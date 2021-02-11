Pages from the Past

While working at the count rock quarry on Thursday, Geo. Miller threw his knee out of joint. He was brought to the Snell hospital and then taken to Dr. Wm. Trowbridge’s where an X-ray was taken to reveal the position of the bones.

Easter is coming! Have your measurements taken for a new suit of clothes. S.C. Dregne, Readstown.

Alex Nelson brought his five-acre crop of tobacco on Tuesday….Friend Alex added $2600 to his bank roll in the deal.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 14, 1946

75 years ago

Mrs. Lucy Grubb, the city’s oldest resident, will observe her one hundredth birth anniversary on Friday, February 14. Getting her own meals and doing her own washing are among the duties she really enjoys. She walks almost weekly to visit a granddaughter two blocks away.

Sgt. David Vig and Sgt. De Verne Vig arrived Wednesday at Camp McCoy. Twin brothers, they have been together with the 33rd bomber group overseas, on Okinawa, since leaving the states in June 1945. They received their discharges on the same day.