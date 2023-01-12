Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor Jan. 10, 1923 100 years agoWEBSTER – Brush Hollow January 1 – The community Christmas dinner at Brush Hollow cheese factory was voted a great success. About eighty neighbors partook of the sumptuous repast. The ladies aid furnished free candy for the children and cigars for the gentlemen. Case weather butted into the festivities causing several to leave just after dinner.

Christiana – Newry – January 2 – Something new this morning, a blizzard! But we all are thankful for the lovely roads and weather we have had so far. How many can remember of having such lovely car roads up to this late?

Treasurer Rudolph Vitcenda of the town of Union is the first of Vernon’s treasurers to make complete settlement of state and county taxes with County Treasurer Amund Belland, the amount being $3,582.43.

Case weather caused quite a number to change their Christmas plans a trifle, and take down tobacco.

Mandarin a new shade of rouge, 50c, now on sale at Dahl’s Drug Store.

Viroqua has a well organized basket ball team and the boys are putting up some mighty fine games. The game last Thursday night with the Westby team, was one of the fastest games that has ever been played on the home floor, and the fact that the boys handed the visitors the small end of a 34 to 20 score, goes to show that we may expect still better things in the future….Our sole means of support comes from the people of Viroqua, and unless they are willing to help by their attendance at the games it will not be a success.

The Vernon County Censor Jan. 8, 1948 75 years agoThere is evidence on all sides that 1947 was a progressive year in city of Viroqua history, certainly the most active in recent years in setting in motion an avalanche of plans. Viroqua settled down to a peacetime mode of living in 1947, and the transition made citizens divert their attention to making the city a better place to live. One might summarize thusly: Three major projects were launched within the 12-month period. They include the proposed construction of a Vernon Memorial hospital, the Bethel Home for the Aged, and a United Lutheran church to replace the one destroyed by fire on Christmas day, 1946. During the year the city council issued 60 building permits, representing a much larger and more comprehensive building program than is indicated by the number. The largest building under construction is the structure of Paul A. Dahl on South Main Street, where a 95-foot frontage in our business district will see a fine, modern building completed before the end of the present year. This will make an impressive addition to our business section, where for many years it has been vacant and an eye-sore. The Mueller Brothers Garage and Implement Co. building on Rock street has been completely rebuilt and enlarged. Leonard Enerson has constructed a modern restaurant on West Court Street, and Jesse L. Shank purchased the Williams building adjoining his store and removed the walls between, making one large store with two entrances. The following started construction during the year: the Marketing Assn. Cheese warehouse on Railroad Ave., the Selmer Lewison garage on South Main Street, Herb Egeness’ garage and oil station on North Main Street, the West Decker Street grocery, Rube Hanson’s drive-in stand on North Main and a storage and service building owned by Larry Stephen over on Linton Avenue. There were many other new businesses begun in 1947, and a number of changes of ownership of businesses in the city.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor Jan. 11, 1973 50 years agoThe Westby Laundromat was burglarized and about $5 in change was taken from a peanut machine between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Vernon Sheriff’s office.

Over 400 snowmobilers are expected to be racing around the half-mile track at the Fairgrounds Saturday morning and afternoon, according to Ron Helms, race director.

If the weather’s well, the old Jeremiah Rusk farmhouse on the Rusk Industrial Park corner will be gone Thursday morning. Tuesday night the city council agreed to let the Viroqua Fire Department remove the building during its drill.

Westby lost to West Salem 45-39, last Tuesday evening in a non-conference game but won Friday evening over Kickapoo 62-51, in the Northern Division of the Scenic Central Conference.

Nuzum Farm & Home Building Supply Company is in its 79th year in the farm and home building material business…

Tom Jacobson has started part-time photographic studios in the Jacobson and Vance building on Main St., and he’s able to fill any use photo needs but is specializing in weddings at the present time.

Obituaries: Emma Mills (80) Viroqua; Guy Allen (83) Town of Stark; Julius Larson (81) formerly of Chaseburg; Mrs. Emma Dennis (71) Retreat.

The Vernon County BroadcasterJan. 8, 199825 years agoOnce again, Peterson Motors and Bob Peterson of Viroqua graciously sponsored the “Holiday Phone Calling” for the residents of Bethel Home. On the weekend of December 13 over 65 phone calls were made all over the United States.

The 43rd Annual Tobacco Exposition is Saturday, January 10th at the Vernon Electric Garage in Westby. Events begin at 10:30 a.m. with the stripping contest beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Eddy Nix and Charlene Elderkin of the Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua, chaperoned five students: Mariah Decker and David Ecklund, both of Viroqua, Kate Slatery of Middle Ridge, James Gustafson of La Farge and Leila Hornet of La Crosse for a working vacation to build a local school in the Mexican state of Chiapas. Instead, they aided thousands of refuges, including survivors of the pre-Christmas massacre of 45 Tzotzel (Mayan) Indians. The students, along with a delegation from U.S.A., Italy, Japan and 80 Mexican volunteers helped distribute 20 tons of aid, and New Year’s Eve found the students preparing a meal for 3,000 Mayans.

Jon Carson, an engineering student at UW-Platteville and a 1993 graduate of Westby High School, is named a Rhodes Scholar finalist. He was one of 13 finalists from eight Midwestern States. Jon is the son of Glenn and Carol Carson of Chaseburg.

The Viroqua Blackhawks girls basketball team shut down the Royall Panthers 41-37 to win the annual Viroqua Christmas basketball tournament. Three Blackhawk wrestlers placed in the top twelve of their weight classes during the Bi-State tournament in La Crosse. At 125-pounds, Justin Rybold finished 11th. At 145-pounds, Eric Wilhelm finished in 6th place. At the 275-pound weight class, Wayne Primmer finished 7th.

The Vernon County Broadcaster Jan. 10, 2013 10 years agoVernon County’s state legislators, Rep. Lee Nerison (R-Westby) and State Sen. Jennifer Schilling (D-LaCrosse) were both sworn into office Monday in Madison for the 2013-2014 legislative session.

Viroqua Middle School has announced its Student of the Month for December. They are Andrew Bomkamp, Samuel Saner, Ben Froiseth, Madelyn Anderson, Kaitlyn Holtz, Madisyn Tosea, Kasey Hammond, Zoe Chakoian, Mackenzie Stalsberg, Jillian Weston, Jacob Strangstalien, Madysen Zitzner.

Cecil Chapman is turning 90, come help celebrate. The party will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 700 East Decker St., Viroqua, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2-5 p.m.

The Viroqua police reported a total of 171 calls for the week ending 12/31/12-1/6/13. Among the calls included an investigation into one hit-and-run crash, an arrest for OWI-second offense, one shoplifting investigation and two underage liquor violations. Last year the Viroqua Police Department responded to just shy of 10,000 calls.

Viroqua Eagles Club Cancer Telethon Events: Wednesday, Jan. 16, Lutefisk and meatball dinner, Saturday, Jan. 19, Telethon Talent Show, Sunday, Jan. 20, Lumberjack Breakfast.

McClelland wins the beam event at Mount Horeb Invite. Freshman Jozie McClelland performed her balance beam routine to almost perfection — scoring a 9.35 and taking first place. McClelland even edged out the 2012 state balance beam champion, Lauren Faust of Mount Horeb.

Orville and Barb Haynes of rural Soldiers Grove will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Jan. 12, with a surprise open house from 11-3 at the Sugar Grove Church of Christ, rural Readstown. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend the surprise luncheon. No gifts please.

