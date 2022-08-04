Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 2, 1922

100 years ago

No paper this week.

The Vernon County Censor

July 31, 1947

75 years ago

The Vernon County 4-H Club Style Revue will be held on August 5th at 1:30 in the afternoon at the Viroqua High School auditorium. Girls of the 4-H Clubs who have taken clothing projects this year will model dresses or costumes they have made. The Revue will include wool dresses or suits, best dresses, wash dresses or suits, sports costumes and informal party dresses. The winner of the Style Revue will have the opportunity and honor of representing Vernon County at the State Fair at Milwaukee.

Sunday afternoon at Westby, at 2:00 baseball teams representing Cashton and Viroqua Foresters will play a game to decide the championship of the Eastern Division of the Vernon County Community Baseball League. Each team has won eight games and lost two during the 1947 season, and the game next Sunday will decide which team will have the opportunity and privilege to cross bats with the Western Division Champs for the baseball title of Vernon County.

With a membership of 304 souls, the Franklin Lutheran Church, served by Rev. Peder Nordsletten of Viroqua will observe its 75th anniversary on this forthcoming Sunday. It was back in 1870, five years after the close of the Civil War, that some of the early immigrants in the neighborhood of what became known as Folsom in after years, organized the Franklin Lutheran Congregation. And two years after the year of organization – in 1872 – the church edifice was built.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 3, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua and the Vernon County institutions will jointly work on their solutions toward sewage problems. It will probably lead to the County Hospital sending its sewage to the City disposal system.

The Bad Axe Watershed Assn. has been formed again, this time to make sure the watershed project is completed and maybe to urge lake use behind dam site 11 in Runge Hollow.

Classes at Viroqua Area Schools start Monday, Aug. 28, with nearly a full day scheduled.

A report from the WI Statistical Reporting Service indicates that the harvested acreage of Wisconsin’s three major field crops — corn, hay and oats — is expected to be lower this year than in 1971.

Obituaries: Selmer Kvigne (69) Mt. Sterling; Minnie Haltan Peterson (78) West Prairie; Mrs. Frank Erickson (84) Vernon County; Mary Clarke (67) formerly of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 31, 1997

25 years ago

Viroqua native Bob Hirsch and the Mid Coast Jazz Reunion will be playing a special concert in the Temple Theatre in Viroqua on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The concert begins at 8 p.m. with reception at 7 p.m.

Bramble Books invites you to join us on Aug. 2 for the “Grand Opening” of our new location—117 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Prizes! Drawings! Refreshments! and Entertainment await you.

The Viroqua Legion baseball team finished their season this week during the regional tournament held in Viroqua, losing 7-3 to Prairie du Chien on Saturday. “It’s been a fun season,” said Coach Pete Swanson. “We made a lot of progress and I think we’ll be pretty good next year.”

Everyone should visit The Zoo—230 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Pets, supplies and gifts. Owned and operated by Anne and Steve Zastrow.

The Retreat Ramblers 4-H Club will be performing their musical “I Like Music” on Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Clubs are selected at the District Arts Festival in March to represent their county.

The cast of “ Annie Get Your Gun” is busy practicing for performances on Aug. 14 and 15 as part of Viroqua’s Wild West Days. The musical will be performed at the Temple Theatre Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 2, 2012

10 years ago

J-Mac Farms of rural Viroqua will be the host of 2012 Vernon County Holstein Twilight Meeting on Friday, Aug. 10. J-Mac Farms is owned and operated by the Joe and Darcy McClelland with the help from their family, Josh, JJ, Jozie and Jansen. The Vernon County Holstein Breeders would like to cordially welcome everyone to come and have an enjoyable evening on the farm. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. and the meeting is open to the public.

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is marking National Health Center Week (NHCW) 2012 with multiple events as part of a campaign Aug. 5-11. The sixth annual Health Fair will be held at the Cashton location on Aug. 15 from 8 a.m.-noon. America’s community Health Centers like Scenic Bluffs, have been leaders in showing the value of this approach as an effective way to address more needs, improve health and contain costs.

Many of the Vernon County Cooperatives and Co-cycle will celebrate the rich history of cooperative enterprise in the Driftless Region by putting on the Co-cycle and Area Cooperatives Meet and Greet at the Viroqua Food Cooperative, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to the event to talk with riders from Co-cycle and learn about area cooperative businesses that will also be in attendance. Co-cycle riders are students and young people from around the country, based in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts.