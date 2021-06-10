Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 15, 1921
100 years ago
Immense crowd attends barn dance at the Asylum last Tuesday night and made merry until an early hour.
During Tuesday mornings storm, lightning struck Sam Lake’s tobacco shed, badly splintering a post and some rafters, but fortunately did not set it on fire.
One hundred and twenty names appear on the ever-lengthening list of Civil War veterans who have passed on.
Coon – Nils Blihovde, an old and respected resident of this community, was laid to rest at the Coon Valley Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
Franklin — The newly-weds, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Solverson, are nicely settled in their new home.
Andrew Hoffland has purchased a new Flivver.
Obituaries: Mrs. Blaine (Tena Hanson) Wheeler, born Dec. 17, 1890; Harry Sewel, born in London, England, July 7, 1844 died June 6, 1921. He was from Ontario, Wis. Chas. H. Willenberg, born in Germany on January 31, 1832.
Preparation of Viroqua’s new golf course is about half completed. Quite a number were out Sunday trying their hand at the game.
Rev. Evans led twenty-one of his Boy Scouts on a delightful outing to Mapledale last Wednesday. Mrs. Evans took the Camp Fire Girls to Will Lindemann’s farm.
George Forde and sister Nellie, of Ferryville were here Saturday on business.
The Vernon County Censor
June 13, 1946
75 years ago
Tuesday evening, Scouts of Troop 75 were guests of their sponsor, the American Legion. Pat Ingli, Gateway Area Scout executive, had the rare experience of being able to award the tenderfoot badge to Malcom Tuve and the eagle badge, which is the highest award in Scouting, to Raymond Bentson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Bentson.
Viroqua’s swimming pool, mecca of most of the city’s youth, will open today. The pool, which measures 60 by 150 feet, holds 465,750 gallons and is one of the estimated 4,000 pools in the nation, owned by municipalities and counties.
Morning kittenball league started Wednesday morning for boys 15 years and younger. A basketball league is being organized of boys 18 years and younger and for girls of any and all ages. Sandboxes, swings and other playthings are available for the tots. You are all urged to send or bring your youngsters to the playground for a good healthy day of recreation.
“Take me out to the ball game” takes on real meaning next Sunday when the first big game of the season will be played in the local park bowl between the two top-notch and powerful teams heading the Vernon County League: the Peerless Beers and the American Legion.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
June 10, 1971
50 years ago
The 27 members of the Class of 1971 may be the last of the Vernon County Teachers College to graduate. The school’s status will be determined June 23 at the County Board session.
The Vernon County Historical Society will dedicate its new flagpole in memory of Mrs. Aida Allness at a special ceremony attended by Congressman Vernon Thomson.
Viroqua will help with welcoming the expected 3,000 people for the Tri-State Breeder auction of 60 “superstar” females June 26.
30 years after starting nursing school and taking time to raise a family and working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Vernon Memorial Hospital for 15 years, Virginia Hoffland is heading back to college to get her degree as a Registered Nurse.
Obituaries: Alfred Benson, 66, wife Rachel (Lee); Thomas Sheldon, 78, Purdy wife Anna(Walters); Miss Alvilda Herried, 62, Viroqua; Edwin B. Dach, 82, rural Viroqua.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 13, 1996
25 years ago
Firefighters from Coon Valley, Westby and Viroqua joined forces to battle a barn fire at the Orland Kinserdahl farm in the town of Coon. A faulty electrical fence running alongside the barn is suspected as the cause of the blaze, which totally destroyed the barn and hay stored inside. There were no injuries or loss of livestock.
VHS grad, Skipp Benzing, is selected in baseball draft. The 18-year-old freshman at Indian Hills Junior College was picked in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball free agent draft by the Boston Red Sox. He left for the Red Sox rookie camp in Fort Meyers, Florida on Tuesday.
The former Upper Elementary School building and Viroqua High School has been given new life as the Nancy Rhodes-Seevers’ Landmark Center. Grand opening for the center is scheduled for June 15, it will initially house eight businesses.
The Eckhart Enchantment Fund-Raising Committee has been busy lining up many projects to help build the new community playground at he Eckhart Park in Viroqua. Their next endeavor will be a “carnival” on Saturday, June 15 at Vernon Square. Construction dates are September 25-29.
The 1996 Viroqua Ladyhawk softball team ends season in the record books. They were undefeated in five non-conference games, including the Mauston tournament championship. They also had the first winning conference record [9-3] in school history. The team’s record of 14-4, set new marks for most wins 14 and winning percentage [.777]. Players include: Carrie Keenan, Tonia Primmer, Christine Johnson, Brooke Fredrickson, Kim Hoffland, Amber Schwem, Jenny Swenson, Lisa Fuenger, Thea Nerison, Seri Nerison, Melissa Volden, Amber Fortney and Maren McClurg. Coaches are Brad Brogley and Karen Laabs.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 9, 2011
10 years ago
Vernon County Dairy Princess Margaret Nickelotti and her attendant Kathryn Swenson were crowned as the 2011 royalty at the 33rd annual Vernon County Dairy Breakfast.
Jordan Greenland, a 2010 graduate of LaFarge High School, was named the Rookie of the Year for the Luther College baseball team.
The Viroqua junior varsity baseball team recently concluded its 2011 spring season with a 15-4 record.
The Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary annually recognizes the baby born closest to Mother’s Day at Vernon Memorial Hospital. Baby Ty Strangstalien of Viroqua was born May 12.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff