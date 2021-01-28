Pages from the Past

The disastrous fire of Saturday, which destroyed the Roman building and its entire contents, for a time threatened the Potts tavern and Hotel Fortney on the south end of the block. Located on the west side of Main Street, the Gross & Sons furniture store was housed on the north end of the burned building, while the remainder of the ground floor to the south contained the pool hall of Ben Hendon. There were two living apartments above. Although origin of the fire has not been determined, it is believed the conflagration originated in the basement of the Gross store. Viroqua firemen, aided by the Westby department, fought the flames for several hours during the season’s bitterest cold spell. They deserve much credit for confining the fire to the Roman building, as dense smoke, steam and wind added to the hazardous task. Across the street, windows in the Oriole café, Odd Fellows hall, Market association, Demsky’s tavern, and Millers Café were cracked and broken by the intense heat, and traffic was rerouted for several hours because of the heavy smoke pall. The Oriole Café, forced to remain closed for several days to redecorate, helped fire fighters by the continuous serving of hot coffee. Built over 60 years ago by the W. F. Lindemann Co., the Roman building for years housed their general store. Three stores on this site have been destroyed by fire in Viroqua’s history. The destruction of the Roman building removed a landmark familiar for years as the department store of the W. F. Lindemann Co., retailers of “Everything Good to Eat and Wear.” Days of long ago were brought to mind by many a customer of the “big store” as they regretfully watched it burn Saturday. Said one “I imagine the young generation can hardly believe that Viroqua once supported a business place the size and caliber of the Lindemann department store.”