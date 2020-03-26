Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 7, 1920
100 years ago
While at Andrew Johnson’s, assisting in loading a hog, Steener Jacobson sustained a broken leg.
Men of the Methodist church fed about two hundred people at their fine supper Tuesday evening.
Carl Gilberts and John Slette of Newry section, were in the city on business today. While here Mr. Slette bought Selmer Sherry’s span of fine bay geldings, full brothers, 5 and 6 years old, price $400.
The usual round of spring altering and renovation is getting under way. Albert Larson has made extensive repairs and additions to his home, Brown Music Company have erected fine phonograph demonstration booth, Pennell’s restaurant is adorned with fresh paint and varnish.
Although there was no outstanding issue in Tuesday’s city election, yet the largest vote was polled in the town’s history, 533….Luther Roseland is to be our new mayor, defeating W.E. Garrett by 88 majority.
Keep Off the Rock
I hereby give notice that I will tolerate no trespassing by children on my property known as the Court House Rock, both because of the damage done by them and the danger to them. Picnic parties of adults are, however, permitted to use it as in the past. CHRIS DAVIG.
Sugar prices higher than they have been in 50 years is the prediction of the sugar experts, next fall and winter, it is stated, probably will see sugar sold in meager rations at almost prohibitive cost.
Cold Easter Sunday morning mercury gage stood at 12 above zero.
Stanley Johnson is proving a public benefactor, having trapped three wolves out on Nottingham Ridge this winter, getting the last one a few days ago. Incidentally, the bounty of $20 each makes a neat little pocket piece.
The Vernon County Censor
March 29, 1945
75 years ago
The Wintz Hardware Co., at 107 S. Main street has, during the past weeks, enlarged its floor space at the same time modernizing the newly arranged display rooms. A basement show space has been added, and the new office arrangement, made possible by the addition of a balcony, leaves the well-lighted ground floor for the display of the fine stock. An electric iron is to be given away to mark the occasion of the opening of the new quarters.
Notice to dog owners of the city of Viroqua: Effective immediately, a local ordinance will be strictly enforced requiring all dog owners to keep said dogs confined to the limits of their own premises, or on leash if taken therefrom. The ordinance is to safeguard home owners against damage to Victory gardens, shrubbery, lawns, and flower beds. Public cooperation will be appreciated. – Viroqua Police Dept.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 26, 1970
50 years ago
Judges Tuesday night picked Brenda Sherry as Miss Wisconsin Rural Electrification. Brenda, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Sherry, Viroqua, was picked at the state electric cooperative contest in Milwaukee. She reigns for a year and competes in the national rural electrification contest next February in Dallas, according to Earl Jaeger, VEC manager.
Deaths: Roy Bernard Geddes, 89; Nels Herid, 83; Annie (Kjelland) (Baer) Hanson, 97; Sam Olson, 91; Thore J. Vangen, 86; Mabel (Thompson) Lange, 76.
Mark Lee and Rich Getter received the national “W” Club awards from Dr. R. A. Starr Monday night at the Quarterback Club’s annual athletic banquet. Lee is waiting his final acceptance into the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs after appointment by Congressman Vernon Thompson. Getter still plans on attending Platteville in the fall. Getter also received his first Blackhawk Booster award.
Wisconsin Public Service Commission allowed the sale of the Readstown municipal electric utility to the Vernon Electric Cooperative. The sale is subject to a Readstown referendum. Clerk Ben Ward told the B-C, the village board would probably set a special referendum election when it meets April 2.
Three Viroqua grade school buildings will be razed. Tuesday night 160 district electors attended the special meeting and voted 145-15 to allow them to be demolished for playground space. If all goes well, the buildings would be removed starting not later than June 20 and all debris would be removed 90 days later.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 30 1995
25 years ago
Shannon Olson of rural Viroqua, aged 18, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in the attempted murder of Bill Riply. Riply was the owner of Bill’s Gun Sop in Portland. Olson also received 15 years of probation for attempted armed robbery, 5 years of probation for the motor vehicle conviction and 10 years of probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The terms of probation will be served concurrently after Olson gets released on parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
The Viroqua City Council once again began to consider alternative routes to reduce traffic congestion on Main Street and to avoid the possibility of expanding Main Street to four lanes in the future. In 1992, the city council proposed Rusk Avenue as a route for local traffic but backed down after an outcry from Rusk Avenue residents that such a move would be a safety hazard. The council argued that at least two routes were needed with one on the east side and the other on the west side of the city.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) named five options to deal with future roadway designs going through Viroqua and Westby. Both the DOT and the local advisory committee will meet over the next two months to determine a roadway design to be implemented in 2017.
Stanley Applebee of rural Viroqua was charged with first-degree reckless homicide after an alcoholic-related shooting of Richard Sagmoen which resulted in his death. Applebee and Sagmoen were drinking together when Applebee shot Sagmoen. When the police arrived, Applebee claimed that he accidentally shot Sagmoen when sowing him his gun. However, as a convicted felon, Applebee was not permitted to own or have a gun.
Susan and Barry Paul opened the Common Ground Café on Main Street in Viroqua. The Café served many kinds of coffee and cakes as well as other types of food. The Pauls hoped that the Café would become a meeting place for the community.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 1, 2010
10 years ago
The Viroqua City Council approved changes last Tuesday to Hwys. 14/61/27 at Oak Street in front of Vernon Memorial Healthcare to create a safer crosswalk for pedestrians. The cost of the project ($3,000) will be shared between the city and the hospital.
The Viroqua Bantam team finished a strong season with a third-place showing out of eight teams at the state tournament in Shawano. In fact, the Bantams brought home a trophy for top-place finish in every tournament they played in during the 2009-10 season.
The Viroqua community fully supported the middle school performance, “Fussin’ An’ A-Feuding” last weekend at the Temple Theater.
The Westby Co-Op Creamery’s cottage cheese received a blue ribbon at the 2010 World Cheese Championship Cheese Contest in Madison.
Diane (Jacobson) Stojanovich of Milwaukee made a scholarship donation in memory of her mother, Virginia C. Jacobson and her grandparents, Helen Fredrickson and Casper Jacobson.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!