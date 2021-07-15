Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 20, 1921
100 years ago
Some of the officials of the paving company arrived by car today from Illinois. The machinery is all headed this way and work will begin on North Main street in a few days.
Viroqua people will be glad to know that there is a car of oil at the depot ready to unload, and another one on the way.
That Coon Valley is a prosperous and growing village is evident from the fact that during the past four months no less than ten families have been added to its population.
The Brush Hollow farmers now enjoy the convenience of having Viroqua for a central instead of Viola.
We are told that $2,000 is to be spent this summer on the Miner road this side of Bloomingdale. This isn’t saying that there will be $2,000 worth of improvements done by any means.
Sunday was another of those real sizzling days of which we have had so many this summer. Nearly everyone who was footloose headed for creeks and camping places around the city.
WHEATLAND – Central, July 16 – Although only a week had passed since we had rain, the intense heat m made the copious shower of Wednesday eve, very welcome. During the shower, three trees on Nat Henry’s farm and a telephone pole opposite the L.O. Cole residence, were struck by lightning.
Those who have any spare time, are going to the Father of Waters, and returning with a goodly number of the finny tribe.
Raspberries are quite scarce this year.
The Vernon County Censor
July 18, 1946
75 years ago
Wayne Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Cook of Viroqua, has the distinct honor of playing first chair solo trombone in the University of Wisconsin All-State Band. He was chosen over 19 others trombone players from all over the state for the coveted position.
At a meeting of the program committee for the Viroqua Centennial Celebration, the members deplored recent careless journalism wherein Vernon County Judge Lincoln Neprud was scored as a “leader of a minority” attempting to force the appearance of Mr. Gerald L. K. Smith onto the Centennial program against the wishes of a majority. It was brought out that Judge Neprud had nothing whatever to do with this matter and that credit or blame for any part of the program belongs to the committee in charge. Because of such errors the program committee respectfully requests that future publicity be cleared through the Publicity Committee Chairman Mr. Alson Tollefson. It was also voted that regardless of premature reports in certain papers, Mr. Gerald L. K. Smith, native son, will definitely appear on the Centennial program, as originally planned. This was determined by a definite majority of the program committee.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 8, 1971
50 years ago
(The Vernon County Museum has access to partial sections of the Broadcaster for this date.)
Honored for retirement last week from the Vernon Memorial Hospital were Siefred Daffinrud, Ellen Quain, Ethel Adams, Nellie Weber, Mabel Abbs, Ava Smith, Martha Bolstad, Lena Fortney, Mary Henry, Lena Dahl, Sigrid Bergsten, Edna Hagen and Harold Weber. Collectively the 13 employees had 221 years of service to the hospital.
Deaths: Arthur Olaf Gronvold (79) of rural Coon Valley. Survived by his wife T. Josephine Strangstalien; Mrs. Edwin (Josephine) Stylen (79) formerly of Vernon County and George Neli Fortney (73) of Franklin township. Survived by his wife Julia Eide.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 18, 1996
25 years ago
Members of the 107th Maintenance Unit who served in Operation Desert Storm/Shield gathered at the Westby Snowflake Rod and Gun Shelter July 6 to share memories. Over 230 people, including 100 veterans, attended the five-year reunion. The Kuwait Liberation Medal was presented to over 50 veterans, now retired or separated from the armed services. Larry Tally served as Master of Ceremonies.
Viroqua pediatrician Dr. Jeffery Menn is combining his love of the old west with his love for children to stage a first-time event in Viroqua Aug. 17 and 18. Wild West Days and the Fur Traders Rendezvous offer good, clean fun at a price that’s affordable for families. Once inside the Vernon County Fairgrounds, people will feel they have stepped back into the 1880s.
Sidewalk Sale Days this weekend in Viroqua. Also enjoy St. Mary’s Summer Carnival, Saturday, July 20, from 3-8 p.m. with Tony’s charcoal chicken and a Polka Mass by Lima, Wisconsin, Polka Choir.
Immediate family members of those Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s military conflicts, will be special guests at this year’s Veterans Day at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Sunday, Aug. 11 announced Darrel Bolstad, Vernon County Service Officer. These Gold Star family members will be honored at a special ceremony at noon and at a parade at 2 p.m. through the fairgrounds.
Vernon Electric Cooperative employee, Lester Shaw, retires after 43 years. It is difficult to describe all the things Lester did at VEC because he did so much. He headed up the plant accounting and bookkeeping. The surface of his desk has only been seen on rare occasions. One of the highlights that he remembers is the first inventory of all the poles VEC had all over the countryside. Lester helped count, number and label all 35,000 poles.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 14, 2011
10 years ago
Runge Hollow dam in central Vernon County is in need of repairs. However, purchasing property below the dam may lower its hazard rating, allowing the county to re-evaluate its repair options.
Viroqua American Legion baseball team Post 138 posted a 6-2 record last week.
Viroqua hosted a “Ride of Silence” bicycling event that brought out about 15 participants on a cold rainy day. Pete Taylor of Blue Dog Cycles in Viroqua put together the Ghost Bike to be a moving memorial in Viroqua. The mission of the worldwide Ride of Silence is to honor bicyclists killed by motorists, promote sharing the road and provide awareness of bicycling safety.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff