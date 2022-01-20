Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 18, 1922

100 years ago

The workmen on the temple have completed plastering of the lower story, and an artistic job of sand finish it surely is. The massive beams add a distinguished touch. The plastering of the theatre will be next in order. The chains for the canopy are in place and the copper and glass top will soon be on.

FREEMAN – Heald Hollow – January 16 – Quite a number of the farmers in this vicinity delivered their tobacco Monday at DeSoto.

The foreman of the Wisconsin-Minnesota construction crew informs the Censor that juice will flash over the high tension line by Sunday. A day or two more will complete the Viroqua sub-station and a little work remains to be done on the Cashton sub-station. Then the switch will be thrown in and juice from an hydraulic source will feed Viroqua’s lights and motors.

WHEATLAND – Red Mound – January 9 – After three months of drilling Jim Snyder at last has a well with plenty of water. Will Sallander erected his windmill…. So much snow fell that even the faithful “Lizzie” stays quietly at home.

WESTBY TIMESES – The Westby city basketball team defeated the city team of Viroq1ua last Friday night here to the tune of 25 to 17…. Geo.S.Byer and Joslyn Running drove by car to Minneapolis on Thursday of last week. Not every year that trip can be made by car at this time of the year. Haven’t heard of anybody starting out this week, tho.

The tobacco warehouse opened here on Tuesday morning with a fill crew of assorters. We understand that some were turned away….Magnus Midtlien is at the head of the sizing department this year.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 16, 1947

75 years ago

An enthusiastic recommendation that the state acquire the Wildcat Mountain area along the upper Kickapoo river in Vernon county for park and recreational purposes has been sent to the state legislature by the state planning board. The assessed value of the land proposed to be acquired is around $40,000, or about $26.57 per acre.

The Viroqua Kiwanis club today announced plans for the city’s first annual Winter Skating Classic, to be held at the municipal rink on South Main street on the afternoon of Feb. 9. There will be medal awards in three divisions for speed events, plus prizes for figure skating in open class competition. Novelty and comedy attractions to round out the day’s program are also being negotiated.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 20, 1972

50 years ago

Jerry Martin, jumping with a patch over his right eye because of an occupational accident last fall, swept all honors at Snowflake over the past frigid week end.

The 18th annual Northern Wisconsin Tobacco Exposition will be Saturday, January 22 at the Vernon Electric Cooperative building in Westby.

Viroqua Middle School wrestlers knocked off Tomah 65-12 last week taking 9 of 18 matches, losing three and pinning on the other six.

Nuzum Yards are in their 78th year in the farm and home building material business, their anniversary being August 9 of this year.

Obituaries: Laurence Dickson (87) formerly of Viroqua; Mrs. Christine Witcraft (82) Retreat; Thomas Ivan Guist (61) town of Kickapoo.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 16, 1997

25 years ago

Despite frigid temperatures and a nasty north wind, 91 young ski jumpers from as far away Thunder Bay, Ontario converged on Timber Coulee for the 1997 Snowflake Junior Ski Jumping Tournament last Saturday.

Marine Pvt. Joshua M. Cornell, son of Terry L. Cornell of Viola, recently completed basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Cornell joins 41,000 men and women who will enter the Marine Corps this year from all over the country. He is a 1996 graduate of Richland Christian Academy of Richland Center.

Susan Wellman of De Soto is the director of the area chapter of the American Standardbred Adoption Program (ASAP), an organization devoted to finding suitable homes for ex-racehorses. Standardbreds make excellent saddle horses, or for trail riding or gaming (such as pole-bending or barrel racing). These retired harness racing horses are very patient and gentle animals, which makes them ideal for children and new riders.

Karen-Ehle Traastad, Vernon County Family Living Agent, received a certificate congratulating her on 20 years of service from Dick Pederson, UWEX Southern District director.

Bob Fredrick was elected president of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs at the Associations 74th annual meeting held in Milwaukee, Jan. 6-8.

The Viroqua boys basketball team defeated Blake River Falls Friday, 53-42 on the road, putting an end to a three-game losing streak.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, farmers across the country will be donating milk and products from a day’s work to local charities to protest the current milk prices. Milk prices in recent months has dropped 21 cents per hundredweight.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 19, 2012

10 years ago

The 2012 Chaseburg Trail Days royalty includes Princess Haley Fauske, Queen Logan Bjerkos and Attendant Courtnee Barnett. Chaseburgs Trail Days Celebration will be held this weekend, Jan. 21 and 22.

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be opening a service center in Viroqua, on Jan. 24. The office is located in the former Sleepy Hollow Automotive dealership, on the west side of North Main Street.

Trent Vesbach joined Viroqua’s 100-win club, winning his 100th wrestling match at the Westby Fieldhouse, Saturday.

The 32nd enshrinement into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame will take place in Madison on Saturday, March 3. Jack Curtis, a 1967 graduate of Viroqua High School, will be one of the inductees.

A fire at 51 Spruce St. in Westby destroyed a mobile home located in the Pleasant View Park on Monday, at 3:45 p.m. The initial cause of the fire was not immediately determined and is under investigation.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

