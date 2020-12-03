Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 15, 1920
100 years ago
Just how sound was the judgement of our Mayor and council in purchasing Viroqua’s fine fire equipment was amply demonstrated Tuesday afternoon. Grease and oil around the city pumping engine became ignited from an overhead muffler exhaust and flames filled the engine room in a flash. Water is worse than useless on an oil fire, but the chemical apparatus on the big truck was put in action and subdued the flames in a few moments with practically no damage. Without the fire truck the city hall would probably have been consumed, destroying the pumping machinery and precipitating a water famine. The big red truck undoubtedly saved its purchase price at the first fire it was called to subdue.
Patrolmen in Crawford and Grant counties were working the same as in the summer in consequence their roads are in splendid condition and a joy to travel over.
Jens Vigdahl is nursing a broken wrist, sustained when his Buick backfired on him. We thought that only the lowly Ford was capable of this mean and contemptable trick.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 6, 1945
75 years ago
The Viroqua High School Junior class is presenting their annual class play at the school auditorium next Wednesday evening. The selection of the class and advisor, Miss Berg, is a three-act comedy entitled “Spring Green.” Starring roles are held by Ruthie Ludden, Odella Solverson, Marianne Hendrickson, Jim Schipper, Wayne Cook, Mary Fortney, Paul Bishop, Karen Nelson, Ivan Silbaugh, Nordis Gulbrandsen, Janet McGarry, Peter McCormick, Wesley Erickson, Harold Mullen, Arthur Gronning, and Anita Anderson.
Tobacco buying held up by the office of price administration’s freeze, was lifted on Monday morning at seven o’clock and with this release buying in Vernon County began with a bang. Crop checks before Christmas should make a big boom in holiday merchandise buying. Receivers will be able to pay off debts and farmers will have the cash for buying machinery as well as to plan for the many improvements that war years have curtailed.
With gala holiday displays already cramming the windows and shelves of Viroqua stores, hundreds of local people have joined in the festive, joyous holiday mood in a great advance rush to grab the choicest and finest bargains of the season. Viroqua merchants, loaded with complete stocks of articles, which have been scarce or entirely unavailable since 1940, are ready for the heaviest Christmas shopping spree since before the war. However, there are limited quantities of many items, and Heaven help those who wait until the last day or two before Christmas.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 3, 1970
50 years ago
Pioneer Cemetery on Viroqua’s Rock Street is back to good looks as tombstones of Viroqua’s earliest pioneers were recently replaced and are now standing in original positions throughout the plot on North Rock Street. Requested by the City, the cleanup and replacement work was accomplished by Joe Olson with the help of Cemetery Association personnel.
Seven choirs will carol Sunday night, December 6, at Good Shepherd. The concert will commence at 8:00 p.m. The groups participating are: Immanuel Lutheran, West Prairie, Our Savior’s of Westby, Utica and Mount Sterling, Good Shepherd and the Viroqua Harmonettes.
Viroqua goes back to once-a-week garbage collection in residential areas. Daily pickup will still continue at the schools, apartments, restaurants and the hospital. The alleys of the business district will be serviced Tuesdays and Fridays.
Deaths: Serena (Vereide) Mills, 71; Mary (Neumann) Schlict, 89; Theodore Overbo, 67; Anna (Christianson) Kolstad, 81; Samuel Burton Wilt, 78; Esther Knutson, 49; Kevin B. Eitland, 15; Melvin G. Erickson, 85; Kenneth Nordahl Larson, 72; Ida Mae (Widner) Borrison, 73.
The James Shaw family has received an outpouring of household and personal items from the area. The family expressed its appreciation of the concern and willingness to help them recover from their recent losses. Their three sons died in the fire that consumed all their belongings. Funeral services were held on Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Viroqua. The family will move into a home owned by Robert Solverson as soon as it is ready. They are temporarily staying in a trailer owned by the Liberty Pole Cheese Factory.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 7, 1995
25 years ago
The final public information meeting concerning the proposes Vernon countywide ordinance was held at the Vernon County Courthouse. Approximately 50 to 60 people attended and asked questions and voiced concerns about the ordinance. If the proposed ordinance passes, it will go into effect in any county township if the town’s board votes to approve it. One of the major concerns voiced by people who attended the meeting was whether the ordinance was being forced on towns in the county.
The Westby/Viroqua Transportation Study Group continued its work ad the deadline for its report was quickly approaching. The major argument for a bypass was that such a bypass was that Viroqua could become a major draw for new businesses. The DOT argues for the bypass to make both Viroqua and Westby more attractive to larger businesses especially in the area of manufacturing.
The spring elections were starting to heat up. Three county board incumbents will face challengers in the March election. There also were many candidates for the Viroqua City Council so primaries will be held for wards 1, 2 and 7. The Mayor of Viroqua, Charles Dahl, will be running unopposed. There will be a four-way race for three seats on the Viroqua Area School District. Six candidates filed for three seats on the Coon Valley Board of Trustees. Competitive races were also set in Westby and De Soto.
A Viroqua man, Darian Jacobson, was sentenced to one year in jail for burglary and four years of intense sanctions including having to wear an electronic bracelet so that the sheriff could keep track of his movements.
Seven homes will be part of the Westby Music Association’s Christmas Tour of Homes. The homes will be decorated with all kinds of Christmas ornaments. The homes were located in Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 9, 2010
10 years ago
The former Vernon County Normal School, now the Vernon County Historical Museum, was listed on the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places on Nov. 19.
The Viroqua girls co-op hockey team held the upper hand throughout all three periods to win 5-2 over Stoughton at the Viroqua Community Arena.
Running Inc., Viroqua, was named Employer Champion by Experience Works, the nation’s largest nonprofit training and employment organization for older workers. The Employer Champion award highlights an employer’s dedication to hiring and retaining older workers.
Tyler Boardman, a recent graduate of De Soto High School and now a freshman at the UW-La Crosse won the State-4-H horse all around senior grand champion.
Vernon County Historical Society
