Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 29, 1920
100 years ago
Two worthy Viroqua couples are receiving much good natured jollying over the fact that five blowouts prevented their getting home from the Viola fair until two o’clock Friday morning.
A picked team came down from Westby Sunday and literally mopped up the earth with our boys, winning three straight contests 9 to 3, 8 to 1, and horrors! 13 to 0. [baseball]
Mr. Snyder of Readstown, driving a big Buick, had a head-on collision with a big Hudson car just out of LaCrosse Saturday afternoon. Both cars were demolished and occupants cut up and severely shaken.
M.J. Nelson has moved into his newly erected residence on Maple St. Anton Olson and family have occupied the Williams house vacated by the Nelson while Frank Waldron will occupy the Olson house.
We just knew that A.U. Curry couldn’t stand it long. He has returned to the first love, trading his big 347 acre farm near West Prairie for Froiland Brothers’ store near Stoddard.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 20, 1945
75 years ago
A higher level of general employment and a shortage of labor dominate the postwar economic scene in Viroqua and surrounding area. Industry in this locality slid into the national defense effort with a minimum of changeovers and now is diverting into peacetime channels with little or no conversion headaches. With dairying and tobacco industries as basic products, this community was never classified as a “war boom” area, although we have made wholesome strides in population and economic growth while making significant contributions to the war effort by supplying these products to the men in the armed services.
Neighboring cities have been reporting the increasing spread of polio. There should be no cause for alarm in Viroqua, as both city and school health authorities report that the situation here is being thoroughly watched. No cases have been reported to date. It would be wise, these authorities suggest, to use precaution when drinking water, and to eliminate flies, as both these mediums can be carriers of the disease.
Vernon County’s most important even of the year, the county fair, opens today for a four-day stand packed full of thrills and entertainment, which are expected to be witnessed by the largest attendance in the history of the eighty-nine year-old exposition.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 17, 1970
50 years ago
Fire burned Nelson Mill and Elevator early Monday morning, although minimum damage of $60,000 was caused. Fred Nelson expects that the building’s top floor would be replaced, as it is a storage area. More extensive damage occurred at the milling end. Motors were sent to La Crosse for cleaning. The rest of the equipment appeared undamaged. Nelson thinks that the milling operations will resume next Thursday.
Deaths: Hattie Nancy (English) Hayden, 100; Ida May (Mitchell) Bender, 79; Edith B. (Smith) Reed, 80; Dora Louise (Ames) Wanless, 52; Knut T. Jacobson, 70.
The State Bank of Viroqua offers new after-hours walk-up window banking service. The new window is open in the foyer. It’s intended to serve pedestrian customers. The staff can handle check cashing, acquiring change for your business, and all regular teller services. The drive-up window will also continue to operate from 3 to 6 weekdays and Saturday mornings from 9 to noon.
Hank Williams, Jr. and the Drifting Cowboys will be in Viroqua October 6th.
During the Fall season, hours at Larson’s Dog n Suds in Readstown will be closed Mondays through Thursdays. On Friday and Saturday they are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 21, 1995
25 years ago
At the Vernon County Fair, Britt Rundahl donated her 230-pound Reserve Champion swine for the fair’s building fund. The swine brought in $3,128 for the fund. There were many other animal sales at the fair including 23 steers for a total of $32,723.90.
The new Viroqua Elementary School officially opened. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held last Monday. Former Superintendent Jim Waller and the new Superintendent Janice Hardesty cut the ribbon while five elementary school students held the ribbon.
The Westby/Viroqua transportation study advisory committee with representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOT) met to clear up misconceptions regarding the timetable for physical alterations to Highway 14-27-61. The committee promised to look at all options for new construction and its impact on the two communities.
Stanley Applebee of Viroqua was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the first-degree reckless homicide after unintentionally shooting his friend in the head with a .22 caliber revolver. Court documents listed Applebee’s blood alcohol content as .352.
Becky Holzwarth was named as the new manager of Viroqua’s McDonald’s restaurant. Holzwarth started her career with McDonald’s five years ago in Decorah, Iowa. The past two years she worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in La Crosse.
Erin Lobeck of Viroqua received a $1,000 Honors Internship to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She was recommended by the guidance counselors and was also in the top 10% of her class.
The Hill and Valley Cheese Company on County Highway D in rural Cashton had a burglary with a significant amount of cash taken.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 23, 2010
10 years ago
WDRT 91.9 FM- Driftless Community Radio- began broadcasting in Viroqua, Friday at 9 a.m.
The Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation held its ninth annual fundraising golf outing.
The Viroqua girls tennis team remained in second place (3-1) in the Coulee Conference, following the conference tournament at Black River Falls, Saturday.
The first annual fundraising dinner to benefit The Driftless Writing Center, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Optimo Café, Viroqua, drew a capacity crowd of 70 and generated more than $1,600 to benefit the new not-for-profit center.
U.S.Cellular is expanding its presence in Ontario to improve call quality for customers.
An Early Planning grant was awarded to Amelia Baxter of Whole Trees Architecture and Construction in Vernon County.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
