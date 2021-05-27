Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 1, 1921
100 years ago
Last Wednesday afternoon a terrific storm cut a path through the towns of Franklin, Kickapoo and Clayton, taking pretty much everything except houses in many sections. Accompanying the wind was a cloudburst that did tremendous damage to roads, bridges and valley farms. In places the hail stripped the trees of every leaf and banked up against building a foot deep, breaking numerous windows….
The damage from the wind was severe. All the bridges from Andrew Olson’s place to Soren Briggson’s were taken out and tremendous damage done to the valley. At Briggson’s place the flood took his barn and carried it down the valley. A harnessed team and a 300-pound hot were in the barn. The team escaped alive within a mile from where it started, and the hog was found alive on the railroad track next day. The barn was torn to pieces….
Monday afternoon the crowd passing the light pole near the Fortney hotel could feel a strange sensation in their feet. Gerald Owen passed especially near and received a hard shock. Instinctively he grasped the pole with both hands and received the current through his body. His hands were burned, he was knocked down, and was in a dazed condition for several hours….Officer Berlie Morris says he notified the company of the condition of the pole several days ago, but nothing was done.
Tuesday, one of the mail planes lost its bearings in the fog and descended near Bloomingdale to find out where it was at. The fog was so thick the propeller converted it into a fine spray and made vision impossible, the pilot said.
The Vernon County Censor
May 30, 1946
75 years ago
Particularly appropriate at this time of “Memorial” is the dedication page of the recently released “Pipe of Peace” 1946 High School annual. This dedication page is given over “To all fellow students and alumni who have fallen in battle. We pray that their efforts will not go unrewarded.” The names of former students who died while in the service of their country are inscribed as follows: Marvin Anderson, Beauford Durden, Ray Deaver, Bruce Johnson, James Morkrid, Lawrence Johnson, Richard Parker, Eritt Olson.
In his Memorial Sunday message at the Methodist church Sunday morning, Rev. Raymond J. Fleming declared that a higher type of manhood must emerge to meet the demands of this atomic era. Relating the experience in Columbus, Miss., in which a small group of Christian people decorated the graves of both their own Confederate dead and of the Union soldiers buried there, thus starting “Decoration Day,” Mr. Fleming asserted that this spirit of forgiveness must characterize our own day. “The need for one world in this day is far more urgent than was the need for one nation at the close of the Civil War.”
All business places will close Thursday for Memorial Day except groceries, and they will close at 10 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
May 27, 1971
50 years ago
Thursday last week Governor Patrick Lucey approved the LaFarge dam and reservoir. His action initiated a mass celebration in LaFarge.
Vernon County lost 465 farms in the five years between 1964 and 1969.
Westby High School’s track entries won four first places and added enough extra points in other events to win first place in the Scenic Central Conference Track meet held at Viola.
Obituaries: Helmer Knudson, age 72, Viroqua, wife Ruby; Bernard M. Endres, 70, Viroqua, wife Marie (Potter); Tillie (Gabrielson) Johnson formerly of Vernon County, husband Carl.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 30, 1996
25 years ago
Gov. Tommy Thompson announced that the speed limit on approximately 500 miles of freeways and expressways in Wisconsin will be increased to 65 mph.
Mike Mathison of Viroqua, an athlete with the Viroqua Screaming Eagles Special Olympics team, has been selected for the honor of carrying the torch in the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay. Mathison, the son of Frank and Judy Mathison of Coon Valley, will be running on June 2, on La Crosse’s north side.
Thirteen new members have been inducted into the Viroqua High School chapter of the National Honor Society. They are Andrea Hanson, Brent Olson, Lisa Gabrielson, Tiffany Erickson, Tana Kerska, Amber Fortney, Amanda Lobeck, Kathryn Hanson, Jill Kooiman, Katrina Purdue, Molly Proue, Paco Bertsch and Gabe Krambs.
The Skumsrud Heritage Farm held its grand opening ceremonies last weekend. The festivities included the dedication of the newly completed Ekern House [Haatvedt-Ekern Svalgangstue] donated by Gordon and Eleanor Ekern.
Thelen family prepares to feed thousands at the dairy breakfast on the farm. Hosting the 1996 Vernon County Dairy Breakfast will be Kenneth and Fern Thelen and their sons, Art and Ellen Thelen and Bob Thelen and brother Paul and Darlene Thelen.
The Vernon County Historical Society will meet at the Viroqua United Methodist Church basement to honor this year’s outstanding citizens, Bea and Bob Small.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 26, 2011
10 years ago
The conceptual design for a new Viroqua Public Library/Cultural and Community Center could be ready for the public to view in late July or early August.
The Government Accountability Board certified David T. Prosser Jr. as the winning candidate in the April 5 election for Supreme Court Justice, following a recount of ballots conducted by boards of canvassers in Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
A new boys hockey conference is being developed for the 2012-13 season. It will be a five-team conference potentially a six-team conference.
The Viroqua boys tennis team had four flights advance to the championship round of the Black River Falls Tournament. The Blackhawks’ No. 2 doubles team of Josh McClelland and Jesse Jacobson defeated Black River Falls’ Chris Tomczak and Jamie Boehm 6-4, 6-1 for the championship.
A series of tornadoes descended on the Coulee Region and did significant property damage but no injuries.
