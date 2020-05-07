Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 19, 1920100 years agoCounty Highway Commissioner Ristow and his patrolmen are having a man-size job in trying to get the roads near the city in shape. One peculiar type of heavy red clay soil, coupled with the abnormal amount of traffic on the roads entering this city, the quickness and hardness with which they dry and bake, and the need for tile draining in places, makes our road problem much more serious than that to the north or south of us where the presence of a little sand makes road work easier.
Miles Dawson has received word from the Adjutant General that he has qualified to enter the United States Military academy at West Point and is to report on July 1st for entrance into that institution.
BRING YOUR RAGS RUBBERS AND IRON to the Viroqua Hide & Fur Co. We have a contract for 25 tons of Rags, 100 tons of Iron and 15 tons of Rubbers to be delivered in 2 weeks. For Rags 3c a pound; for Rubbers 5c a lb.; for Iron $15 a ton. Also bring your poultry, eggs and dressed veal. SAM GROSS, North Main St.. Viroqua.
Tailor Powell goes to Chicago Saturday to negotiate for the setting of some of his poems to music.
Viroqua experienced a siege of gypsies last week – gaudily bedecked, dirty, swarthy “queens” giving Main street the usual “once-over”. Did they get any of your small change?
George Groves hooked a four-pound 22-inch German brown trout Tuesday and brought him to gaff after a hard tussle with a six-ounce fly rod. And the selfish thing refuses to tell where he caught the beauty.
May 10, 194575 years agoEUROPEAN WAR OFFICIALLY ENDED TUESDAY – Viroquans and people from the entire community joined in V-E day observance Tuesday with a fine pre-arranged program sponsored by the Viroqua churches, American Legion and Chamber of Commerce.
At 8 o’clock Tuesday morning, the city fire siren sounded and several church bells also chimed in to notify the populace that the German surrender was official. Within a few minutes, “Closed for Victory” signs decorated many windows of business places, as merchants locked their doors to mark the event. The city schools, court house, city hall and post office made the closing practically unanimous.
At 10 o’clock, the high school band and the Viroqua Municipal Band, headed a parade with the Legion and school children, parading around the block and into the Temple Theatre, which filled to capacity in a few minutes time.
Judge Lincoln Neprud opened the program, explaining that the ceremonies were not in the form of a celebration, but rather a solemn occasion of prayer. Several fine selections were played by the Municipal Band, under the direction of Clarence (Pete) Peterson. The Normal School sextette rendered a vocal selection, while Father John Agnew delivered an inspiring message. Servicemen home on leave were introduced.
A record was kept Tuesday morning at the Viroqua Telephone office by Chief Operator Miss Velyma Henthorne. Total calls answered for the day were 5,652. This counts all incoming long distance calls, all city and rural calls from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Veteran of more than thirty of the 8th air force’s large scale bombing attacks on vital military and industrial targets in Nazi Germany, First Lieut. Alton W. Peterson, 24, of Viroqua, Wis., pilot on a B-17 Flying Fortress, has been awarded the fifth oak leaf cluster to the air medal for “meritorious achievement”. The airman has participated in heavy bombardment missions over targets at such places as Berlin, Hamburg, Nuremburg, Magdeburg and Dresden in Germany.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-CensorMay 7, 197050 years agoViroqua hosts the WIAA sectional at the Country Club on Tuesday, June 2. Viroqua golfers are now 5-1 this season and 5-0 in the Southwest Conference after defeating River Valley here on Monday. Coach Jim Kuehn has these students on his team: Tom Fortney, Dave Welch, Steve Vig, Duane Sherry, Glenn Frey, Dave Fortney, and Dave Oppert.
Westby will host the district baseball tournament at a date yet to be selected but after May 23rd, Elmo Gulsvig, administrator reported this week to the B-C. In game 1, Kickapoo is against La Farge, and in game 2, Viroqua faces Westby. De Soto drew a bye and will play its first game against the winner of game 1. This finale pits winners of games two and three. Cashton is another sub-sectional host. In those games, Brookwood plays Central and Cashton meets Logan, with winners meeting in game 3. At Richland Center, Hillsboro faces N. Crawford in game 1. Ithaca and Center play in game 2 with winners meeting in game 3.
Deaths: Helmer O. Midtlien, 64; Anna B. Wrobel, 85; Ole Braaten, 83; Melvin O. Olson, 56; Clayton W. Ramsett, 52; Clarice (Christianson) Solverson, 83; Judy (Theige) O’Connor, 27.
The Grand Prize winner of the Viroqua Beauty Shoppe Open House was Verna Theige. She won a synthetic wig.
The Fearsome Foursome bowling team of the Go Getters League won the championship last week. Team members of the Junior High League at Sunset Bowl included Lillian Bergum, Kari Amundson, Sheila Ray, and Cathy Sherry.
The Vernon County BroadcasterMay 11, 199525 years agoThe Viroqua City Council agreed to hold a public information meeting before they hold a vote on the proposal to turn a single set of stop signs on the parallel avenues of Rusk and Washington from north/south to east/west. If this worked and the flow of traffic was helped by this effort, the council planned to turn more stop signs on those avenues to the east/west change. The council had tried once earlier in 1992 to do this but there was an outcry from Rusk residents so the proposal was dropped.
The Viroqua City Council was asked by the airport commission for $37,636 for the construction of a terminal building that was estimated to cost $68,263. The commission will pay the rest of the cost through user fees of $10 per month from airplane owners. The council including the Mayor did not see a way for the city to allocate the money.
The Viroqua school breakfast program for elementary students was extended for another year. The School Board voted 4 to 3 to extend the program.
The Viroqua City Council voted to name the road to the new elementary school on the west side of the town as Education Avenue.
The 1995 Viroqua High School graduating class was awarded scholarships for 62 members of the class totaling $41,800. The scholarships were awarded at the 33rd Annual Lions Club Honors Banquet. Numerous non-monetary awards were also given out for everything from academic excellence to perfect high school attendance.
The Tractor and Machinery Certification class was announced for next month to be held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The class was for 14- and 15-year-old young people who live on a farm. A new Wisconsin law going into effect next year states that any youth even on a family farm were prohibited from operating agricultural machinery if they were under 16 unless they had taken the class and been certified. The classes were under the purview of UW-Extension.
The Vernon County BroadcasterMay 13, 201010 years agoSeveral Viroqua area gymnasts were recently honored at the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association Banquet held in Tomah on April 25, 2010. Receiving Academic All-State awards were sophomores Brittany Young and Amanda Allbaugh and seniors Karla Hagen, Cosette Henden and Patricia Fanta.
The Vernon Area Chapter of the Wisconsin Women’s Alliance is pleased to announce the recipients of the Women in History essay competition the organization sponsored in March. Kiley Freymiller won first place for her essay on Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Ashley Glass-Leatherberry won second place for her essay on Wilma Rudolph.
The 28th annual Cesky Den celebration at Fireman’s Park, Hillsboro will feature a special memorial tribute to the late Charlie (Karel) Bilek, the Bohemian artist who created 27 Cesky Den souvenir buttons and many other artistic and historic objects.
Westby Locker and Meats was recognized at the 70th annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors held in Madison.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
