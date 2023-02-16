The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 14, 1923

100 years ago

One of the worst blizzards that has ever swept the northwest descended on this locality Tuesday afternoon. It was preceeded [sic] by two days of intermittent down fall of snow….and the howling blizzard from out of the northwest piled it up into hard beaten drifts head high in spots that have very effectively blocked every avenue of approach leading into Viroqua….Sixty boys from the high school were requisitioned as shovelers in the emergency….The rural carriers ventured out Thursday morning, but the best that the most fortunate of them could do was to make about half their routes. It will be several days before the roads are completely opened, and our auto roads have gone glimmering until the spring break up.

Tuesday night’s Milwaukee train battled the drifts and gale down from Sparta, arriving in Viroqua after midnight. There never was a more miserable night – howling gale piling up the drifts and bitter cold weather making it unendurable…Viroqua streets were blocked in common with the country roads, and on Thursday morning the Standard Oil truck, piloted by Kenneth Stewart and Fred Thompson, lumbered out and broke the roads to the Viroqua city limits in all directions – and it was some job, too.

On Monday morning of last week, February 5th, Merchant John H. Quick of Viroqua, left for LaCrosse with the intention of buying goods for this stores at Viroqua and Soldiers Grove and intending to go to Soldiers Grove the following day. He has not been seen or heard of since he left Viroqua on that date.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 12, 1948

75 years ago

A birthday event of interest will be observed Sunday afternoon when Mrs. Lucy Grubb, Viroqua’s only centenarian, will be congratulated on the passing of her 102nd anniversary. At the age of three years, the celebrant came from Galena, Illinois with her parents, who settled in this community, which she has seen grow from a wilderness to a thriving city.

This Saturday night at the high school, the third session of students’ dancing classes will convene. These classes, primarily intended as a means for aspiring high school students to learn how to dance so as to better enjoy their high school days, have been expanded to accommodate young folks who seek entertainment on Saturday nights. The following schedule has been set: from 7:30 until 8:30, the gym is open to only those boys who are learning to dance and girls who are willing to assist. After 8:30, the dance is open to all high school students. A charge of 15 cents is requested. The dance terminates at 10:30. During the course of the evening, folk and old-time dancing is stressed as well as social and ballroom varieties.

Crowds which began parking cars at the Westby ski tournament site about noon Sunday had mounted into uncounted numbers by the time the scheduled program for jumping events began. Art Tokle, outstanding ski rider from Norway, captured the class A event at the Coulee meet, as he did in Monomonee, Mich. the day before, making 157 and 158 in two tries.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 15, 1973

50 years ago

Some 60 riders, including this year’s and last year’s national champions will be on the Snowflake Ski Hill Sunday. Snowflake reports top competitors include the new U.S. champion Jerry Martin of Minneapolis and Greg Swor, ’71 U.S. champion.

Viroqua’s Running-Johnson-Ray VFW Post 3032 will have a mortgage burning ceremony Sat., Feb. 24, for Post, Auxiliary members and spouses with a special dinner program and dance. The Post was chartered July 11, 1945, with 60 men in the charter.

Temple Theatre: Hands of the Ripper Twins of Evil

Viroqua goes to Richland Center Friday night in what might be the Southwestern conference title game. A win there for the Black Hawks could put them 8-3 ahead of Center’s 8-4 and give them the championship…if they get by Boscobel the following Tuesday night.

Obituaries: Clarence Peterson (63) Viroqua; Nels Forde Crawford County; Mrs. Charles Bakken; Mrs. Theodore Thompson (87) formerly of Viroqua; Elwin Rood (72) rural Viroqua

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 12, 1998

25 years ago

Mike Peplinski, son-in-law of Bill Brendel of Viroqua, and the U.S. Men’s Curling Team swept to their first win of the 1998 Olympic games in Nagano, Japan Tuesday beating a strong team from Norway 7-6.

Westby Cenex honors employee! Customers and friends turned out last Friday to celebrate Hazel Anderson. She is retiring after 21 years at Westby Cenex.

The Viroqua Blackhawk girls basketball team survived an early scare from the Onalaska Luther Knights Friday to extend their win streak to 10 games, with a score of 58-42.

The Viroqua Blackhawk boys basketball team pulled the rug out from the Arcadia Raiders 68-67 last Tuesday. The Hawks rallied from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit, eventually winning the game in overtime.

Come to the big game! “The Heat vs The Beat” February 23, 1998 at 7:30 p.m. at Viroqua High School. The Vernon County Fire and Police Departments will challenge each other to a basketball game to help support the Viroqua Area Schools “Special Olympics.”

The Viroqua United Methodist Church, as part of its sesquicentennial celebration, will observe “Founders Day” worship service on Sunday, February 22. People are encouraged to dress in costumes from the past and, as was typical of early church services, men will be seated on one side of the church, while women and children will sit on the opposite side. The church service will be followed by a share-a-dish dinner.

The 75th anniversary of the Snowflake Ski Club drew many visitors from around the globe including Gov. Tommy Thompson, who stopped by Saturday night’s banquet in Coon Valley with a plaque for club president Marty Erlandson

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 14, 2013

10 years ago

Westby Syttende Mai royalty are hosting the first Father and Daughter Ball at Encore, next to the Temple Theatre in Viroqua, Friday, Feb. 15, 6:30-10:30 p.m. The event is for any father (figure)-daughter (figure) all are welcome. Dressy attire preferred, past prom dresses and ball gowns are encouraged. Pre-sale tickets are $5 per person, maximum of $15 per family. At the door, tickets are $8 per person, maximum $20 per family.

Thomas and Mary Bina are celebrating their 72nd anniversary Feb. 19. They were married on Feb. 19, 1941. They have nine children, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting a program to celebrate the winter season. “Introduction to Winter Sports” will be held in the adult library, Monday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. This program will be led by Bryn Hawklove of Viroqua. During the program, Hawklove will discuss equipment you can use in the winter months for recreation, including snowshoes, and skis. How to use the recreational gear, dressing for the elements and winter outdoor safety will also be covered. Equipment and clothing for the program will be provided by Bluedog Cycles in downtown Viroqua.

Main Street Station in downtown Viroqua hosts the Viroqua Winter Farmers Market every Saturday morning during the winter months. While the indoor market is not as expansive as Viroqua’s famous farmers market in the summertime, the indoor market does feature many locally-produced goods which are regularly on display and for sale at Main Street Station. The main shops include Bramble Bookstore, VIVA Art Gallery, and Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table.