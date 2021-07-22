Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 27, 1921
100 years ago
Threshing season has commenced around Bud. Ole Tryggestad’s rig commenced at Albert Tryggestad’s on Monday.
Last Saturday Haugen & Smith sold their general store in Viroqua to Louis Seidel, a substantial young farmer of Chaseburg, taking in exchange his farm lying next to that village.
COON VALLEY JOURNALS – A new street which was laid out last spring is now being graded.
The Coon Valley baseball team played a hard game with Pleasant Ridge last Sunday, losing by a score of 6 to 5.
If the weather is favorable the Coon Valley Mills expect to repair their dam next week. So Coon Valley will be without current for a few days.
Coon Valley—The community has been blessed with sufficient rain recently and the corn and tobacco crops are coming along nicely.
VIOLA NEWSLETS – A fine large electric sign hanging in front of the Dunbar & McCollough garage attracts the attention of all passers to their garage business. It is an elaborate sign in the shape of an automobile, illuminated in red, white and blue lights.
One of the best little stills ever seen in these parts was taken Friday last in a raid made in the home of W.C. Starkey of this city…. The outfit was most complete, and the still was no small affair either, holding about five gallons. Besides finding the still they found bottles and mugs which bore evidence of having been used recently. Mr. Starkey was….taken into custody. – Richland Observer.
The Vernon County Censor
July 25, 1946
75 years ago
There will be no charges for any of the events sponsored by the Viroqua centennial with the exception of grand stand admission and the horse show. Judge Neprud, parade marshal, announces that prizes will be given for entries in the parade as follows: best community club float, best horse drawn float, most novel entry, best portrayal of an historical character, the most humorous participant, the largest county group participating as one unit, participants coming the longest distance, the largest group from outside the city.
Thirty-six drivers had their car drivers licenses revoked in Vernon County during the first six months of 1946, compared to six revocations during the similar months of the previous year. With the exception of LaCrosse county, Vernon is highest on the list of revocations of the other counties in this territory. On another page of this Broadcaster will be found an official warning to motorists who are reluctant to resist the temptation to bear down on the foot feed of their cars while driving in the city limits of Viroqua.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 15, 1971
50 years ago
Three more area towns will add single-party telephone lines: Viola, Readstown and La Farge. Vernon Telephone has notified 20 customers in Liberty Pole that are being transferred to Readstown exchanges. Thirty-three La Farge customers are being transferred to Westby exchanges.
Deaths: Albert E. Klum, 85; Josephine (Knutson) Stylen, 79; Reuben Hall, 67.
Jeff Menn is a family-doctor student from Kendall learning first-hand under Dr. Robert Starr and other area physicians what it is like to be a rural doctor. Menn started his second ten-week rotation in the area. This fall Mann will be a second-year medical school student at the University of Wisconsin. In Viroqua, he is being provided “room and board” while area physicians from Westby and Viroqua take care of his tuition expenses.
Dr. Robert Starr, Hirsch Clinic, recently was named a diplomat of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 25, 1996
25 years ago
Bob Peterson gave away the 100th gold putter for a hole-in-one scored at Viroqua Hills since he began the tradition in 1976. Jay Hoffland notched his ace in June, 20 years after Thor Thorson received the first putter from Peterson in June 1976.
The Utica congregation which was organized in 1871 at the home of Paul Hansen Helland in the town of Utica, Crawford County, is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The population of Utica is still predominantly Norwegian, but has people of many other national backgrounds as well.
Viroqua’s Scott Peterson has been selected to participate in the 25th annual Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game. Peterson has been selected as an infielder for the 24-player south team. The All-Star squads consist of graduating high school seniors from the over 150 teams playing American Legion Baseball in Wisconsin. They will play Aug. 11 at Milwaukee County Stadium.
Roger Mathison was elected Vice Commander of the Wisconsin American Legion at the organization’s 78th annual convention in La Crosse last weekend. Mathison, a resident of Coon Valley, was one of six candidates seeking the post. He was a landslide winner, receiving nearly 90% of the convention delegates.
The 1996 4-H Clothing Revue was held with 18 girls entering 23 garments in the event. Two delegates and alternates were chosen to represent Vernon County at the Wisconsin State Fair Clothing Revue Aug. 5-9. Delegates are: Kelly Zinn, of Green 14 Club of Westby and Dawn McClurg, of Lucky Clovers of Viroqua. Alternates are Heidi Amundson of Prairie Pioneers of Viroqua and Casey Hooverson of Enterprise Eagles.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 21, 2011
10 years ago
The electronic sign in front of the Viroqua Bank was reading 97 degrees on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The heat index was an unofficial 109 degrees. The National Weather Service had an excessive heat warning in effect earlier this week. The NWS reported that the heat index would continue to hover between 100 and 115 each afternoon through Thursday.
The Viroqua City Council has granted a zoning conditional use permit to allow the construction of apartments for senior citizens on the north side of the city.
Eight golf teams from three states completed in the first annual Stine/Bayer Invitational at Esofea’s Bad Axe River County Club.
In what organizers hope becomes an annual event, the Coon Valley Business Association and the La Crosse Trout Association are bringing the Coon Creek Trout Festival to the banks of the Coon Valley Village Park.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff