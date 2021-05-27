Pages from the Past

Tuesday, one of the mail planes lost its bearings in the fog and descended near Bloomingdale to find out where it was at. The fog was so thick the propeller converted it into a fine spray and made vision impossible, the pilot said.

The Vernon County Censor

May 30, 1946

75 years ago

Particularly appropriate at this time of “Memorial” is the dedication page of the recently released “Pipe of Peace” 1946 High School annual. This dedication page is given over “To all fellow students and alumni who have fallen in battle. We pray that their efforts will not go unrewarded.” The names of former students who died while in the service of their country are inscribed as follows: Marvin Anderson, Beauford Durden, Ray Deaver, Bruce Johnson, James Morkrid, Lawrence Johnson, Richard Parker, Eritt Olson.