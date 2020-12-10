Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 22, 1920
100 years ago
The cause of water in the basement of the Farmers’ bank for the past few weeks were rudely discovered by a Ford driver who plunged through the frozen crust of earth into a young fountain above the water main in front of Brown’s shoe on Monday. A leaky water main was causing the trouble.
Saturday and Monday were the busiest days Viroqua has seen in many a week. Bad roads have held up the normal Christmas trade and a tremendous volume of buying must be condensed into a few days.
While filling the chemical tanks on the big truck following the city hall fire, Electrician Seiler had the misfortune of getting a shot of sulphuric acid in his eye. It was a close call for the optic and “Cy” is to be congratulated on retaining the sight of his right peeper.
Hillsboro experienced the most disastrous fire in many years when on December 9th the Thorpe & Vodak meat market, the carpenter shop of Frank Jafek and the Boston store were totally destroyed and adjacent buildings saved only by heroic work on the part of the fire ladies.
District Attorney Smith informs the Censor that he has already prosecuted and convicted one party for the sale of Wine of Pepsin and more will follow if the sale of these liquor substitutes is not stopped.
The [Prohibition] commission has also ordered that all druggists who deal in liquor must get a state as well as a federal permit, and that all prescriptions must be filled out and filed with the city clerk exactly as under the old law.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 13, 1945
75 years ago
La Verne F. Hall, 18, of Westby has been named the state’s top-ranking participant in the Firestone 4-H Soil Conservation Activity. His achievements during seven years of club work include learning how to operate a level and laying out much of his home 255-acre farm into strop crops on the contour. Much of the farm is hilly and farming on the level has eliminated much water erosion. Proper rotations have been used and pasture improved. La Verne has been active in judging and demonstration contests and served as junior leader of the Coon Prairie 4-H club.
With the announcement today by Viroqua theatres of plans for one of the finest kiddie shows in the organization’s history, arrangements were rounded for Viroqua’s annual Yule party for the youngsters to be held here Friday afternoon. The free movie entertainment to which all school children are cordially invited will include a Henry Aldrich feature, a western featurette, and not one, not two, but THREE color cartoons. At Tuesday evening’s meeting of the City Council, a generous appropriation was made for the purchase of candy and treats to be distributed by Santa Claus and his assistants. All shut-in youngsters will be remembered too.
Farmers in Vernon County elected Annial Sherry of Franklin Township to serve as chairman of the Triple-A county committee. The other two members of the committee elected to serve with Mr. Sherry are Gustav J. Sund of Coon Township and Wencel A. Stanek of Greenwood Township. This committee working with the 63 township committeemen in Vernon County will bring important farm programs to their neighbors during the year ahead.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 10, 1970
50 years ago
Nelson Muffler Co. started moving its equipment into the new 96x300 building at the Jeremiah Rusk Industrial Park. The Council selected “Industrial Drive” as the street name coming off County BB and going past the water tower.
Deaths: Esther (Schoonover) Evenson, 79; John G. Semh, 106; Clarence Peterson, 54; Harry Larson, 67; Ada (Ranger) Burkhardt, 86; Hannah Hoverson, 81.
It’s up to Judge Peter Pappas to determine if Viroqua Area Schools can proceed with the sale of the Cherry Grove land and school. There is a restraining order that at least temporarily prevents any sale. There is a question of ownership halting the sale.
Elizabeth Johnson, Vernon Public Health Nurse, reported a final total of 2,051 children received the rubella immunization shots last week. 97 recipients were pre-schoolers.
The Andy Moffitt fund was concluded with $2,420. Funds are now directed to support another family in need: the James Shaw family of Liberty Pole area who recently experienced a house fire with three deaths.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 14, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council passed new subdivision guidelines for the city at its last meeting. The new ordinance required developers to add gravel to new subdivision streets. The new provision was added because the city felt it was too costly for the city to lay the gravel and would have put pressure on budgeting public works funds. Area developers were the primary group that opposed the new ordinance.
People in Viroqua launched a fund drive to help the family of Jody Lambert. He was diagnosed with a tumor in his back. The tumor and a vertebra were removed during surgery at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. Lambert started physical therapy to learn to walk again and he also faced post-surgery chemotherapy. In addition to raising money for the family, members of the community helped the family move and continued to provide “boots on the ground” for anything that the family needed.
The Westby School Board voted unanimously to base a long-term solution to their facility needs around the construction of a new elementary school. The plan was designed to meet the long term needs of the district. The plan, if voters approved it in a forthcoming referendum, will cost $10.44 million of which $10 million would be financed by long-term borrowing over a 20-year period.
Viroqua Area Schools was again seeking to find a buyer for the 1925 Upper Elementary building that was vacated after the opening of the new elementary school. Originally LanBar, Inc. of Westby had offered $20,000 for the building which had been accepted by the city council.
However, they chose not to close on the purchase. Originally LanBar had agreed to sell the building to the Phoenix Center but when the Phoenix Center decided not to buy the building, LanBar decided against the purchase.
Bonnie Frey, a teacher at the Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, was named the Conservation Teacher of the Year.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 16, 2010
10 years ago
A wintry mix of precipitation Friday evening through Sunday afternoon dumped 10 inches of snow in the county.
The Viroqua wrestling team faced a Coulee Conference dual opponent usually seen at the end of the season. In a scheduling switcharoo the Blackhawks wrestled Westby in their first conference dual and edged the Norsemen 37-30
Marine Sgt. Crystal Groves, a 2003 Viroqua High School graduate, is working with the Female Engagement Team Afghanistan 10.2 reaching out to help women in that country.
Attendance at the annual Eagles Club Community Christmas Party was down because of Saturday’s blizzard and blowing and drifting snow on Sunday.
The Schwarz family farm was chosen as an Outstanding Farm by Organic Valley, La Farge. Jesse and Lindsi Schwarz of rural Cashton and their children, Bradley, 4, and Drena May, 1, have farmed organically for five years.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
