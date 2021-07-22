Pages from the Past

One of the best little stills ever seen in these parts was taken Friday last in a raid made in the home of W.C. Starkey of this city…. The outfit was most complete, and the still was no small affair either, holding about five gallons. Besides finding the still they found bottles and mugs which bore evidence of having been used recently. Mr. Starkey was….taken into custody. – Richland Observer.

The Vernon County Censor

July 25, 1946

75 years ago

There will be no charges for any of the events sponsored by the Viroqua centennial with the exception of grand stand admission and the horse show. Judge Neprud, parade marshal, announces that prizes will be given for entries in the parade as follows: best community club float, best horse drawn float, most novel entry, best portrayal of an historical character, the most humorous participant, the largest county group participating as one unit, participants coming the longest distance, the largest group from outside the city.