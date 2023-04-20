The Vernon County Censor

April 18, 1923

100 years ago

One of Viroqua’s landmarks will soon be a thing of the past, workmen now being engaged in wrecking the old fire station. Fire Truck Driver Hall has moved into the old Suttle house until the fine new fire house is completed. Certainly no one will regret the disappearance of the old shack which has long sheltered our fire fighting equipment.

On Saturday, April 28th, at one o’clock at the new high school site, east of the present school location, the four houses and two barns now located on the block recently purchased for school purposes will be offered for sale at auction.

With the coming of sunny days and mild-weather, the local fans are getting the base ball bug as usual, and Manager Schrode has called a practice for Sunday afternoon at the City Park Diamond. Every man who can play ball, or thinks he can, is invited to come out and try for a place on the team.

Four car loads of Pool tobacco was shipped from DeSoto Thursday.

Ed Lind is breaking ground at the rear of his shoe store, and will erect a 20x20 addition, brick and tile construction. The new addition will be used for rebuilding shoes.

The maple sugar season is about at an end in Vernon county….The season has been unusually long, commencing about the middle of March. While the camps have enjoyed a full month of sap collecting yet no more than the normal crop of juice has been collected due to abnormally cold weather retarding the flow.

The Vernon County Censor

April 15, 1948

75 years ago

Plans are being carried out at the Esofea park to build a first-class baseball park with flood lights for night games by club members, officers and the Vernon County Park Commission. They plan to bring in a specialist to plan the field layout, and to build bleachers and a building to house their equipment, where refreshments can be sold during their games. Shares are being sold for $100 apiece. The project will cost approximately $8,000 when completed Managers of the Sourth Ridge Ball club include Stanely Sebion, David Davidson, Ingmond Engh and Oscar Theige.

Early Wednesday evening the Broadcaster learned from an authoritative source that papers will be served this Thursday upon the City Clerk, demanding a recount of the referendum ballots on the “wet” and “dry” issue from last week’s election.

Sparing no expense, a new Vernon theatre will re-open on Monday, April 19 after two and a half months of rebuilding. The biggest news of all is the latest in theatre seats with full spring cushion and upholstered backs. A feature of the new seat is that it automatically raises by itself upon arising, which makes it much easier to allow other patrons to walk by in the row.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 19, 1973

50 years ago

The Vernon Recycling Coalition announces the opening of the Vernon Recycling Center, Saturday, April 28th, in conjunction with the Vernon County 4-H roadside clean-up and Viroqua’s Clean-up, Fix-up Week.

Viroqua’s Sons of Norway are planning to bring a group of Norwegian dancers and fiddlers to the community on Monday, May 21.

G.A. Piper recommended to his fellow school board members that they close Liberty Pole Elementary Center next fall.

Mrs. Orbec Sherry has been selected as one of eight people in Wisconsin to be honored for outstanding service to county fairs.

Vicki Storer of Viroqua was awarded an honorable mention in state competition for the Broadcaster Homemaker of Tomorrow Award.

Obituaries: James K. DeLap (31) Viola; Lewis Axlen (84) formerly of Redmound; Cecil Viron Gorman (56) Springville; Gearoge Ernest (75) formerly of Viroqua; Charles Cox (81) De Soto; Alvin Cellar (84) De Soto; Mrs. Ida Jahr (87) Coon Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 16, 1998

25 years ago

Gov. Tommy Thompson has unveiled the Wisconsin Statehood Stamp to commemorate the state’s Sesquicentennial in 1998. The first-class stamp features a scenic landscape photograph of a farm near Sturgeon Bay in Door County, Wisconsin. It will officially be issued on May 29, 1998, to mark the 150th anniversary of Wisconsin’s admittance to the Union as its 30th state.

Senator Brian Rude (R-Coon Valley) will again be wielding the gavel as President of the Wisconsin State Senate and serve as its Chief Administrative Officer when the Senate reorganizes April 28. Senate Republicans voted to nominate Rude at a post-election caucus April 8 when they won control of the Senate with a special election in the Milwaukee area.

Viroqua High School junior Heather Welch is the 1998-99 Miss Viroqua and will serve with First Attendant Amanda Peterson and Second Attendant Jennifer Anderson as Viroqua’s honorary ambassadors over the next 12 months.

De Soto blasted the Rib Lake Redmen 14-0 Saturday as the Pirates pitchers John Bjerkaas and Luke Robertson tossed a no-hitter in a five-inning game.

Westby High School students Abby Barstad and Nicole Padesky have been awarded certificates by Tandy Technology Scholars for being in the academic Top Two Percent of graduating seniors in 1998.

De Soto Middle School musicians, Adam Ghelf, Melissa Nickelatti and Angela Emerson, played in the Tri-State Middle School Honor Band Festival and Concert in Decorah, Iowa March 7. These students joined 250 student musicians from 84 Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin schools to rehearse in two bands and perform an evening concert.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 18, 2013

10 years ago

A Vernon County family who attended Monday’s Boston Marathon, was about a block away from where the first bomb exploded and escaped injury. Ryan Callan, an investment representative with the Investment Centers of America in downtown Viroqua, ran in the Boston Marathon. He had completed the race and was in a subway tunnel leaving the race area when the first bomb exploded. Callan, who lives in La Crosse, was accompanied to the race by his parents, Mike and Karen Callan, who live in Coon Valley. Friends of the Callans sent electronic messages to them to ensure they were safe. Ryan Callan finished the race in three hours, 25 minutes, and 54 seconds — or about in the first third of all runners in the race. More than 23,000 people ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The 2013 Westby Syttende Mai royalty was crowned on Saturday, April 13. Second Prinsesse Lexi Stendalen, First Prinsesse Shianne Reschke and Miss Syttende Mai Emily Culligan.

Couleecap received the gift of 25 beautiful and inspiring books from the AAUW (American Association of University Women) in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Women’s History Month. The AAUW’s goal is to furnish books through local organizations to women and children who might not otherwise have access to them. “We believe in the capacity of people to learn, grow, and change. People can escape poverty through education and knowledge,” said Couleecap Executive Director Grace Jones. “These books will be a wonderful resource for the people we help.” Couleecap will divide the books and distribute them to each of its field offices in LaCrosse, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, and Westby.