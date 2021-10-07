Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 12, 1921

100 years ago

The Masonic temple is a strange and weird sight just now. A veritable forest of 4x4 timbers are bolstering up the framework of the second floor and the tile and reinforcing rods are in place ready to receive the concrete. When this is done the theatre building will next be enclosed, the temple walls run up to the roof and a temporary roof put on so that work may continue uninterrupted by cold weather.

Go to Johnson & Vigdahl’s grocery store and get two pounds of Good Luck coffee. The quality is high, the price reasonable, and in addition you get a beautiful piece of chinaware free.

VIOLA NEWSLETTER – Tom Hebberd and his crew of men and teams began the work of tearing up the road preparatory to putting in the cement street Monday.

Two state and one federal prohibition officials descended on Viroqua last week and sure did make a clean-up. At the Sutherland restaurant at Readstown they found and confiscated a fine still in operation and a large quantity of liquor, part of which they destroyed and brought the rest to the county seat as evidence. Liquor was also found at the Ross Bankus place. A still in operation was found at the Mike Hanson place and a still at Sever Tully place not in operation. We understand that other arrests are expected, and the raids of the officers will no doubt have a very salutatory effect on the illicit liquor trade in this locality.

Mrs. Oscar Shepherd and her husband were driving along the road at Kickapoo when they noticed the train coming….so he speeded up his car in order to beat the train over the crossing. It is a rough crossing and the jolt threw Mrs. Shepherd into the top of the car….her lip was cut quite badly.

Oct. 10, 1946

75 years ago

Attending the story hour at the public library, conducted by Mrs. Lawrence Steven, were 76 students, most of them from the first to the sixth grades. If a larger number from the upper grades make arrangements beforehand, another hour will be set for this group. Those in charge were well pleased with the large turnout for the story hour last Saturday. It is planned to continue this morning project at the city library if attendance warrants.

A young army of duck hunters headed out early last Saturday to take battle positions in the marshes along the mighty Father of Waters for the opening of the 1946 migratory waterfowl season. Some local hunters bagged the limit, which was 7, in keeping with the general duck population picture. Last year the daily limit was 10. Generally, duck hunters were not too optimistic about the duck situation, and believe that the number this year is drastically under the 1945 level.

Capacity crowds at both the Temple and Vernon showing of the all-color motion picture documentary of the Viroqua Centennial last week pronounced the film a sensation of interest and realism. Following the screening at the theatres last week, the Centennial film became the property of its co-sponsor, the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce, from whom it will soon be made available, for a nominal service rental, for showing at schools, community clubs, farmers’ meetings, etc.

Oct. 7, 1971

50 years ago

Thursday last week, Power and Buchen, former officers of Scotten, Dillon Tobacco Co. had a court order to operate Wis. Tobacco Co. Friday night, another court order was rendered saying that Scotten, Dillon had the right. Judge Pappas is to decide Friday who has the right to operate the Viroqua business.

The Viroqua FFA dairy cattle judging team placed 3rd of 7 teams from 5 states at the Mid America FFA judging contest, part of the World Dairy Expo.

Rob Streeter, well-known cheesemaker from Liberty Pole, announced this week that Dean Foods Co., a highly respected and major dairy organization based in Chicago ILL., will be locating a Grade A receiving plant in the Viroqua Industrial Park.

Westby won its Homecoming game Friday evening defeating Hillsboro, 48-8.

“Christmas shopping” begins for the Vernon servicemen next week. The Vernon Red Cross chapter will start production of gift-filled bags to servicemen and women in Vietnam.

Deaths: Johanna (Mrs. John) Stensby, 76; Willie Mockrud, 85 of Viroqua; Ido Tilman Aspenson, 65; Theodore Brudos, 73 of Sterling Township; Robert Jones, 85 and Oscar Lavold, 60.

Oct. 10, 1996

25 years ago

Members of the Westby Area School Board happily launched the first stage of the district’s building and renovation project with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Westby Elementary building last Monday. With the ceremonies complete, earth moving equipment from St. Joseph’s Construction of La Crosse began work at the site. By preparing the site this fall, school officials hope to begin actual construction of the new school in spring, 1997.

The Viroqua Blackhawks derailed the Black River Falls homecoming with a 28-14 win, avenging last year’s 26-6 loss during Viroqua’s homecoming festivities. More importantly, it was the Hawks’ first win over BRF since a 22-0 victory in 1990.

A Westby dairy farm family was honored with a “Superior Quality” milk award from their cooperative in September. Gary and Judy Wubbenhorst were honored by Foremost Farms USA for having a somatic cell count (SCC) average of 100,000 or less during the calendar year 1995. They maintained an average SCC of 75,000 between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 1995.

Eighty-seven people of all ages stepped off Sunday for the annual four-mile Viroqua CROP Walk. For their efforts, participants collect pledges which will be used to stock the local food pantries and to help feed those in need throughout the world.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Monday a candlelight procession walked from WWTC to the courthouse to honor the victims of domestic violence. Poetry, thoughts and prayers were shared on the courthouse steps.

A Russian exchange student, Anya Prostakova, has come to stay in Viroqua for a year, attend school and learn about American culture and language. Anya, age 16, lives with the Buss family in Viroqua. She is enjoying her stay here. “I like Viroqua because it is quiet, like my hometown, Zaprudnya,” She says. “The people here are very friendly and communicative.”

Oct. 6, 2011

10 years ago

The Westby Cooperative Creamery broke ground on its new 10,000 square foot distribution center and 6,000 square foot office building on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Karen R. and Charles J Bolstad family of Viroqua was honored at the 2011 State Fair for their Century Farm.

The 36th annual North Stoddard Ridge picnic was held at Stoddard Village Park on Sunday, Sept. 11. Thirty-six-plus people were in attendance.

The Viroqua girls tennis team advanced both its No. 1 singles player and No. 1 doubles team to Wednesday’s sectional tournament.

