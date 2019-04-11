The Vernon County Censor
April 9, 1919
100 years ago
The shady side of the street was sought by pedestrians on Sunday.
You trout fishers: Remember that the season doesn't open until May 1st.
A little Victory child, Mildred Sutherland, is said to have sleeping influenza, and is receiving treatment in a LaCrosse hospital.
The red flag can be used no longer, except as a railroad signal a warning on highways, or as a quarantine signal by boards of health.
The sale of pickle association equipment sold at fair prices, Saturday, except the tractor, which brought $500, or one-half what it cost two years ago. Ed Zitzner bought it. Frank Robinson purchased the automobile.
A greater amount of maple sugar and syrup have been made in Vernon county this spring than for several years. Syrup is selling at $2.50 a gallon.
After thirty-five years of practically continuous service at the Goodell livery barns, Frank Primmer has retired, moving with his family to his farm two miles southeast of Viroqua, where he will renew the farming game of boyhood days.
All auto owners who have as yet failed to take out a 1919 license will run their cars at peril of arrest. Orders have been issued to arrest every car owner who operates his car without the necessary number plate. The order went into effect April 1st , and will be enforced to the letter.
DeSoto has a new physician, Dr. A.L. Myrick, who has already located. The new physician and surgeon recently returned from the army. He was located at Eastman for some years.
The Vernon County Censor
April 13, 1944
75 years ago
War Fund Drive Chairman Henry A. Nerison proudly announces that $25,000 was raised in the Vernon county Red Cross War Fund campaign. This amount tops our quota of $20,000 by $5,000. This means that the county quota was exceeded by 25 percent.
All's well that ends well, think Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Thompson, now that their little three and a half year old son, Donny, is back with them safe and sound, but it was far from that for two hours Saturday evening while he was missing. The frantic parents called the police, and other persons joined in the search, all with thoughts of kidnapping and a host of other fates that might have befallen him, only to find him safe and sound in the Vernon Theatre, sitting all by himself, with his little soldier cap filled with popcorn that some kind person had given him, and he enjoying the show no end, with no thought of the frantic grief he had caused. They took him home, too happy to think of administering any corporal punishment, and they wish the Censor to express for them their heartfelt thanks to all the kind folks and the police who joined in the search.
A large and appreciative audience listened to the delightful concert given by the Viroqua high school band and a cappella choir in the auditorium last Thursday evening, March 30. Bandmaster Emery O. Nordness and Miss Lorraine Purdy, director of vocal music in the Viroqua public schools, conducted this spring concert.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 10, 1969
50 years ago
The Old Milwaukee Road depot, believed to be Viroqua's first, and probably permanent, depot was razed as part of a beautification program. The first trains came into Viroqua in 1879, just 90 years back in time. The demolished structure stood across from the Wisconsin Tobacco Co.
Several additional hours of negotiations failed to resolve the salary questions for teachers in the Viroqua Area Schools. Wages are the only remaining issues still needing to be resolved. The Board issued contract offers a month ago based on their $6400 base salary. Those offers need to be returned, signed or unsigned, by Tuesday next week. Letters accompanying each contract pointed out that salary offers would be adjusted after contract negotiations were completed. It is believed that the teachers are still asking for $6700 per annum.
Deaths: Ella Bergh, 76; Jesse Earl Warner, 73; Darlene Anne (Burkhardt) Loche, 34; Larry Gene Fink, 15.
Steven Smith, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Smith, died April 6 of gunfire wounds in Vietnam inflicted while on a search and destroy mission in Quang Nam Area, just south of the demilitarized zone. Smith was a medical corpsman in the U.S. Navy attached to the Marine Corps, 1st division, and 3rd battalion out of Da Nang. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1967.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 14, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council had an extended debate at its last meeting concerning who should pay for gravel and blacktopping a new housing subdivision. Some members of the City Council wanted to change the existing policy to one where the developer would pay for both the gravel and blacktopping. Under the current policy, the developer paid for grading, sewers, water, fire hydrants and curbing and gutters. After the debate, the motion was tabled to give all parties more time to study the proposal.
At the Westby School Board meeting, there was a discussion of whether a rumor had caused the defeat of the recent school referendum. The rumor that had circulated that the new middle school building would be built in Westby rather than Coon Valley. While the rumor was false, some residents argued that the rumor may have caused many voters to vote differently than they would have if that rumor had not circulated. Some residents did note that the location of the new building was not in the wording of the referendum and further stated that they would not vote to give the school board a blank check.
Teachers in the Viroqua Area School District will get a 3.5 percent increase in salary and benefits for the 1994-1995 school year. The increase was approved unanimously at the last Viroqua School Board meeting.
A Viroqua man, Edward Billyard, was arrested and charged with fraudulent acquisition of controlled substances. According to the charges, he falsified prescriptions to obtain drugs from the Dahl Pharmacy and the Wal-Mart Pharmacy. If convicted of all the charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines totaling $120,000.
Jason Dowling of Westby was appointed to attend the U.S. Military Academy by Congressman Steve Gunderson. Dowling has been a participant in many high school activities, was an honor student and was also an Eagle Scout.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 16, 2009
10 years ago
On April 4, Ali Brey of Hillsboro travelled to Wisconsin Rapids and placed first in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Contest.
While Viroqua worked to redo its outdoor athletic facility, Westby Area High School was busy with its own. The rubber surface for Westby's track was laid down in May of 2008. The Westby girls 2008 state qualifying 400-meter relay team of Hilary Feller, Alyssa Yanske, Jessie Larson and Kaitlyn Humfeld had the honor of running on the rubber surface first.
After six years of planning, a new FM broadcast radio station will soon reach thousands of households, cars and tractors in the Driftless Region. On March 24, Driftless Community Radio, based in Viroqua, was awarded a highly prized Federal Communications Commission Construction permit.
Ben and Rachel Landis and their son David, will see a new beginning take shape, Saturday, as the Vernon County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity hold the groundbreaking ceremony for their new house, located in Westby.
De Soto Middle School and High School students recently presented the VMH Birthing Center with a donation of new books. The books will be distributed to the parents of newborns.
