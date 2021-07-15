Pages from the Past

Wayne Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Cook of Viroqua, has the distinct honor of playing first chair solo trombone in the University of Wisconsin All-State Band. He was chosen over 19 others trombone players from all over the state for the coveted position.

At a meeting of the program committee for the Viroqua Centennial Celebration, the members deplored recent careless journalism wherein Vernon County Judge Lincoln Neprud was scored as a “leader of a minority” attempting to force the appearance of Mr. Gerald L. K. Smith onto the Centennial program against the wishes of a majority. It was brought out that Judge Neprud had nothing whatever to do with this matter and that credit or blame for any part of the program belongs to the committee in charge. Because of such errors the program committee respectfully requests that future publicity be cleared through the Publicity Committee Chairman Mr. Alson Tollefson. It was also voted that regardless of premature reports in certain papers, Mr. Gerald L. K. Smith, native son, will definitely appear on the Centennial program, as originally planned. This was determined by a definite majority of the program committee.