Pages from the Past

25 years ago

Three generations of descendants of Viroqua’s founding father Moses Decker, will be taking part in the sesquicentennial activities this week. Dale and Glenn Decker, great-great-great-grandsons, David Decker, great-great-grandson and John Decker, great-grandson, will also be planting a tree in memory of their ancestor on the courthouse lawn during a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday before the parade.

Congratulations Viroqua on 150 years! We’re proud to be a part of such a great community, from the Viroqua Dairy serving you for 59 years.

Pastor H. Alfred and Nora Weltzin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 14, with an open house from 1-4 p.m. at Northwest Prairie Lutheran Church. They were married June 28, 1946, in Parkland, Washington. They moved to the Viroqua area in 1967.

Vernon Co-op Oil Ass’n. grand opening will be Thursday, June 17, on the corner of North Center and Decker streets. Plan now to take in this gala occasion—the opening of Viroqua’s finest and most completely modern service station.