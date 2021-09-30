Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 5, 1921

100 years ago

When the sun set last Friday night, there passed into history the most enjoyable and successful fair of all the sixty-five held by the Vernon County Agricultural Society. Seldom if ever has the weather man so smiled upon a Vernon fair….the record breaking crowd attending on Thursday – about 16,000 people. That the fair will show a handsome profit is expected….it will now be possible to carry out improvements that have been needed for years.

The Censor is issued under difficulties this week. A pinion on our Linotype went to pieces, the big newspaper press stripped some threads, and to clap the climax our linotype operator was taken sick today. Printers have their troubles same as other folks.

Return Watch – Avoid Trouble

The party who got my watch at Genoa on September 17 is known and is requested to return same to the Censor office at once. LEWIS B. EVERSON, Soldiers Grove.

The new tarivia road north of Viroqua is now open to public use to the Round prairie school house corner….It is a stretch of wide smooth road and a decided credit to the engineering skill of the present engineer, B.F. Ferguson. Since the state saw fit to give us a real engineer in place of the make believe they first saddled upon us, the work on the big road job has gone along in first class shape.

A quarry has been opened on the road at the top of Liberty Pole hill, and work on the road from the end of Main street concrete south to where No. 11 and 27 fork will soon commence.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 3, 1946

75 years ago

When local residents picked up their bottles of milk from their respective porches Tuesday morning, they were greeted with a little piece of paper announcing that milk had risen in price to 17 cents, effective on that day, October 2nd. Milk had formerly retailed here for 15 cents per quart. The rise in price corresponded to the rise in the sums paid to farmers, and had been anticipated in Viroqua for several weeks.

The city fathers granted a license to Reuben Hanson and Barney Haugen, proprietors of the Oriole Café on N. Main Street, permitting them to have dancing in connection with the operation of this restaurant.

Groups of hard working 4-H leaders, club members and club parents could be seen on entry day at the Vernon County Fair putting up the various 4-H booths, which were a source of interest to fair visitors. They not only had to put the booth in place in the 4-H building, but all of them had done much work and planning in advance. Cooperation among parents, members and leaders is necessary in a venture of this kind, as well as in all club work.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 30, 1971

50 years ago

Vernon County’s equalized valuation for 1971 will be increased $14,153,200 over the 1970 level if the figures approved by the Finance Committee of the Vernon County Board are accepted by the Nov. County Board Session.

With the final census figures in, the State Assembly now has the task of reapportioning the legislative districts to give each senator or representative an equal vote according to population. The last reapportionment was done after the 1960 census in 1964. This made districts according to county lines.

Approval for a new route around the LaFarge dam and reservoir will be sought Thursday, October 28, at a public hearing at LaFarge High School.

Ann Graham was elected as president of the newly-chartered Viroqua Jaycettes.

Fay “Scoop” Jacobson was a circuit trophy winner at the end of the Vernon County Fair racing last week.

Deaths: John A. Bagstad, age 76; Carl Prell, age 73; Glenn W. Ward, age 64; Hervin Kolstad, age 60 and Mrs. Marie Martinson, age 89.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 3, 1996

25 years ago

The Viroqua Blackhawks gave Friday night’s homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about with a 38-0 dismantling of the Arcadia Raiders. The Hawks dominated the game on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated in conference play.

Muddy teamwork coupled with fun brought the Eckhart Enchantment Community Playground to reality this past week. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12:30 p.m. in the park to celebrate this community-wide endeavor. A brief ceremony will include ribbon-cutting by Fred Eckhart’s 2-year-old great-great-great granddaughter, Elizabeth. Little Elizabeth Dyson will be accompanied by her parents Bill and Bonnie (Carlson) Dyson of Minneapolis and formerly of Viroqua and Westby. Grandparents John and Grace Dyson of Madison will round out the Eckhart heirs present on Sunday.

Judging of the meat animal carcasses from the Vernon County Fair took place on Sept. 18. Grand Champion for the lamb carcass went to Rob Zube, and the Reserve Grand Champion was awarded to Mary Haugrud. In the beef category, April Rundahl took home the Grand Champion award, while Dale Rundahl won the Reserve Grand Champion. For the beef performance class, Jenifer Moran took first place and Mark Erickson, Mike Slack and Beth Rundahl all tied for second place. Vicky Slama earned Grand Champion for pork and Jared Manderfield won Reserve Grand Champion.

The Viroqua Blackhawks girls golf team wrapped up their domination of the new Western Wisconsin Independent Girls Golf League (WWIGGL) winning the conference title.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, members of the Stoddard United Methodist Church will begin their year-long celebration as “A House of Worship since 1896.” The climax of the year will be a concert by The India Children’s Choir, a group of 20 youngsters between the ages of 9 and 12 who are on tour in the United States. That date will be Sept. 23, 1997. The church is located on Hwy. 35 at the south end of the village.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 29, 2011

10 years ago

Vernon Square is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October.

The theme for this year’s Harvest Parade and Celebration is “The Common Thread.”

The city of Viroqua is sorting through almost 40 applications it has received for a new city administrator.

Westby/Viroqua golfers achieved a solid second place in the Coulee Conference as well as the 18-hole tournament at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

Viola Horse and Colt Show, Norskedalen’s Threshing Bee and Gays Mills Apple Festival make for a fun weekend in the Driftless Region.

Citizens First Bank recently received the Million Dollar Lender Platinum Award from the United States Department of Agriculture. The award recognizes lenders who have made a significant contribution in assisting Wisconsin rural residents achieve the dream of home ownership.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0