Pages from the Past

The Vernon County
Censor
July 21, 1920
100 years ago
Mrs. Louise Sime is on the job as Censor linotype operator after five weeks spent at the old home at Soldiers Grove.
Forty pure bred pigs will be given out this week to the boys and girls of Vernon county who were the fortunate ones to win a pig in the examination . Twenty of the boys and girls chose Duroc Jerseys, eleven of them chose Poland Chinas, six chose Chester Whites, two chose Berkshires and one chose a Hampshire as their choices of breeds to raise.
FRANKLIN –DACH RIDGE – July 21 – There are only a few days left in July; the farmers are busy putting up the last of their hay getting ready for harvest time.
Bert Jacobson’s team took the bit in their teeth over in Brush Hollow Friday, smashing up the wagon badly, bruising Mr. Jacobson, and finally landing in the ditch below John Deaver’s place in such fashion that other horses were needed to pull them out. Will Kellicutt’s team took fright at the runaways and started something also. Between the two, the Bruch Hollow cheese factory was short five cans of milk.
You will find Geo. Griffin at the old stand in the Williams building, which he now occupies entirely with his cream station, and invites farmers to bring him their cream. He will also retail sweet cream right off the ice.
It will be gratifying news to Viroqua people to learn that the latest samples from Viroqua’s three wells have been analyzed by the state hygiene laboratory and pronounced safe.
Fine corned Beef, per lb. 15c; Santa Claus prunes, per lb. 15c. At Roman’s grocery.
The Vernon County
Censor
July 12, 1945
75 years ago
Vice-Admiral Marc A. Mitscher, commander of the Pacific’s famous task force 58, is expected in Hillsboro today to visit his mother, Mrs. Oscar Mitscher, and his aunt, Mrs. Helen Pinch. During his overnight stop a committee in charge of the Hillsboro Legion Post will express the esteem of the community to this famous son. His mother is quoted as saying that Marc’s aim in life has been his duty to his country.
Although the weather has been too cool as yet for real enjoyment in the water, the pool classes scheduled are off to a nice start. Parents are reminded that at the Viroqua swimming pool there are two qualified Red Cross instructors in swimming who are on hand to teach youngsters all the fundamentals of swimming – Miss Ardith Inman and Miss Kathleen Henden. Lessons are free and these girls urge you to send your children for instruction.
We assume that under the great demand for powder in all phases of our armed effort, the sputtering of firecrackers was somewhat diminished over the “Glorious Fourth” last week. We regret, along with the kids, that Independence Day couldn’t be celebrated up to par, but hope that some of this stored-up vehemence may be transferred into appropriate celebration when the combat finally concludes.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
July 9, 1970
50 years ago
Senator William Proxmire will be making an on site inspection of the proposed “Kickapoo Project” near La Farge. The Senator will be at the La Farge Trapshooter’s Range on Highway 131, July 11 at 3 p.m. to meet with Crawford and Vernon County residents who are interested in the “La Farge Reservoir” and flood control project on the Kickapoo River.
Deaths: Michael J. Lewison, 19; Mark Hendrickson, 22; Oliver Engen, 73; Theodore Sletten, 65; Lawrence Eide, 50; Clyde Wanless, 76; Leland Veum, 50; Ella (Jacobson) Blihovde, 81; Holgia Johnson, 75; Bernadine Hulda (Christenson) Dobbs, 30.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua will dedicate its new church at special ceremonies Sunday, July 19. The celebration is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday including the laying of the new cornerstone. A congregational dinner will follow at noon.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 13, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua city auditor, Jack Vig, urged the city council to be very careful with taxpayer money for the next few years. Vig noted that the city’s cash reserves were low so that the next few years should not add anything not in the budget.
The Viroqua City Council had proposed extending Chicago Avenue north from Broadway to Airport Road. However, Ken Hanson, the main landowner along that route vehemently opposed it. An alternative route was suggested and the one landowner on that route agreed if the city moved his home and other buildings on his property to a new site, run utilities at the site and created a road to the relocated home. If accepted, it would cost the city between $150,000 and $250,000 before the road was even built.
Jill Tretsven and Kevin Hestetune, both of Soldiers Grove, were married in the Soldiers Grove Area on horseback. The wedding reflected their love of horses and horseback riding.
Sam Carney joined the Vernon County Broadcaster editorial staff as an assistant news editor. Carey majored in English at Carroll College in Waukesha.
Eight Viroqua High School Spanish students and their two teachers were in Mexico on a nine-day trip. All the students spoke Spanish during all their activities while in Mexico.
For the first time, Vernon County formed a hazmat team. Since many businesses, industries and even some government agencies had occasion to use hazardous materials, the new team gave the county a trained group to respond to any emergency.
The Vernon County Historical Society Museum was hosting a photographic exhibit of Wisconsin’s ten most endangered historic properties. The display was a program of the Wisconsin Trust for Historical Preservation. The exhibit was created to call attention to historic sites that the Trust wanted everyone to know were endangered.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 15, 2010
10 years ago
The cost of repairs at Jersey Valley dam continued to increase with a third change order for an additional $36,500.
The Viroqua American Legion baseball team wins four games at the Baraboo Tournament.
Zach Higgs and Thomas Mislivicek will travel from Fitchburg en route to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, July 17, for the 2010 Special Olympics USA National Games.
Vernon County’s Senior Dairy Judging Team placed third out of eight teams at the Area Animal Science Days held in Grant County. Team members included Thomas Larson, Katie Wendorf, Kenneth Ackman, and JJ McClelland.
Hattie Bestul, a young musician from Viola, spent two weeks this summer studying in the symphony session at Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Door County.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
