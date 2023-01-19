Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 17, 1923

100 years ago

The third, and we hope the last, special school meeting to decide on the location of a site for our high school building, took place at the high school auditorium Monday evening of this week when 326 voters of the district assembled to pass upon the question of whether or not the district should bond itself to the extent of $15,000 to purchase the block directly east of the present school location as a site for the new high school – the site having been designated by the two previous special meetings….The vote was taken without delay, and the resolution carried by the overwhelming majority of 274 to 52.

Jack Tewalt closed another year’s contract with the C.M. & St. P. Ry. for putting up their ice for the season. Jack says he will handle about 600 tons for them.

When it comes to flour, you can choose from three popular brands at the store. You will be pleased with either Ardee, Russell’s Best or Ethan Allen. Every sack guaranteed. The Farmers Store, Surenson & Thompson, Props.

Viroqua’s school children and a few of the grown-ups were given a real treat at the Temple Theatre Tuesday afternoon when a naturalist and tree surgeon, secured through the schools, appeared and lectured on trees, flowers and birds. The lectures imitated all the calls of the state’s birds and his lecture was illustrated throughout with slides.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 15, 1948

75 years ago

The Viroqua fuel oil dealers have been scratching their heads and working all angles in order to somehow meet the growing shortage and the prospect of an increased demand. The prospect of relief from the present shortage of fuel oil is not in sight, in spite of producers working 24 hours a day and turning out more than at any time before the war.

Local residents had a taste of severe winter weather yesterday morning when thermometers registered all the way from 10 to 15 below zero, and winds made the cold sting to the bone. Those who were depending upon fuel oil to heat their homes looked anxiously at the gauges on their fuel tanks. The cold is expected to last for the reminder of the week.

Contracted for by Orbec Sherry of Viroqua by consignment, twelve head of purebred Brown Swiss stock were shipped by air transport from La Crosse Thursday last week for South America.

While some retail stores still quoted butter prices at 92 cents a pound, several local stores had followed the rising trend to 96 cents per pound this week.

Due to the extremely overcrowded enrollment in the Viroqua elementary grades, the board of education is restricting enrollment to resident students only beginning September 1948. The accepted enrollment per teacher is 25, but the current enrollment in our first grade classes is 36, 39 and 41.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 18, 1973

50 years ago

For the 19th time, Vernon County will have its Tobacco Exposition, this year back in Viroqua and at the National Guard Armory near the Fairgrounds and the city’s north side.

Viroqua hosts a triple dual wrestling meet Saturday. Coach Ted Harris figures Kickapoo coming in undefeated, is the top dog squad.

Viroqua Volunteer Firemen disposed of the old Jeremiah Rusk farmhouse on the corner of the Rusk Industrial Park last Wednesday night.

An official 250 entries Saturday in the Viroqua Snowmobile races were considered “excellent” by the Southern Wisconsin Snowmobile Assn.

Sheriff deputies and area police officers set up an effective road block last Wednesday and captured one of two men later charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Obituaries: Magnus Urland (80) Viroqua; Mrs. Olga Peterson (90) Westby; John R. Check (74); Mrs. Margaret Kotel (64) Viola.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 15, 1998

25 years ago

Newly-crowned 1998 Snow Trailer Trail Days Queen Bobbie Stelner and Princess Trisha Lepke invite you to get out and enjoy the 28th Annual Community Snow Trailer Trail Days this weekend, January 17 and 18.

Felix’s—“The Boss is Gone Sale.” Men’s and Women’s winter merchandise—buy one item at regular price and choose a 2nd item of equal or lesser value FREE. On single item purchases save 30% to 70%, January 14th thru the 20th.

The Viroqua Blackhawk wrestlers put together an outstanding 191 point team effort on Saturday, winning the 30th annual Lee Griffin Invitational at Kickapoo High School.

The Blackhawk hockey team shutout the La Crescent Lancers 4-0 last Thursday. Viroqua goaltender, Alex Fortney, earned the second varsity shutout of his career with 22 saves.

The Viroqua Blackhawk girls basketball team won a pair of conference match-ups last week, defeating the Black River Falls Tigers 51-34 on Friday and the La Crescent Lancers 61-44 last Tuesday.

The Eagles Lumberjack Breakfast is Sunday, January 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Public is welcome. All you can eat—$3.50! All proceeds go to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

1998 Tobacco Expo winners: Ridge Division is Scott Weber of Viroqua, Eugene Peterson of Viroqua is Reserve Champion. Valley Division is Mike Kansier of Viroqua and Doug Boecher of LaFarge is Reserve Champion. Mike Kansier claimed the men’s stripping title, Kristi Volden the woman’s. Once again Don Ackerman Jr. successfully defended his title and remains the top spitter in the annual Tobacco Expo spitting contest with a distance of 19 feet 9.5 inches.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 17, 2013

10 years ago

Nancy Witthoft retires from her administrator post at Vernon Manor. She has served as Vernon Manor’s Administrator for 14-and-a-half years.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Vernon County announces that Jack Walleser has been elected to a position on the local County Committee to represent producers in Vernon County, according to Katherine Lewison, director of the FSA office. The FSA County Committee system, established in the 1930’s gives local farmers a say in how farm programs are administered at the grass roots level. Walleser owns and operates a commercial Angus cow-calf operation in the township of Sterling.

Readers will note that the news-rack, single-copy price of the Vernon County Broadcaster will increase to $1 per issue with the January 24th edition. In 1981, the Broadcaster could be purchased for 25 cents per copy. Steady increases continued with the newspaper costing 30 cents in 1985, and 35 cents in 1987 and 50 cents in 1990. In the time since the last price increase in 1993, the Broadcaster has added four-color photography. The Broadcaster’s circulation is 4,396.

The 2013 Chaseburg Trail Days court was announced Saturday night and includes Queen Dani Hoff, First Attendant Elizabeth Hauser and Second Attendant Carissa Gabrielson.