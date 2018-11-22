The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 20, 1918
100 years ago
Beautiful rains the past week.
Case weather and tobacco conditions galore.
Mr. James Kellogg, employed at the electric light plant, has moved his family here from Viola and they are housed in the Third Ward.
Most young people who teach elsewhere have returned to their various places, the influenza ban having been raised in most sections.
Return of our boys from Europe will be commenced soon, with the preference given to those who have served the longest. The Rainbow division, composed of National Guard units of twenty-six states, is to receive special consideration because of its fine record—the 32nd is also mentioned as in the same class. Wisconsin’s boys are in it—some of them from Viroqua, we’re proud to say. At the present time it is marching into Germany and occupying the ground vacated by the retreating Huns.
Patrons on the rural routes out of Viroqua do not need to be reminded that the mails are all a day late because of the order from headquarters that carriers shall leave the office at eight o’clock in the morning, little more than an hour before the morning mail arrives.
Doubtless the last Vernon county boy to respond to Uncle Sam’s call is Ivan Carl Burnnard of Stark, who left here yesterday for St. Paul, to respond to an enlistment in the marines.
WE BUY OLD FALSE TEETH
We pay up to $35.00 per set (broken or not)….send NOW by parcel post and receive CASH by return mail.
Venerable Anson W. DeJean, although he declares that he is yet in the prime of good health and usefulness, was in the city from LaFarge.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 18, 1943
75 years ago
From a letter from Otto M. Jefson, somewhere in Italy: “Just finished reading the June 10 issue of the Broadcaster and say that I really enjoyed it very much, even though I got that copy rather late. It’s been better than a year ago now since I left the US and have really seen a lot of country, both demolished and historical. First to Africa, then Sicily and now Italy. Know for sure that the Viroqua swimming pool would have had a record attendance every day had it been where I’ve been the past eight months. Sure do miss the “old swimming hole.” Glad to hear that the people in Viroqua are doing so much in the great part they play in the war. Hope the band under the able hands of “Pete” and “Pookie” is still going strong. Sure would be a morale booster if we had it over here. Still get quite a laugh from Nuzum News. Was fortunate enough to see my brother, Harold, that’s in the Air Corps, when I returned to Africa from Sicily. So far I haven’t been able to locate anyone from there and I’ve looked into a million faces. Doesn’t seem so long ago since I was there at my job at Grubb’s Chevrolet garage and hope it won’t be too long before we’re all home again.”
John Krause, member of Davis Digger’s 4-H Club, won a trip to the National Club Congress, to be held in Chicago November 27—December 2. Wisconsin is limited to 20 club members this year, so John is fortunate to be considered worthy of the trip. His club and Vernon County are fortunate and happy that he received this valuable award for his many projects, including pigs, dairy calf, poultry, baby beef, dairy cows, potatoes, barley, and junior leadership.
America’s Thanksgiving tables should groan under the weight of holiday food this year, despite the shortage of turkey, a shortage partially brought about by government purchases for the armed forces. This year’s quota of turkeys for civilian consumption will be approximately half of last year’s supply, but Americans will find a plentiful supply of chickens and geese available to replace the traditional bird on the holiday menu.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 21, 1968
50 years ago
Acquisition of land for the La Farge reservoir will start within two weeks, a crowd of several hundred people was told Tuesday at a meeting in La Farge. Two special meeting places Wednesday and Thursday this week were to be held in Ontario and in Stark for property owners to stop and discuss the program in detail. Appraisers will meet with owners of the 8,455 acres to be bought for the reservoir as the first step toward government purchase.
Before the adjournment of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors’ fall session Friday, a tax levy of $986,451.16 was adopted. This figure was $6,292.28 less than last year’s levy.
Deaths: Nordahl Olson, 80; Ella (Coley) Morgan, 100; Barbara S. (Pease) Hanson, 78.
Four girls, district winners, will compete in the Make It With Wool state contest December 7 at Whitewater. Rita Riechers and Mary Ann Vodak won the senior division. Brenda Sherry was the junior division winner along with Pam Sievers. Mrs. Bill Werth, district contest chairman, expressed her thanks to many who participated in programming the event.
Six Viroqua Area Schools youth are accepted by the La Crosse Youth Symphony: Andrew Schlitz, Karen Snyder, Ann Sherry, Ronald Olson, Kathy Ostrem and Janelle Clark.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 24, 1993
25 years ago
The Temple Theatre in Viroqua was sold by closed-bid auction to Fred Nelson and a group of investors for $32,500. The auction followed the foreclosure of the building due to delinquent property taxes and unlaid utility bills totaling more than $25,000. The Masons continued to retain title to the second floor. With the purchase, the Theatre and the adjacent store fronts will mean that the entire property remains locally owned.
Vernon County announced the tax for the county will go down for 1994. The total to be collected will represent a $200,000 reduction for the 1994 levy.
According to data recently made public by the Wisconsin Department of Industrial Labor and Human Relations (DILHR), Vernon County has the highest percentage of workers below the poverty line in all eight western Wisconsin counties. The report documented that 32 percent of Vernon County’s workers were below the poverty line. The per capita income of workers for the year was over $5,000 below the United States average.
Westby lost its bid to be part of the state’s Main Street project. There were six communities who made presentations, but Westby did not make it into the top four. Only the top four were able to become part of the state project.
A one-act play called “Quilters” put on by Viroqua High School won honors at the state competition held at Stevens Point. The judges unanimously awarded the play “Critics Choice” which was the highest honor a production could receive at the competition. Emily Mueller of Viroqua High School won the outstanding acting award for her role in the play.
The 1993 deer season opener has been one of the best in years. With the weather warm and dry, hunters were able to harvest many good sized animals.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 20, 2008
10 years ago
Lillie Tryggestad, 83, was older than some of the residents when she worked her last night shift last month at Bethel Home in Viroqua. The plaque she received last week recognized her 31 years of service at Bethel Home.
Westby Area Schools junior Emily Breuer was crowned 2009 Snow Flake Ski Queen. Fellow juniors Sarah Nelson and Kayla Thurk were crowned First and Second Attendants.
Evan Wick, of De Soto High School, was named Green Bay Packers Coach of the Week, the organization announced Wednesday, Nov. 12.
The Viroqua’s co-op varsity soccer team, the Knights, ended their season with 10 wins, one loss and 3 ties. The 31-member team is a cooperative of home schooling students from Viroqua, Ontario, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School and Viroqua Area Schools Laurel High School and Youth Initiative High School.
Kieran Steiner portrayed Dorothy Gale in the Viroqua High School production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Donna Knower of Ferryville was honored as the Vernon County Historical Society’s Volunteer of the Year for 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.