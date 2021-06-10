Pages from the Past

Rev. Evans led twenty-one of his Boy Scouts on a delightful outing to Mapledale last Wednesday. Mrs. Evans took the Camp Fire Girls to Will Lindemann’s farm.

George Forde and sister Nellie, of Ferryville were here Saturday on business.

The Vernon County Censor

June 13, 1946

75 years ago

Tuesday evening, Scouts of Troop 75 were guests of their sponsor, the American Legion. Pat Ingli, Gateway Area Scout executive, had the rare experience of being able to award the tenderfoot badge to Malcom Tuve and the eagle badge, which is the highest award in Scouting, to Raymond Bentson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Bentson.

Viroqua’s swimming pool, mecca of most of the city’s youth, will open today. The pool, which measures 60 by 150 feet, holds 465,750 gallons and is one of the estimated 4,000 pools in the nation, owned by municipalities and counties.