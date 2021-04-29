Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 4, 1921
100 years ago
A factory representative arrived in Viroqua Monday morning and is now busily engaged in installing the machinery in the plant of the Viroqua Chrystal Ice Co. The unseasonable weather is good for at least one thing – there has been no ned [sic] for ice as yet.
Second Cabin ticket to Hamburg or Berlin, Germany, via Norwegian American line costs no more than to Bergen or Christiana, Norway. Passengers have the option without extra cost of taking the famous railroad across Norwegian Alps, a 14-hour journey. Also stop over privileges in Norway before proceeding to other European continent. N.H. Nelson, Agent N-A Line.
Sundays cold rain blighted the hopes of baseball fans all over this part of Wisconsin. None of the league games were pulled off. There were plenty of disciples of Izaak Walton who braved the elements, but it was most unpleasant at the best and catches of trout were small and hardly recompensed for the trials endured.
The weatherman is sure doing penance for the mild winter and balmy March he handed us. Miserable weather, raw winds, cold rains, hard fronts and severe freezes have been the rule the last two weeks. Opinions differ as to how much damage has been done to the fruit.
Betting Prohibited
While Viroqua has been little bothered with this evil in the past, yet over-zealous fans should remember that the Western Wisconsin League representatives passed a resolution to the effect that betting is strictly prohibited at all league games, and this order will be strictly enforced.
Those having clean ashes to dump may use my lot, dump east of the house, easy to drive in and out. Grant E. Johnson.
The Vernon County Censor
May 2, 1946
75 years ago
Poppy Day will be observed in Viroqua and throughout the United Sates Saturday, May 25, Mrs. Virgil Jones, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, has announced. Memorial poppies to be worn in honor of the dead of both world wars will be distributed on the streets throughout the day by volunteer workers from the Auxiliary and cooperating organizations. Contributions received in exchange for the flowers will be used in relief and rehabilitation work for disabled veterans, their families and the families of the dead.
Fast friends through their four years of high school, Marleah Pirnat and Marjorie Weber have been accorded the privilege of representing their class of 1946 as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. This honor is bestowed yearly on two pupils who, during their four student years, demonstrate exceptional scholastic ability.
From the Rambling Reporter column: During the war, a lot of us who never went in for gardening before, discovered that it was an interesting and profitable pastime. As far as the food supply is concerned, the war hasn’t ended yet. In fact, because of the necessity of feeding hungry war victims throughout the world, our domestic food supply is apt to be much less this year. Thus, the need for victory gardens is perhaps greater than ever before.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 29, 1971
50 years ago
A large meeting was convened in Madison to air the issues about the future of dam construction on the Kickapoo River. A key issue is that changing aspects of the plan decided years earlier would raise the project costs prohibitively. It’s time for Governor Patrick Lacey to make a decision about whether to proceed with the 1,800 acre lake construction north of La Farge.
Deaths: DeLos Hirschfield, 32; Anna (Mueller) Stackowitz, 61; Nelia (Monson) Stevlingson, 64; Harvey Wakefield, 84; Thelma C. (Christianson) Worman, 66; Albert Leonard Warren; 70.
Gays Mills expects apple, pear and cherry blossom flowers to occur about May 9th. Located east of Gays Mills along Highway 171 between Highway 61 and the Village of Gays Mills are eight commercial orchards totaling about 1500 acres. Art Shows and a craft fair occur during Apple Blossom Sunday. There is also a tractor fair and free tractor-trailer rides into the orchards, and a barbecue served by the Gays Mills Lions Club. Other attractions in the area are rides along the winding hilly unspoiled roads, the valley town of Gays Mills with the Kickapoo River, and an antique fire engine race from Prairie du Chien to Gays Mills, along Highway 27.
Vernon County Teachers College is in the middle of a muddle because the legislature is fighting to keep county colleges alive as two-year schools. The delays are causing faculty to look for jobs elsewhere for stable positions. County colleges don’t know how to budget for next year for they don’t know if they will be alive or not. Last week the County Board voted to close the school. If closing remains debatable, students will choose to go elsewhere.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 2, 1996
25 years ago
The 1996 Dairy Queen is Kelly Hemmersbach of Westby. She was crowned at the All Breeds Banquet in Westby.
Chris Dregne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Dregne of Viroqua has earned the United States National Award for Science.
The Mike Amundson family of Ferryville was honored with the distinguished Herd Recognition Award by Accelerated Genetics.
Viroqua High School senior Scottie Peterson has been selected by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for the All-Star Southern Wisconsin Division 3-4 team.
Coon Creek VFW Post 10532 boasts three generations of the Larson family among its members; Sidney Larson, Quinten Larson and Brian Larson.
Members of the Seas Branch Smithies performed their musical “The Lion King” at both the Norseland and Bethel Home nursing homes. The 4-H troupe won top honors at the district contest at Black River Falls with the play.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 28, 2011
10 years ago
The 33rd annual Vernon County Dairy Breakfast will be held at the Stephen and JoAnn Humfeld Farm.
Downsizing Vernon Manor nursing home from a 90-bed facility to only 50 beds in a brand new building is estimated to cost $6.8 million.
Fundraising is currently underway for replacement of the flags flown at the Readstown Area Veterans Memorial.
Jayne Anderson, clinic manager, Gundersen Lutheran-Viroqua Clinic, presented a $500 donation to Living Faith Food Pantry.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff