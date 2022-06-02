Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

May 31, 1922

100 years ago

Viroqua has a new physician in the person of Dr. H.C . Erickson, who has located over Dahl’s Drug Store.

Sheriff Sam Gorsline and Deputy Sheriff John Gorsline went to Newton Sunday night and at two o’clock gathered in a perfectly good still and the owner thereof, who pleaded guilty….

Bernard Root is getting his radio outfit hooked up in good shape, and on Tuesday night, picked up concerts broadcast from the Detroit, Pittsburg and Madison stations.

Formal opening of Ellefson & Johnson’s fine new clothing store in the Mason’s Temple building took place Saturday, and the store was thronged all day….Cigars were on tap for the gentlemen and beautiful carnations for the ladies.

The same day Miss Latta formally opened her restaurant in a new location, giving cigars to the men, carnations to the ladies and free ice cream cones to the kiddies.

Grading on West Decker street is practically completed, and curb and gutter is finished past the court house. Bad weather is holding up the work but the crew will probably begin pouring concrete early next week. The Campbell Company is getting in its machinery for construction of the road south of town. The Southeastern is building a side track to take care of their business, and the combined paving and county road headquarters at the foot of Main street hill is about the busiest spot in these parts. A car of road oil has arrived for the city….to apply on the streets leading onto the Main street pavement, but rain put an end to the fearful dust nuisance….

“Dad” Minshall is busier these days them that proverbial hen with one chick. There are fifteen horses now being trained on the Vernon track….

The Vernon County Censor

May 29, 1947

75 years ago

Whereas Memorial Day has been set aside by this nation as a day on which to pay tribute to our soldier dead, as Mayor of this City of Viroqua, I do proclaim this observance and that all our citizens join in the ceremonies of the day, and am pleased to know that a majority of the business and professional offices in the city are planning on closing in order to better honor and pay tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice that our nation might remain the home of democracy. – Bernard Lewison, Mayor

The 40th commencement of the Vernon County Rural Normal School will be held Thursday evening, with a graduation class of 26.

A class of 300 eighth grade graduates of the rural and second class state graded schools of Vernon county will receive diplomas at four commencement centers in the county during the first week of June. LaFarge, Hillsboro, Viroqua and Westby have been selected as centers for the exercises.

The best we can say for the weather so far this year is that we are having a fairly mild winter, but the sleighing is rather poor. It comes dangerously near to freezing many a night of late, and rains a cold dismal downpour nearly every day. So far May has had 14 days of rain and 20 days of below normal temperature. When will the farmers get in the corn crop we wonder. And, yes, it is snowing this 29th of May as we go to press.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 1, 1972

50 years ago

Twenty-two Vernon County girls have entered this year’s Vernon County Dairy Queen Contest.

A & P—Sliced bacon 69 cents a pound

Today, June 1 marks the 84th anniversary of Vernon County’s only known lynching. On the night of the lynching, commencement exercises were being held for a small graduating class in the old skating rink which stood on the site of the Reuben Hanson residence on North Main Street.

The Village Board of the Village of Coon Valley, has requested the Chicago, Milwaukee, St Paul and Pacific Railroad Co. to stop the sale of the abandoned Railroad right-of-way to speculators.

Obituaries: Tenus Hoilien (75) rural Westby; Gerald Buchanan (61); Ernest Pennel (70) Viroqua

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 29, 1997

25 years ago

Grand opening celebration Monday, June 2 to Sunday, June 8, at Kickapoo Corners Family Restaurant, Readstown, Wisconsin.

Lisa Foellmi, AODA counselor and licensed nurse, has been named coordinator of the Vernon County Domestic Abuse Project. The project provides confidential counseling, referral and follow-up services to victims of domestic violence and their children.

Extradition hearings have begun for the eight Chicago-area gypsies charged with theft and burglary for break-ins at two Vernon County businesses over the 1996 Labor Day weekend. The eight defendants are members of a large Yugoslavian gypsy community living in and around Skokie, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

Viroqua senior Brooke Fredrickson has been selected to play in the second-annual high school All-Star Girls Softball game on June 21. Brooke will join 59 top premier seniors to play in the round robin All-Star Tourney in Eau Claire.

Happy 90th birthday to Annetta Bolstad. Everyone is welcome to the open house on Saturday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the Winneshiek Manor Community Room in De Soto, Wisconsin.

The Viroqua Strolling Strings played in honor of Viroqua Orchestra Director Sandi Kuehn’s final Fine Arts Banquet on Monday, May 12. Kuehn is retiring from VHS at the end of this school year.

Ad specials at Jubilee in Viroqua this week include: Jumbo Pak ground beef $1.08/lb.; IGA soda $1.89/12 pack; seedless California red grapes 98 cents/lb.; Westby cottage cheese 99 cents/12 oz.; California peaches 68 cents/lb.; top sirloin steak $2.98/lb.; Del Monte Ketchup $1.39/40 oz. with coupon and Kraft Cheez Whiz $2.99/16 oz.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 31, 2012

10 years ago

Cassie Roach, Valedictorian of the De Soto Class of 2012, addressed those attending the DHS graduation ceremony, Friday. Roach is the daughter of Greg and Jean Roach of Genoa. Co-Salutatorians for the class were Chelsey Boldon, the daughter of Steve and Tracy Bolden of Genoa, and Brandon Miller the son of Jeff and Sarah Miller, of Stoddard.

A recent media plea to bring about new evidence in a 27-year-old cold case murder being investigated by Vernon County authorities has led to a dozen new tips. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said the county continues to follow leads in its investigation into “Jane Doe,” an unknown woman who was found dumped along a road in rural Westby in 1984 with no identification. Whoever dumped her body had removed the hands.

Marceille Slette will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, June 3, at the Maplewood Terrace Chapel in Viroqua from 2:30-5 p.m. Slette still resides in her own home in Viroqua.

Viroqua Fire Department truck served as a funeral coach for firefighter Myron Odegard as he was laid to rest last week in Viroqua. Odegard died unexpectedly on May 19 at the age of 55. He had a longtime career as a registered nurse at Vernon Manor. Residents and staff at Vernon Manor paid their respects when the 17 emergency vehicles from departments throughout the Coulee Region making up the funeral processional for Odegard as it passed by that facility on Friday.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

