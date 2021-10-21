Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 26, 1921

100 years ago

The Masonic temple walls are almost up to the roof, and the false work to support the big concrete ceiling slab is now being constructed and will be in place in a week after which the concrete will be poured. With this accomplished, it will be possible to enclose the temple so that the work may proceed without interruption from adverse weather conditions.

One of the difficult jobs in connection with the theatre building will be the placing of the twelve-ton steel I-beam over the front of the stage. It will sure take some block and tackle.

Here’s where you get something for nothing: A piece of fine chinaware free with every purchase of two pounds of Good Luck coffee at Johnson & Vigdahl’s grocery store.

The last bucket of concrete was poured Tuesday night, and the mile of smooth concrete pavement which now adorns Viroqua’s Main street is completed….The pavement crew is now busy putting in the block in front of the city hall.

FREEMAN – Heald Hollow, Oct. 15- Many of the farmers are selling their cattle in this neighborhood. Several of the farmers were busy working on the roads last week.

Circuit Court convened Monday morning with a heavy calendar on the docket and Judge Higbee and his court crew in their usual vigorous manner, have disposed of most of it so that adjournment will come late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Two jury cases remain to be decided.

The tobacco situation was somewhat enlivened this week by the appearance of an Edgerton buyer who picked us several crops at 19c and 20c. It is not known whether a general buying movement will result or what turn prices will take.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 24, 1946

75 years ago

Viroqua and Sparta Future Farmers of America Chapters were winners in the annual Kickapoo Valley Corn husking and livestock judging contest held at the Vernon County Farm at Viroqua on October 22. Viroqua High School livestock judging team consisting of Richard Hayden, Ray Getter and Roger Peterson placed first in the judging contest.

The Junior Chamber of Commerce announced plans early this week for an Air Show that will take place at the Fair Grounds next Sunday, October 27th. Over 50 airplanes are scheduled to appear in the greatest show of this kind ever to be held in South Western Wisconsin. The famed “Flying Farmer” will feature the event. The other star will be Steve Whitman, stunting in his clipped wing monoplane. Airplanes will be there all day to give passenger rides before and after the show.

Viroqua has again come to the last home game of the season and that means that Viroqua and Westby will meet on the gridiron on Friday, October 25. There will be the traditional activities connected with the “Homecoming.” The Snake Dance will be on Thursday night, starting from the school house at 8:00 and going down Main Street to the bowl where the cheer leaders will have charge of the program. The queen will be disclosed then. Friday there will be the parade led by the band followed by floats representing the various Home rooms and organizations.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 21, 1971

50 years ago

The Delta Queen made a brief pause at Genoa Tuesday of last week. The paddle-wheeler slipped into the locks from La Crosse about 9:15 p.m., as witnessed by about 100 rapt observers on deck.

Deaths: Erma Furl (Osborn) Fish, 76; Sylvia (Blair) Seymour, 71.

The Hawks mauled Riverside last Friday at an away game. The score was 28-0. It was a great night at Muscoda for Viroqua.

The ABC Cab Company starts its radio-dispatched service at 6 a.m. Friday when it launches its two cabs in Viroqua and close by area. The locally owned company will operate from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. Dahl’s Pharmacy will operate alongside the cab service at the corner of Jefferson and Main Streets. It is operating as a six-month business when its viability will be evaluated whether to continue or to cease operation.

The Annual Fall Turkey Dinner at St. Mary Catholic Church is $1.75/Adult and $.75 for school age children on Wednesday, October 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. No Carryouts.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 24, 1996

25 years ago

In recognition of his 30-plus years of service as a Viroqua Area School District board member, Charles Lee received an appreciation plaque from board president Robert Nigh, and a standing ovation at their board meeting in Liberty Pole last Monday.

Old and new faces joined the Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) family in the Temple Theatre lobby for a family reunion Saturday. The fund-raiser honored retiring Viroqua physician, ARTT benefactor and board member Dr. Robert Starr. Attending the open house was Nancy (Kluesner) Dieckman of Cashton, the first baby Dr. Starr delivered in Viroqua in 1952.

Viroqua School tax levy drops 29%. At the 1996-97 mill rate of .01108, property owners will see a decrease in their property tax bills of $5.46 for every $1,000 in equalized value. The state mandated revenue cap was lowered this year due to a drop in student enrollment.

Head-on collision claims the lives of three Viroqua residents. Deceased are Martin Stage of 112 E. Decker, Viroqua and Rebecca and James Mueller of Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua. Jim and Becky Mueller were the owners and operators of Mueller Implement in Viroqua and the parents of two children, J. Chris and Emily Mueller.

Liberty Pole PTO Pie Auction sets a new record. Auctioneer Matt Keenan got the bidding started at the pie auction last Thursday. The auction, which raises scholarship funds for graduating Viroqua seniors who attended Liberty Pole School, raised $ 970.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 20, 2011

10 years ago

The Steve and Pam Pauloski family of Chaseburg has been named the 2011 Viroqua Area Rotary Club Family of the Year.

Members of the 2012 Snowflake court are First Attendant Caylee Peters, Queen Alexis Leum, and Second Attendant Emily Pedretti.

The 2011 De Soto volleyball team captured a share of the Ridge and Valley conference title- it’s the team’s first league title in volleyball since the program began in 1977.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the call-up of Viroqua’s 32nd Infantry Division during the Berlin Crisis. The 32nd Infantry Red Arrow Division of Viroqua Troop C. 105th Reconnaissance will be having a 50-year reunion of the Berlin Crisis on Saturday, Oct. 29.

