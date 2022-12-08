Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 6, 1922

100 years ago

On Saturday, Geo. R. Chinn of LaCrosse will open a new bakery in Viroqua in the south room of John Sidie’s building.

Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Henika, was called to Victory last Monday to investigate concerning a home quarantined for scarlet fever in which the patient broke quarantine. Dr. Heinka succeeded in impressing them with the importance of obeying the state law.

STATEMENT BY SCHOOL BOARD

….A determined attempt is being made to nullify the action of the voters expressed at the special meeting on November 27th, at which time a majority of those present selected the East site [for a new high school]. This meeting was legally called and most fairly conducted. An open debate lasting two hours was indulged in. More voters were present than have ever attended a meeting in the district before. It was in all ways representative and fair….However, a second special meeting has been called, and will be held next Monday evening, December 11th commencing at 7:30 o’clock. The call for this meeting is so worded that if a majority of those present vote “no” the East site will be retained. If a majority vote “yes” the West site will be selected….

At the late session of the County Board veteran Supervisor C.J. Eastman started a move for a County Park….The intention is to purchase a small tract of land….and convert it into a natural park….Donations will be asked from all sections of the county….The idea is a new one…Vernon county will have the honor of leading the state in this matter.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 4, 1947

75 years ago

The local cagers outfought, outlasted, and outscored a favored Sparta quintet 52-44 here last Friday in a storybook thriller. The lead changed hands exactly eleven times during the contest, not counting the times the score was all knotted up. Viroqua’s seventeen-point splurge in the fourth quarter clinched things. High scorer for Viroqua was Arnetveit.

Thousands of people, both grownups and children, running into thousands, braved the sloppy elements Tuesday evening to take advantage of and enjoy the splendid Christmas party and to greet Santa’s triumphal entry into Viroqua. Amid blasts of horns, red lights, flares, and people with large weird faces, a most colorful parade headed down Main Street, led by three police cars. After them came two scouts, followed by the High School color guard and the Viroqua High School band. A group of American Legion and VFW veterans were next in line. At different intervals in the parade were Christmas characters and Biblical characters, as well as many with weird and colorful faces. Many high school groups and other organizations represented different nations in costume. There were a number of floats, Christmas Carolers, and, of course, Santa Claus. Much credit must be given to Judge Neprud and Roland Felix and their committees and others who cooperated to make the event so successful. Thanks to Harold LaRonge for his grand impersonation of the jolly old saint.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 7, 1972

50 years ago

Six choirs from the surrounding area will be participating in a choral concert held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday evening, Dec. 10, at 8:15 o’clock.

Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers Inc. start their third annual Trail Days with a queen contest banquet Mon., Jan. 8, at Ridgeview Inn, according to Marvin Bakkestuen, president.

Last week we learned a handful of new syphilis cases cropped up in our community. These were by youths in their teens.

Westby lost 41-37 to North Crawford Friday night in a closely fought game here. North Crawford is last year’s co-champion in Scenic Central’s Northern Division basketball.

We were sorry to hear that the Standard Service Station in DeSoto burned last week.

Viroqua hustled their way to victory Friday night defeating Prairie du Chien with a strong 4-quarter attack.

Sen. William Proxmire will make Viroqua an overnight stop Dec. 13 on his jogging tour of Wisconsin.

Obituaries: William Konickek (42) DeSoto; Melford Hanson (57) town of Jefferson; Fred Hillman (67) Gays Mills.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 4, 1997

25 years ago

The Westby Area Historical Society invites you to open the Christmas season in Westby with the first annual “Julesangfest” on Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This caroling session will be spiced with holiday treats, hot cider and coffee.

Libby Caulum has been selected by the Westby Optimist Club as the November WHS Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Marilyn and Roxanne Caulum of rural Westby. Libby plans to attend Luther College next fall to major in music.

Eulala West of Viroqua was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the University of Wisconsin Richland Campus Foundation, Ltd. Nov. 18.

Viroqua’s WVRQ-AM and FM radio stations owner David Robinson has announced the planned purchase of WPRE-AM and FM in Prairie du Chien. The current owner, Walter Schlaugat, wants to retire and he wanted someone experienced in broadcasting to take over. FCC approval of the sale is expected early in 1998.

There will be an open house in honor of Harold A. Hanson’s 90th birthday at the State Bank of Viroqua basement on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crowds enjoyed the hand crafted ornaments on display at the WWTC Community room Friday night after the Twinkle Fest Parade. The ornaments, representing 16 ethnic groups that settled Wisconsin in the largest numbers between 1670 and the 1860s, will be hung on a tree at the Governor’s Mansion.

D.W. “Fresh “ Meats—Rt. 2 Viroqua. Order now! Fresh turkeys for Christmas! Holiday Goodies....Klub, Lutefisk, Lefse, Herring and Headcheese.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 6, 2012

10 years ago

The Viroqua City Council approved the city’s 2013 budget following a public hearing, Tuesday, Nov. 27. Viroqua’s 2013 budgeted expenditures — including an additional $15,000 in capital expenses — is $4,597,137. The extra expenditures are $10,000-for the department of public works to seal coat Coe’s Street, Washington Heights and Sandy Oak Drive and $5,000 for the park and recreation department to go toward new seating at the softball field at the Park Bowl.

David Paull of Viroqua has been named to the dean’s list at the Savannah (GA) College of Art and Design for the fall quarter of 2012. Full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or above for the quarter receive recognition on the dean’s list.

Viroqua Bank participated in a Food Pantry Challenge with all branches of the Baraboo National Bank to see which branch could collect the most items to help the community. The challenge ran from Oct. 26 until Nov. 17. Viroqua Bank collected 503 items and $486 in cash, which will be divided between Good Shepherd and Living Faith pantries.

Michael Fauske, a 1967 graduate of Viroqua High School, now living in Almena, has penned a novel about the story of the immigration of his ancestors from Norway to Bad Axe (Vernon) County and their particular region called Purdy Valley. “Searching for Purdy” tells tale of how death bullied a family from the fjords of Norway to the shores of a new country called America. He has also authored the apocalyptic novels, “Without a Mark” and “Jacob’s Trouble.”