingman Army Air Field, Kingman Arizona. “I keep up a rigid pace in the army and have little time to myself. My brothers and myself surely appreciate your thoughtfulness in writing. I have been in the army since September, three months of that near Denver. At present I am out on the desert and will be here another month. One of our boys went to the hospital with scarlet fever so we are all now quarantined and restricted to our barracks. I drop back a week in my schooling, so I won’t see the folks as soon as I expected. My training is extensive and all of us here now plan to go overseas to put the finishing touches on the war. There are many boys I have known that have already lost their lives in action. It surly makes a fellow think.”
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
April 24, 1969
50 years ago
The Mississippi River crested lower than first estimated in Vernon lands but high winds caused the “lake” conditions to lap at homes and shorelines already prepared just for high waters. The Genoa Fish Hatchery was able to save 900 adult largemouth brood bass. Some four to five million walleye and northern eggs were transferred to the hatchery and thus saved.
Judge Lincoln Neprud opened his last term of Circuit Court in Vernon County Monday. A jury trial began Tuesday after jury selection in the case involving a boat explosion money demand by Jerry Chandler against Grayce Roellig and Bud’s Marina. No decision was reached before the news deadline.
Deaths: George Langhus, 64; Hilda (Aarness) Hanson, 82; Hjalmer Haakenson, 81; Amanda (Orethun) 73; Jane (Simpson) Burke, 42; Florence (Cole) Schlottman, 86; Mabel Edna (Bender) Joseph, 78; William Henry Stellner, 75; Alfred H. Dregne, 57.
Viroqua teachers late Wednesday were to decide on the arbitrated salary schedule for next year. Thursday night the Board of Education was to decide on the settlement figures that were not disclosed on time to be included in this news edition. The two sides went to voluntary arbitration Monday night as mediators went back and forth to their respective groups. Thus, Mediators became arbitrators and produced a settlement figure and schedule for the two sides to vote upon.
The homestead elm of George and Mary Turner had to come down Friday last week. It had reached full growth and leaned toward the cabin now part of the residence of the Jim Sisbachs on State 82 just north of the 56 intersection. There is a plaque at the site marking the occasion on March 16, 1946 when the Turners celebrated their diamond anniversary at the homestead.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 28, 1994
25 years ago
Voters in Viroqua have been asking many questions about the school building referendum next month. Key questions included whether it would be less costly to remodel the existing 1925 building, why the fifth grade was not included in the proposed building plan and the impact of the new tax on property owners.
The title to the Temple Theatre was finalized and was now in the hands of the Vernon County Historical Society. After the original deal was made, some of the people responsible for the original sale purchased part of the total property for businesses. Barry Paul purchased the north side of the first story which he planned to remodel for use as a café. The south side of the first story was purchased by Pam and Steve Skrede who were the owners of Country Gentleman. The second floor of the building was stilled owned by the LaBelle Lodge of the Masons. The Association to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) had already found some money to be gin restoration.
After a preliminary hearing, the suspended Readstown police chief, Kenneth Goodwin, was held over for trial on four counts of sexual assault of a child. The trial will be held in two and a half months. The Monroe County Circuit Judge James Rice said at the preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence against Goodwin for him to stand trial.
Fritz Engh was named as the new president of the Westby School Board. In addition, new board members were sworn in and several local business issues were settled.
The start date for the Westby water project was pushed back 45 days so an environmental assessment study could be done. The assessment was required by the terms of the grant that Westby received from the state Department of Development.
The sixth annual rummage sale was held over the weekend in Viroqua. All parties called the event a success.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 30, 2009
10 years ago
Trevor Keenan was crowned king and Cosette Henden queen of the Viroqua High School Junior Prom, Saturday night. The theme was “A Night in Central Park.”
A rural Gays Mills man, Michael McCormick, suffered serious burns when trying to battle a fire in the laundry room of his home late last Thursday night.
The De Soto High School State Forensics team performed at the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association State Festival held on the UW-Madison campus on Friday, April 17. Senior Janice Rasmussen earned a perfect score and a Gold Critic’s Choice medal for her four minute speech on what students can do to succeed and help out during tough economic times. Junior Taylor Boardman and Zachary Ames earned silver medals; Cassondra Roach and Nate Gilman earned bronze medals.
All of the ash trees in Victory are dead or have just one year until they are dead. The emerald ash borer infestation in this little Vernon County burg is no small matter. Ash trees make up about 7 percent of the state’s trees.
The Vernon County Junior Holstein Association recently elected a new slate of officers for the 2009 year. Elected were Hope Petersheim, historian; Trent Erickson, vice president; Kaleb Storm, treasurer; Thomas Larson, Holsti-Bucks; Katherine Larson, co-reporter; Kathryn Swenson, co-reporter and Katie Wendorf, president.
