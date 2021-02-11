Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 16, 1921
100 years ago
Ladies of the Viroqua United Lutheran church had a “man-size” job on their hands last Friday night when a large part of the town filled the church basement and partook of a most appetizing lutefisk supper. Four hundred fifty were relieved of their hunger, and proceeds were $211.
From Saturday morning until Tuesday night, spring and summer temperatures prevailed over Wisconsin. Snow has disappeared and the roads are almost as bad as in the regular spring breakup. Freezing temperature today, with a high wind, threatens to make them go solid in just about the worst shape possible.
NOTES FROM TROOP “D”
The Troop is advancing along all lines and expects to be a first class military organization. Although handicapped by a small Armory the fundamentals of the school of a soldier, guard movements, fire-arms and patrolling have been taken up. Athletics are being pushed as fast as funds will allow us.
Soldiers Grove defeated our high school basket ball team at that place last Saturday night by a score of 16 to 27. The game was hotly contested throughout. The boys were puzzled by the floor and wall arrangement there….
While working at the count rock quarry on Thursday, Geo. Miller threw his knee out of joint. He was brought to the Snell hospital and then taken to Dr. Wm. Trowbridge’s where an X-ray was taken to reveal the position of the bones.
Easter is coming! Have your measurements taken for a new suit of clothes. S.C. Dregne, Readstown.
Alex Nelson brought his five-acre crop of tobacco on Tuesday….Friend Alex added $2600 to his bank roll in the deal.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 14, 1946
75 years ago
Mrs. Lucy Grubb, the city’s oldest resident, will observe her one hundredth birth anniversary on Friday, February 14. Getting her own meals and doing her own washing are among the duties she really enjoys. She walks almost weekly to visit a granddaughter two blocks away.
Sgt. David Vig and Sgt. De Verne Vig arrived Wednesday at Camp McCoy. Twin brothers, they have been together with the 33rd bomber group overseas, on Okinawa, since leaving the states in June 1945. They received their discharges on the same day.
Westby tobacco warehouse workers who went on strike early Tuesday morning were granted a 25 cents per 100 pounds of tobacco increase and returned to their jobs Monday. This is the first strike in Westby’s history.
Considering the casual attire worn by the men folks these days, one might think that Viroqua business men, male clerks and office workers had just rushed in from the golf course. The reason: because of the scarcity of men’s dress shirts everywhere, the masculine must either wear a sport shirt or don some dischargee’s shirt.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 11, 1971
50 years ago
Deaths: Harold S. Mills, 58; John Merlin Pederson, 39; Martha (Hill) Jacobson, 81; Cora (Anderson) Aas, 71; Alice Marie (Kapanke) Sime, 43.
Lars Grini of Norway jumped his way to first place in the Snowflake Ski Tournament. Around 10,000 witnessed jumping Sunday despite near-zero weather when ceremonies began. Milder sunny skies provided welcome relief from the blizzard of Friday. Governor Pat Lucey, formerly of Ferryville, crowned Ann Ellefson of Seneca High as Miss Snowflake.
Bill Hill’s 37-year-old horse, Sam, participated in many Viola Horse and Colt parades, including the one in 1970. Many will be saddened to learn that ‘Sam’ died January 25th.
The Pleasant Ridge area of Vernon County encountered several days of morning’s at 20 to 30 degrees below zero. The temperature got up to 5 to 10 below at noon and never got above zero. Be sure and dress warmly as the eaves spouts won’t be dripping.
De Soto folks saw evidence of the groundhog seeing its shadow as more than 10 inches of snow fell on Thursday night, followed by temperatures in the 20 to 30 below zero area.
The Broadcaster-Censor charged deception in last week’s vinyl siding contest. Several mailers had the same winning number of 1218106. The Postmaster General was notified by the B-C of the seemingly misleading offer by the St. Paul firm.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 15, 1996
25 years ago
Westby scouts recognized for advancing in rank at last week’s honor court are Joe Iverson, Joshua Berger, Ryan Burke, and Matt Havlik. The Rev. Gary Daines is Scoutmaster.
The Viroqua Parks and Rec Department announces that this year that individuals will be able to reserve the two shelters at Eckhart Park and the pavilion in the Park Bowl for weddings, family picnics, or reunions.
Claiming first place in Sunday’s J5 10K meet was Dexter Bean of the Snowflake Ski Club. Kyle Buros hit both of his jumps in the 112K Junior Class Sunday leaping 70 and 95 meters to fly away with first place after claiming second on Saturday. Teammate Derek Lunde finished first on Saturday and second on Sunday.
Strength inside and superior shooting by the Viroqua Blackhawks eventually wore down a stubborn Arcadia team as the Hawks overcame a poor third quarter to win Friday’s Coulee Conference game, 57-42 in the Viroqua gym.
The Viroqua Eagles donated $500 to the Eckhart Enchantment Park Fund. Leon Mellem, Eagles liaison and Eagles secretary, Orris Pederson presented the $500 check to Mary Ann Smith of the Eckhart Enchantment Park fundraising committee.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 17, 2011
10 years ago
A 2010 reunion between distant cousins in the Genoa area with their relatives from Italy has blossomed into an ongoing revival of family. In September, Bill Trussoni took a three-week “planning trip” to Italy. In October, he e-mailed a nine-page letter describing in great detail the August 2011 plans for the two-week trip open to everyone.
Chanting “Walker take a walk!” students from Viroqua High School protested Gov. Scott Walker’s budget repair bill by marching to the Vernon County Courthouse and through Viroqua’s downtown district.
Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley is gearing up for the annual library benefit to be held at the American Legion Hall in Coon Valley.
The Viroqua wrestling team is sending six wrestlers to the Division 2 Sectional at Evansville, Saturday.
The Genoa Harmony Fire Department recently received a $2,500 donation from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities fund sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Julie Malone and Denise Kirchoff