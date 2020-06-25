Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 7, 1920
100 years ago
NO MORE BERRY PICKING
There will be no more berry picking allowed on our land and roads adjacent thereto. We will no longer stand for scores of women and children wallowing through our fences and fields in quest of berries. Keep out and save trouble and expense, as it is our firm intention to put a stop to it. No more berries to be had at our expense. SEVERT and JACOB SEVERTSON.
Tired of seeing those detour signs on No. 11 at the top of the Burns Morrison Hill and at the Fianagan place, the Franklin farmers from Louis Hanson’s and the Kickapoo farmers to John Midthun’s place, assembled at the bridge taken out by the flood some weeks ago and put in a temporary structure there and also repaired the road adjacent, placing No. 11 in condition to be travelled again. A mighty fine job, gentlemen, for which the traveling public will thank you.
Wisconsin women will vote at the general election next November, and women voters will be subject to only those restrictions which apply to men voters.
Mrs. E.W. Butt late in 1917 set out a row of strawberries, a foot apart and 60 in all, getting a small crop in 1918, a fair crop in 1919, and this year with that row 11 ft. Wide picked 149 quarts in 16 days.
The Censor is issued on Saturday this week, and mighty glad we are to be able to issue at all. Moving a printing office is a good deal like getting married – something we hope will not happen to us more than once in a lifetime.
The Vernon County Censor
June 28, 1945
75 years ago
Notice: Barber shops in the city of Viroqua will be closed on Thursday afternoon throughout the summer months.
The matter of transferring the Wildcat Mountain State Park from county to state park jurisdiction is being considered by the state park commission, members of the Vernon county Park Board, having conferred with park state officials on the matter recently. Several years ago, this tract on highway 33, between Ontario and Hillsboro, was acquired by the county, which has since developed it for park purposes.
Sgt. Earl Carter, husband of Mrs. Jane Carter, Readstown, Wis., who is on military leave from the Highway department in the state of Wisconsin, is a mechanic with the 695th English Base equipment company, which is part of General Walter Krueger’s Sixth Army forces on Luzon…For taking part in two combat operations, he is authorized to wear battle stars on both his Philippine and Asiatic ribbons.
The first party of the season was held at the golf club on Saturday evening. An orchestra furnished dance music for a large company of members and guests, who at eleven o’clock enjoyed a buffet luncheon.
Mail service to Denmark and Norway, heretofore limited to non-illustrated post cards, is now extended to include letters and letter packages, it was announced today by the local postal department.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
June 25, 1970
50 years ago
Pvt. David Urban, son of Mayor and Mrs. Ernie Urban, is steadily improving from his Vietnam wounds. Doctors expect he may have to remain in California for a few weeks but with continued improvement may be flown to Illinois in as soon as two to three weeks.
Deaths: Daisy (Hart) Hirschuber, 63; Myrtle Odine (Hanson) Jacobson, 69; Harold A. Oliver, 55.
In a special meeting Monday night, the Viroqua City Council accepted the resignation of Neal Snyder as Treasurer-Assessor, and hired Clark Johnson to succeed him. Johnson was one of three applicants. The new Treasurer-Assessor has been manager of the Viroqua Community Credit Union. He has been associated for years with the First National Bank in Viroqua.
Members of the 1920 Class of Vernon County Teachers College reunited at the Viking Inn for their 50th anniversary. Seventeen members of the remaining twenty-four classmates were able to attend. Four have died. They came from Milwaukee, Manitowish Waters, Eau Claire, Galesville, Chaseburg, Madison, Janesville, Soldiers Grove, Viroqua, Sparta, Kendall and Ferryville.
Sheriff DeVerne Hokland resigned effective July 1st. He mentioned the lack of help and added paper work now required are factors. “I can no longer provide effective service to the people of Vernon County”, Hokland said in his letter of resignation to Governor Warren Knowles. Lack of pay for his men, as well as lack of help, were also reasons he cited. Earlier this month, Hokland announced he would not run for reelection. He was in his fourth year as Sheriff. Undersheriff Geoffrey Banta announced he would be the Republican party candidate in September’s primary election for this office.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 29, 1995
25 years ago
Four Viroqua Chapter I teachers were notified that their contracts were extended. Four administrators were also extended. The Department of Instruction had received a legal opinion that funding for Chapter I could not be entirely cut for the next school year.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) selected five roadway alternatives for the bypass study. The DOT projected that by 2020, there would be 5,700 cars a day that would use the Viroqua/Westby bypass. However, the DOT projected that even with the bypass, there would still be up to 21,500 cars each day on Viroqua’s Main Street. One of the alternatives suggested by the DOT was to make Viroqua’s Main Street into four lanes. Viroqua Chamber President, Fred Nelson, noted that most downtown business owners and city officials opposed the bypass but realized that it was inevitable.
The recent crash of an Air National Guard F-16 jet near Strum, Wisconsin, added fuel to the opposition for the proposed military low-level flight corridor over Vernon County and areas around the county. People were also concerned about the hydrazine in the plane. If the plane had crashed on a farm and the hydrazine had escaped, it would have been an environmental disaster for that farm.
The Viroqua City Council voted to borrow $400,000 on a short-term note to cover shortages in the general fund due to unexpected expenses in remodeling the fire hall and creating a new tax increment financing district.
The five spring-fed ponds at Esofea Park have been revitalized. The ponds had been drained and fill removed. New water-level control structures were added at the dams to regulate water levels and remove water from the bottom of the ponds.
Viroqua High School junior Andy Rogers was selected for the 1995 Wisconsin Selects AAA Hockey Squad.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 1, 2010
10 years ago
The Vernon County Board of Supervisors gave its approval for finishing the remaining repairs needed at the Jersey Valley dam. The total cost of the repair is about $4 million, paid by grant money.
Viroqua School District bus driver Duane Hoff retired Friday after 42 years of service to the school district.
United Way opened an office within Associated Bank in Viroqua to better meet the needs of people in Vernon County.
The 22nd annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/County Teacher’s College will be held at the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building’s Grille Conference Room.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!