The Vernon County Censor

May 2, 1923

100 years ago

WE NEED UNIFORMS. No band is a band without uniforms. Most town purchase uniforms as soon as they organize. We have made the band first; now help us to make a presentable appearance in public….We would be pleased to have all interested in the band and especially those who have enjoyed the many free concerts given in the Park and elsewhere to help so far as they are able.

Weather permitting, laying of the concrete pavement west of Viroqua city will commence tomorrow.

A good crowd attended the auction of the houses and small buildings on the block recently acquired by the school district and upon which will soon be erected our fine new school building. Sale was held Monday afternoon and the bidding was fairly lively….The total for all the buildings amounted to $1534.50.

The Wisconsin Highway Commission will take bids….for the construction of the road between the north end of the macadam [Viroqua] and the city of Westby….When this is laid, Vernon county will have ten miles of her heaviest traveled highway covered with pavement. We are informed that….bids will be received for the construction of a sewage system in the city of Westby, and due to this construction the pavement will only go to the city limits this year, and will be extended through Westby next year after the streets have had an opportunity to settle.

The patrolmen are all busy throughout the county and roads are slowly smoothing out. The drifts are all gone, but a few mud holes yet remain still necessitating the use of chains. However, auto travel is now going through on all roads.

The Vernon County Censor

April 29, 1948

75 years ago

Robbers secured over $25 in money from a cash register which was broken open in the Thoreson Lumber Co office in Westby sometime during the night, Monday. They were unable, however, to open the safe which was also left badly damaged by a heavy hammer and punch. These latter implements had been stolen earlier from the Rudie blacksmith on a forced entrance, presumably for the purpose for which they were used, as nothing else was reported missing from the shop. These tools were left on the Thoreson property by the culprits. The sheriff’s office, which was advised of the robbery early Tuesday, has reported no arrests to date.

The tentative plans for the new Viroqua Lutheran church are here. A new church calls for a new pipe organ. The church choir has been selected as a committee to be responsible for gathering funds for this new organ.

The junior prom, with a theme of “Deep Purple” will be held this Friday evening. Class members supervised by Stanley Stevens are busy preparing elaborate decorations and completing last minute details for this annual social affair, given in honor of the senior class of 1948. Leading the grand march, which will open the event, will be Vernon Lawton, king, and Lois Peterson, the class president’s choice as queen. The high school gymnasium will be the scene, with Layton Blaines’ orchestra furnishing the music.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

May 3, 1973

50 years ago

Recycling Center Open 10-6 Sat. Some 30 families brought recyclables Saturday, and it was in excellent condition.

Walter Holcomb has retired after serving fifty-two years as the clerk of the Town of Kickapoo.

Viroqua A and B squad defeated Prairie du Chien on the Viroqua Country Club course last week.

Four Westby area students were notified recently that their paintings were exhibited at the Milwaukee Journal Gallery.

Viroqua’s girl track team picked up a pair of firsts in their track meet here Friday.

Obituaries: Hildegard Kolden (61) Chaseburg; Mrs. Alma Buros (90) Westby; Frank Robinson (96) Viroqua; Mrs. Abraham Nelson (85) Viroqua; Sharon Bergum (28) formerly of Viroqua; Melvin Harris (50) Viroqua; Alvin Anderson (73) Westby; Carl Bakkestuen (77) Westby; Adolph W. Olson (63) Coon Valley; Mrs. Paul Gilbertson (51) Chaseburg.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 30, 1998

25 years ago

Thieves sack Hillsboro Equipment dealership. Over $14,000 in merchandise was stolen during the night of April 24 or in the early morning hours of April 25. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department or Vernon County Crime Stoppers.

Nicole Brudos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Brudos, was chosen as one of 264 students statewide to participate in Science World ‘98. She was nominated by Wes Mack, her eighth-grade science teacher. Nicole will attend a week-long session to be held at the Pigeon Lake Field Station located near Drummond in northern Wisconsin’s Chequamegon National Forest.

Wayne Sherry will be joining the Viroqua Area School administrative staff as district administrator July 1. His wife Karen is an RN and head nurse at an asthma clinic. Sherry was raised on a dairy farm in rural Gays Mills and Karen’s family lives in La Crosse. He was recently the school superintendent at Marshall, Wisconsin.

Westby is celebrating its 30th annual Syttende Mai. Plan to attend this Norwegian Folk Festival on May 15, 16 and 17.

Open House: Come celebrate the McIntosh Memorial Library’s 100th anniversary on Thursday, May 7 from 5-7 p.m.

The Viroqua Blackhawk softball team blanked the Black River Falls Tigers 6-0 last Tuesday in the Park Bowl, but lost to the G-E-T Redmen 6-5 on the road.

In last Thursday’s game, the Viroqua Blackhawk baseball team crushed Onalaska Luther 10-1.

Fun Fact: The Wisconsin Legislature changed Bad Axe County’s name to Vernon on May 1, 1862. In 1856 the Western Times, the county’s first newspaper which would evolve into the present day Broadcaster, began publishing from the courthouse basement.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 2, 2013

10 years ago

Janie Felton was crowned queen and Keaton Nemes king of Viroqua High School 2013 Junior Prom, Saturday night, at the Viroqua High School gym.

A slow start to spring has not stopped the annual return of Peregrine falcons to the Coulee Region and Dairyland Power’s nesting boxes. The 2013 Peregrine falcon season began at Dairyland in late February with the siting of a falcon at Dairyland’s Genoa power plant nesting box. Falcons arrived at the Alma power plant site in early March. Mating pairs of falcons at both Alma and Genoa site nesting boxes are incubating a full clutch of eggs, with hatching expected in early to mid-May. Fledgling of the chicks will likely occur in late June or early July.

A Viroqua Girl Scout recently earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest national award a Girl Scout can earn. The Gold Award recognizes girls who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through remarkable take-action projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond. Girl Scout Kaitlin Volten, Troop 4479, designed a project to provide comfort to hospice residents. An avid knitter, it was a natural fit for Volten to incorporate her hobby into the Gold project. She reached out to a community of knitters and crocheters to create prayer shawls. The project was successful with the help of community members around Vernon County. Volten organized the volunteer team of needle workers around Vernon County, providing them with patterns and yarn resources. The shawls were then delivered to the hospice center in Viroqua.