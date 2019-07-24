The Vernon County Censor
July 25, 1919
100 years ago
Town is extremely quiet.
The old general store at Liberty Pole has changed hands, Martin Fortney having purchased the stock, building, and dwelling house from Carl B. Fortney, who conducted the business for 19 years, with scarcely a lapse or day’s vacation. Mr. Fortney and family will soon come to Viroqua. The new proprietor is a gentleman with several years’ clerking experience and ought to do a good trade at the Pole.
Clamming by our neighbors over on the Mississippi ought to be brisk this season. Shells are bringing $40 per ton, river run, including all varieties. That is the highest price ever paid on the upper Mississippi for shells just as they come.
We are prepared to furnish the public with strawberry, chocolate, New York and Grape Nut ice cream (the new popular novelty) at all times. GEO. PENNELL.
In the handsome, shady city park, Friday evening, the new band gave a dozen-number concert. The pavilion, well-lighted, proved a fitting place. And that to listen attentively one would scarcely recognize that he was not being greeted by the famous Third Regiment band in its palmist days. The public will appreciate frequent concerts from our rapidly developing, rejuvenated musical organization.
Haying is well near completion, the past week being a remarkable time for the housing. Now we will be thankful for good refreshing rains. Crops generally need soaking showers, especially tobacco.
Get your order in early for blackberries; if weather continues dry, crop will be short. Can furnish crate lots by July 28. Telephone G.B. Fisher, 3794 or call at the Egg Market and leave orders.
The Vernon County Censor
July 27, 1944
75 years ago
That term “million dollar rain” is decidedly overworked, but we really think it applies with full force to life for a week or two – and it sure-started falling late Tuesday afternoon and continued during most of the night. We could use more rain, of course, but this will give the corn and tobacco and pastures a new lease on life for a week or two – and it surely came in the nick of time. The lower leaves of some of the corn had commenced to fire, pastures were browning, and tobacco is very uneven. Several large trees in the cemetery were dying of drought.
At the Viroqua Hospital, a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Lindor Fauske of Viroqua, R.1, July 19. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Keith Schoonover, Viroqua, July 24. A son, Chester Merril, to Pfc. And Mrs. Chester Watters, Viroqua, July 24. Those having tonsils or adenoids removed at the Viroqua Hospital within the past week were: Corinne Watson, Mrs. Selmer Iverson, Robert and Jeanne Finley, Shirley Schultz, Charles Dunnum, Douglas Dake, Gene and Burton Peterson, and Harold and Bethel Duell.
Letter from Cpl. Arlo M. Dybvig: I have been receiving the Censor for some time now. I have been able to find a few fellows from Viroqua from their addressed in the paper. I really appreciate reading it. There are a couple of fellows in my outfit who know a lot of the people around there and they also read my paper, so you see it helps our morale. We are all glad to hear that all the folks back home are doing their part by buying war bonds and stamps. A fellow really gets to see what good it does to buy them when he gets over here. I see by the paper you are having some bad weather there also. We sure do have plenty of rain over here. But that is England for you. Things are getting to look good for us. We are all hoping to be home soon.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
July 24, 1969
50 years ago
Bad Axe Church is 100. The Centennial starts Friday night and concludes Sunday evening. Pastor H. A. Weltzin is serving the 100-year-old church. Bad Axe Lutheran began March 3, 1869, when distances to West Prairie were too far. The Norwegian language was used exclusively until about 1930 when English was employed.
Both sides of the Vernon Memorial Hospital dispute were hopeful mediation Wednesday could start a settlement. The session with the Wisconsin Employment Relations commission was to take place at 1 p.m. A union official said the people “were optimistic and hoping something moves on it”, meaning salary differences. Rheo Taylor, VMH Administrator, Friday said, “We are hopeful that the meeting will result in an end of the Union activities against the hospital.”
Deaths: Roy Dale, 76; Julia (Piurkowski) Kowalski, 56; Gene Heal, 91; Ragna (Bakken) Fortun, 68; Mary Pederson, 93; Loren W. Williams, 43.
Supervalu is selling five Jell-O 6 oz. packages for $1.00. 10 pound bags of USDA No. 1 Size A white potatoes are featured at A&P for 69¢. IGA is advertising California choice lemons at 6 for 33¢.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
July 28 1994
25 years ago
The Westby School Board recall election petitions were rejected by the Filling Officer due to some discrepancies. The group behind the petitions, Save Our Community Schools (SOCS), was amending the petitions to correct the problems. SOCS had five days to amend the petitions. There were many issues with the original petitions including illegible signatures, duplicate signatures, signatures from people living outside the district and affidavits from people whose names were on the petitions who claimed they never signed it.
The Readstown Police Chief, Ken Goodwin, resigned his position. His trial for sexual assault was canceled because he was expected to plead guilty as part of s plea agreement. The judge was expected to order a pre-sentence investigation following the plea hearing.
The Viroqua School Board unanimously approved the preliminary design development drawings for the new elementary school. The drawings will go to the general contractor. The general contractor will than give the board a guaranteed maximum project price.
In a guest editorial in the Broadcaster, Dave Coral, ARTT Chairman, updated the Viroqua community on the status of the Temple Theatre. The theatre itself was now owned by the Vernon County Historical Society with the adjoining stored on both sides privately owned. The committee envisioned the theatre to be a community arts center with a variety of different uses each year.
Viroqua native and now Coon Valley resident, Gene Buros, won the Viroqua County Golf Club golf championship. This was his second championship in this tournament.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
July 30, 2009
10 years ago
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit the area Monday afternoon, traveling about 4 miles through Crawford County with winds between 86 and 110 mph.
Jay Halverson, a 2008 graduate of Viroqua High School, tied for 32nd place at the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Golf Championship at the Merrill Golf Course in Waukesha.
The Vernon County Agricultural Society hosts the first annual Ferris Wheel Pancake Breakfast for the grand opening of the new exhibit hall on the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.
Dwain Munyon has retired from WVRQ after a career of more than 50 years in radio.
July milk mailbox prices settles at $11.26 per cwt
