Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 2, 1921

100 years ago

The ladies of Viroqua will give a pavement dance, Friday evening, November 4th, beginning at 7 o’clock, weather permitting.

The purpose of the dance is to install a new cluster lighting system for Main street. Hot coffee, doughnuts and ice cream will be served at the booths. Tickets to the dance will be $1.00.

The center of attraction this week in Viroqua has been the moving and placing in position of the three great I-beams in the Masonic Temple building. Moving the big 13-ton 60 foot beam which goes above the stage in the theatre was the heaviest load ever wheeled through this city, said Tom Snell, who superintended the job. It took all day, and this big iron stick is now in position ready to be hoisted. Bringing over the two six-ton beams and hoisting them into position over the lodge room was easy after working with the big elephant. The raising of the huge piece of steel will be watched with interest.

The paving crew finished the last lap of the big job Saturday morning, and since that time have been busy storing their machinery at the fair grounds and picking up the odds and ends about town. They will leave for other points in a few days.

WESTBY TIMES – Martin Oium started the foundation for his new garage building. He will erect a building in the rear of the old one this fall, which is to be 40x80, and in the spring will raise the old on and build the gull length. It will be one of the largest garages in the county when completed.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 31, 1946

75 years ago

The business district of the city will be the stage of this evening’s big parade, when kids, old and young, big and little, will gather to participate in the Halloween doings sponsored by the city’s Junior Chamber of Commerce. The parade will form at the Ford Garage at 7:30 pm, proceed north on Main street past the judge’s stand which will be situated near the Fortney Hotel, on to the Decker Street corner. Judges for the parade entries will be mayor Bert Lewison, Paul Dahl and Rolland Felix. In charge of the parade are Dr. Robert Marshall, Otto Jefson, Alf Walby and Luther LaVold. There will be prizes in two categories, under 18 and over, for the most original, the best dressed couple, the most weird costume, the funniest costume, youngest in the parade, nicest costume, fattiest costume, and the largest made up group. In addition, there will be six prizes in dancing events, as a pavement dance for adults with Jake Lewis and his band will be part of the evening’s festivities. There will also be a free dance for students at the high school starting at 9:30. Jaycees are providing doughnuts and cider to all.

The Viroqua Veterans of Foreign Wars post will observe Armistice Day by giving a party and dance for all members of the post, the Auxilliary and their friends, which will be held on Monday night, November 11th. An orchestra has been engaged for the occasion, and there will be ears, card playing and special entertainment appropriate for the day.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 28, 1971

50 years ago

Vernon County Teachers College is just a memory. Last week an auction cleared the contents of the building, with the exception of some textbooks. Also, the class of 1921 met for its fiftieth reunion. That class graduated 32, only two of them men. Seventeen members gathered for dinner at the Viking Inn on Saturday night. They were: Margie Wiganowsky-Fries, Pernille Christenson-Parker, Fay Favor Getter, Opal Pulham-Lawson, Patience Tenney-Swiggum, Gena Lake-Smith, Mildred Anderson-Polleys, Marie Hanson, Albon Glimsdale, Gyneve Hulsether-Thompson, Roberta Steinmetz-Larson, Thelma Thompson-Flugstad, Elsie Snell-Warner, Pearl York-Larson, Rubie York-Luce, Kelma Monson-Anderson and Minnie Mathison-Theige. The next reunion date is the third Saturday in June 1974.

Deaths: Benjamin Ingebret Henden, 77; Allie Sylvia (Guist) Ward, 76.

Viroqua is changing to only one-party lines by the end of next week. The firm plans to have its modernization and improvement program completed by the middle of November, Phil Bigley, president, reported this week.

The recently launched ABC Cab business got off to a slow start over last weekend. Its second cab was placed on stand-by service until needed but the rapid availability of service will not be hampered.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 31, 1996

25 years ago

One of Viroqua’s most well-known family physicians, Dr. Robert Starr, is retiring after 45 years. Oct. 31, 1996 will be his last official day in the office. If there’s been a favorite part of his professional life, Starr says it’s been in the delivery room. He says it never gets to be routine. He has a career total of 3,242 deliveries.

Out of 118 runners in the boys race, at the cross country sectionals, only the top seven qualify for state competition. Ben Treptow made the grade, finishing seventh in the race. Treptow will run this Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Courtney Oftedahl, Viroqua High School sophomore, will be off to Florida in February as a contestant in the National Miss Junior Teen Pagent. Courtney, the 15-year-old daughter of Patty Hoffland and Dan Oftedahl, competed against 40 other girls at the La Crosse Center on Oct. 6.

Local bus driver celebrates 35 years on the road. Roger Peterson, now retired, began driving school buses for added income while farming. “I’ve hauled students who have become doctors, lawyers, teachers and even an astronaut.”

The De Soto Pirates earned a WIAA playoff berth Thursday defeating the Necedah Cardinals 34-28. This will be their first trip to the playoffs in five years.

The Luren Singing Society, a 70-voice men’s chorus from Decorah, Iowa, will perform a concert at Utica Lutheran Church near Mt. Sterling. The concert, one of the last of a year-long series of events is in celebration of the congregation’s 125th anniversary. The Nov. 10 concert will include selections from Scandinavia, as well as American spirituals, folk songs, patriotic numbers and seasonal selections.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 27, 2011

10 years ago

Student chefs took command of the Viroqua High School/Middle School cafeteria for the third annual Harvest Challenge, Friday afternoon.

There will be a ‘Plan B’ for a Viroqua Center library complex and possibly several others, an architect for the project told Viroqua business leaders Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Defense carried the Westby football team to a 24-8 victory over Whitehall in a WIAA Division 5 level 1 playoff game at Viroqua, Saturday.

The Keith Skildum family of Viroqua was honored at the 2011 Wisconsin State Fair for their Century Farm.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

