Pages from the Past

From the Rambling Reporter column: During the war, a lot of us who never went in for gardening before, discovered that it was an interesting and profitable pastime. As far as the food supply is concerned, the war hasn’t ended yet. In fact, because of the necessity of feeding hungry war victims throughout the world, our domestic food supply is apt to be much less this year. Thus, the need for victory gardens is perhaps greater than ever before.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 29, 1971

50 years ago

A large meeting was convened in Madison to air the issues about the future of dam construction on the Kickapoo River. A key issue is that changing aspects of the plan decided years earlier would raise the project costs prohibitively. It’s time for Governor Patrick Lacey to make a decision about whether to proceed with the 1,800 acre lake construction north of La Farge.

Deaths: DeLos Hirschfield, 32; Anna (Mueller) Stackowitz, 61; Nelia (Monson) Stevlingson, 64; Harvey Wakefield, 84; Thelma C. (Christianson) Worman, 66; Albert Leonard Warren; 70.