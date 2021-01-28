Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 2, 1921
100 years ago
Commissioner Ristow informs us that the patrol job in Vernon county will be far more desirable this year than last….the patrol work to be easier and show up better is the shortening of the patrols and the addition of four extra men. All except two of the patrols have been shortened to 7 to 7 1/2 miles.
Veteran Van Day, son of old Arch Day of Readstown is back visiting old boyhood scenes. He left Viroqua when 18 years old with Captain P.J. Layne and Company C on December 2nd, 1861, and has never been back until this week….He does not remember a building on Main street which was standing when he went away to war.
FRANKLIN – Brookville, January 31 – Well, here we are again. Bad weather and roads….Harry Lake and Fred Thompson walked to Scott Lake home Thursday evening; walking is a common thing.
NORTH RIDGE – January 31 – The farmers are busy getting up their supply of wood for next year….Mrs. Albert Johnson entertained ten ladies at a quilting bee birthday….The beautiful weather of this month made one almost feel that spring was soon here….
Stoll & Groves have improved the appearance of their store by the addition of two fine art glass shades.
Valentines! Valentines! Valentines! At the Omundson Variety Store.
New spring silk gowns of taffeta, charmeuse and tricolette at Suttle & Tate’s.
It is very exceptional weather which permits of the planting of tulip bulbs on the 21st of January, but that is what Tilda Omundson did last Friday.
Pearl Cowden drove over from Wilton with a load of tobacco….He has been waiting for snow but had to bring it over on wheels and the trip took him twelve hours.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 31, 1946
75 years ago
The disastrous fire of Saturday, which destroyed the Roman building and its entire contents, for a time threatened the Potts tavern and Hotel Fortney on the south end of the block. Located on the west side of Main Street, the Gross & Sons furniture store was housed on the north end of the burned building, while the remainder of the ground floor to the south contained the pool hall of Ben Hendon. There were two living apartments above. Although origin of the fire has not been determined, it is believed the conflagration originated in the basement of the Gross store. Viroqua firemen, aided by the Westby department, fought the flames for several hours during the season’s bitterest cold spell. They deserve much credit for confining the fire to the Roman building, as dense smoke, steam and wind added to the hazardous task. Across the street, windows in the Oriole café, Odd Fellows hall, Market association, Demsky’s tavern, and Millers Café were cracked and broken by the intense heat, and traffic was rerouted for several hours because of the heavy smoke pall. The Oriole Café, forced to remain closed for several days to redecorate, helped fire fighters by the continuous serving of hot coffee. Built over 60 years ago by the W. F. Lindemann Co., the Roman building for years housed their general store. Three stores on this site have been destroyed by fire in Viroqua’s history. The destruction of the Roman building removed a landmark familiar for years as the department store of the W. F. Lindemann Co., retailers of “Everything Good to Eat and Wear.” Days of long ago were brought to mind by many a customer of the “big store” as they regretfully watched it burn Saturday. Said one “I imagine the young generation can hardly believe that Viroqua once supported a business place the size and caliber of the Lindemann department store.”
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 28, 1971
50 years ago
The Westby City Council appointed Alden Fremstad as its new Fire Chief. He replaces Art Hegge who is retiring after 18 years as Fire Chief.
Deaths: Arlene Ruby (Aumock) Fortney, 23; Lena Margaret (Hill) Johnson, 84; Fred A. Gerlach, 77; Grace Belle (Kyser) Gray, 73; Rose Martina Gilardi, 76; Annie (McKinney) (Drake) Williams, 82.
The Viroqua Telephone Co. doesn’t expect to be finished providing one-party service to the community area until mid-summer according to Phil Bigley, company president. Delays of weather and equipment have created mid-summer as the new target date. Over 300 homes have yet to be wired on the inside with the necessary hookup works at the outside of the homes.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 1, 1996
25 years ago
Viroqua students scamper through heavy snow Thursday to board their buses for an early trip home. Twenty inches of snow fell between Thursday and Saturday, forcing dismissals at all area schools Thursday and Friday and closing schools all day Monday.
Bethel Home and Services is hosting an open house at its new group home and elderly apartment complex in La Farge this weekend. The project, a cooperative venture between Bethel Home and Services and the La Farge community is designed to provide services to senior members of the area who desire to remain in the community.
Twenty-seven Viroqua Partners helped cook, serve, and bus tables at the Viroqua Sesquicentennial Pancake Breakfast Sunday at the Viroqua Eagles Club. Nearly 300 people braved the monster snow banks and attended the pancake breakfast at the Eagle’s Club Sunday to officially kickoff Viroqua’s Sesquicentennial.
In spite of forfeiting four weight classes, the Viroqua Blackhawk wrestling team notched their first Coulee Conference win of the year against Black River Falls 46-30. Last week’s win boosts Viroqua’s conference record to 1-4 and 4-4 overall.
Westby’s Sarah Wolfe fails to block Hawk Julie Peterson’s three pointer at the buzzer before halftime Saturday night.
The Jotunheimen Lodge of the Sons of Norway enjoyed a lesson on rosemaling with an expert demonstration by Paula Ekern of Viroqua.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 3, 2011
10 years ago
Viroqua’s Ione Lind keeps her “Title Towel” close at hand as she tallies the score of Green Bay Packers games on legal pads. Lind has “kept score” for each Packer game since 1998.
The ubiquitous Green Bay Packers fight song, “Go Pack Go!” has been updated by Viroqua native Butch Vig and two of his friends in the music industry.
The Viroqua Thunder ice hockey team won second place at an invitational mite tournament in Altoona.
Students from the Brookwood, Cashton, Kickapoo, LaFarge, North Crawford, Viroqua and Westby school districts performed at the Western Wisconsin Honors Choir, held at Viroqua High School.
Average retail gasoline prices in Wisconsin have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Sunday.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Julie Malone and Denise Kirchoff