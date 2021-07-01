Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 6, 1921
100 years ago
Sam Lake tells of his trip to Yellowstone. The distance covered was 1612 miles and only two tire punctures. They visited Jerome Tower in Sioux Falls and Mrs. J.H. Drips – nee Bessie Anderson in Goean Valley.
Deaths: Hans J. Lium, Born April 5, 1855 in Feiring, Norway. Came to America in the fall of 1866, died June 12, 86 yrs. old.
Oscar Gald, son of Jacob Gald – 1899-1921.
Mrs. James Sands, Mrs. David Primmer, 77 years.
John C. Baglien born in Skabu, Nordrefron, Gulbrandsdalen, Norway on Feb. 2, 1846.
A nurse is engaged at the home of Tom Hoym in West Prairie to help take care of the sick children, whom after having the whooping cough, are afflicted with pleurisy and pneumonia.
Henry Suttle is home from California where he finished his Chemistry course in Leland Stanford University.
Oscar Peterson Grimsky will be ordained on July 24th as minister in the Viroqua Main Street church.
Adolph C. Brye, chairman of the town of Coon, was in from Coon Valley today.
We are in receipt of the report of the marriage of Paul Lunde and Miss Alma Gullard of Coon Valley on June 18th,
Miss Margaret Reed of Jefferson town has accepted a teaching position at the Panama Canel [sic] Zone.
The Vernon County Censor
July 4, 1946
75 years ago
Ontario will celebrate on July 4th. A feature of the entertainment will be the ball game between Cashton and Ontario. La Farge will have a Homecoming Day. They are featuring a speaker, band, concessions, children’s sports and a ball game. Gays Mills boosters were in the city Friday evening selling tickets for their celebration event. Tickets include a number on a car. A safe and sane July 4th seems assured in Viroqua, with no parade, celebration or other event planned to disturb the regularity of everyday existence.
Clayton Wilson’s new bus line, which started operations between Viroqua and New Lisbon Monday morning, took the La Farge band on a pre-schedule trip on Friday. The bus left La Farge about ten o’clock, played at each stop, during which time, printed schedules were passed to listeners. The group were in Viroqua for their visit about noon Friday.
A real log cabin, and a replica of the one that Moses Decker first erected when he arrived on the spot where our city now stands, has been constructed and has been moved to a suitable location on Main Street this week. The cabin will be used as a headquarters for information relative to the Centennial, and will be open each day. Visitors will be welcome and may obtain printed letterheads free of charge for the purpose of writing friends and relatives to attend Viroqua’s big birthday party.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
June 24, 1971
50 years ago
Vernon Memorial Hospital $1.6 million dollar addition will be dedicated Friday. The Women’s Auxiliary members will conduct tours for two days to acquaint the public with the extensive renovations and changes. Judge Martin Gulbrandsen will be Master of Ceremonies Friday afternoon. Other local dignitaries participating in the dedication are: Paul Mockrud, Mrs. Paul Mockrud, Ernest Urban, Rheo Taylor, Chet Erlandson and Paul Dahl.
Deaths: Selmer Ingvald Ellefson, 58; Fred Halverson, 58; Helmer O. Knudson, 72; Margaret (Upham) Boggs, 72; Erick Dregne, 85.
The Vernon County Teachers College was not officially closed at this week’s County Board of Supervisor meeting but it was with regret the letter from the college’s directors closing the school was read by Chairman Chester Erlandson. The lack of state funds necessitated the immediate closure of VCTC. College President Neil Greene also notified the Board of his retirement after 42 years as an educator.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 3, 1996
25 years ago
Three generations of descendants of Viroqua’s founding father Moses Decker, will be taking part in the sesquicentennial activities this week. Dale and Glenn Decker, great-great-great-grandsons, David Decker, great-great-grandson and John Decker, great-grandson, will also be planting a tree in memory of their ancestor on the courthouse lawn during a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday before the parade.
Congratulations Viroqua on 150 years! We’re proud to be a part of such a great community, from the Viroqua Dairy serving you for 59 years.
Pastor H. Alfred and Nora Weltzin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 14, with an open house from 1-4 p.m. at Northwest Prairie Lutheran Church. They were married June 28, 1946, in Parkland, Washington. They moved to the Viroqua area in 1967.
Vernon Co-op Oil Ass’n. grand opening will be Thursday, June 17, on the corner of North Center and Decker streets. Plan now to take in this gala occasion—the opening of Viroqua’s finest and most completely modern service station.
The following is an excerpt from a story written by David Hollister for the July 3, 1996 edition of the Vernon County Broadcaster: “In the summer of 1888 Vernon County was shocked by the gruesome murders of Reuben and Matilda Drake and their two grandchildren at hands of Andrew Grandstaff in the Kickapoo Valley. A week after the murders, word of Grandstaff’s capture and confession led to the accumulation of an angry mob which committed the only known lynching in Vernon County’s history. He was hanged from a hickory tree on the courthouse lawn. The tree later died after its bark was stripped by souvenir seekers. A stone marked with the date of the lynching, June 1, 1888, can sill be seen in the courtyard.”
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 30, 2011
10 years ago
Cashton hosted the third open house in a series of eight informational sessions in a two-week period to answer questions about the transmission line proposed by American Transmission Company.
Vernon County athletes won big while competing at the Special Olympics Wisconsin 2011 Summer Games in Stevens Point. From Viroqua, Zach C. Higgs, Michael Mislivecek, Thomas Mislivecek and Jordan Loper won 1st place in the 400-meter relay. Higgs also won the 400-meter dash and placed 2nd in the 1,500-meter run; Michael Mislivecek won 1st place in the running long jump and placed 4th in the shot put male 12 and older. Thomas Misliecek and Loper both won 1st place in the running long jump. Westby’s Samuel Malin won 2nd place in the 50-meter dash. Nicole McGrath received 2nd place honors in both the running long jump and the shot put for females 12 and older. Viola’s Kataline Bannister won 1st place in the running long jump.
The 23rd annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/County Teacher’s College will be held at the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building’s Grille Conference Room.
For almost 30 years Kevin Morrison has worked to help keep the Viroqua Cemetery in order as the cemetery sexton.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff