The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 19, 1919
100 years ago
All kinds of weather.
Days are lengthening.
Will Ady has resigned his position at Gays Mills and accepted a position in Clark’s garage.
English services in Rev. Hofstead’s Bethesda church, Sunday evening at 7:45 by 7 Rev. Jacobson.
Ladies winter coats worth from $10 to $55 going at $3 to $29 this month! Suttle & Tate.
It is estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 people died in state of Wisconsin from flu, and the scourge is not over yet.
Cashton Record says the physicians of Monroe county recently adopted a new fee bill, making a substantial increase in all their charges for professional service.
Suffrage for women in Wisconsin for presidential voting, went through the senate with a dash on Wednesday, 28 to 4. The assembly voted 80 to 8. Giving a total of 104 votes for to 12 votes against the proposition in the two houses.
Baker W.H. Ledman has leased the Weistenberg hotel and will thoroughly fumigate, renovate and modernize the same, putting in smoking and rest rooms. The bakery will be continued as in the past, short orders being served there but no meals….
Bad roads seem to have driven many of the buyers from the field and what little movement that developed last week seems to be pretty well at a standstill now. The major portion of the tobacco crop still remains unsold, and the outlook as a whole is rather discouraging.
DeSoto is to have a new restaurant, A.L. Williams, a former operator there having returned form LaCrosse for that purpose.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 24, 1944
75 years ago
With three more days for Vernon County investors to lay another $130,000 on the line for War Bonds to complete the quota for the 4th Loan drive, officials of the War Finance Committee called for an “all-out” effort from every individual to help finish the most important job in history—backing the American offensive in the global war with every loose dollar in the land.
Vernon County is one of the many Wisconsin counties which are making a special drive to increase the production of Milk. Milk is just as vital to winning the war as are bonds and stamps. From milk comes the products that build the strength and energy of our boys on the front, and these dairy products also help the civilians who are backing up the boys on the battle lines.
Rear Admiral Mitscher, who led the naval assault on Truk was born in Hillsboro, Vernon County, Wisconsin, Jan. 26, 1887. He attended school in Washington and his residence now is Oklahoma City, Okla., according to a recent news release from Washington.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 20, 1969
50 years ago
A colorful, unique chair that has stood for years against the south wall of the First National Bank of Viroqua has been removed to a new home in the Vernon County Historical Museum. The large chair, upholstered in blue, has the sides and back circled by long horns from Texas steers, and was given to Gov. Jeremiah Rusk by admiring cattlemen after he had been made the first Secretary of Agriculture. A large painting of the Governor will also become the property of the Vernon County Historical Society. After the death of Gov. Rusk, the chair and picture were given to the Bank.
Deaths: Fred Jacobus, 94; Henry Herman Seiler, 80; Burlie A. Revels, 75; Lizzie (Oium) Bekkum, 87; Mabel (Jackson) Barker, 63; George Metrician, 58; Jessie Myrtle (DeLap) Sidie, 87.
Viroqua Junior High wrestlers took both preliminaries and the main event Tuesday last week, 9-5 and 29-6, respectively. In eight matches for the main event, Brian Larson and Bruce Kuehn won on decisions. Tom Henry, Roger Getter, Joe Fortney and David Tisdale pinned their opponents.
Lisa Jerman and Barry Halverson were crowned Valentine Queen and King at the Liberty Pole School, when the third grade had a party Friday afternoon. Honor Court members were Greg Fortun and Joyce Stokke.
Two hundred free cherry pies will be given away, usually as door prizes, at many downtown stores as the Washington Birthday feature this weekend. Winners will pick up their pies at Fosbinder’s IGA.
Kay Schipper, grade 9, Sheila Ray, grade 8, and Steven Swenson, grade7, received certificates of excellence in the recent Current Affairs Test conducted by TIME Magazine at the Viroqua Junior High School. John Vig, LaMont Jacobson, Susan McCulloch, Monte Tewalt, Thor Hendrickson and Robert Lund received certificates of merit.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 24, 1994
25 years ago
Last week the Monsanto Company filed a law suit against Swiss Valley Farms of Davenport, Iowa. Swiss Valley purchased milk from Vernon County. Monsanto claimed that Swiss Valley had “false and misleading” advertising and promotions about the dangers of rBGH. Swiss Valley had asked milk producers to refrain from using rBGH because of the negative consumer reaction to the hormone.
A two-story farmhouse near Westby owned by Julian Holden was totaled by fire and water damage. Manpower and tankers from Viroqua, Coon Valley and Cashton joined the fight to save the house. The attempt failed and the house was totaled.
Two young men from Richland Center were charged with 10 counts of criminal damage to property. They reportedly used a metal pipe to damage waysides, mailboxes and a new tractor. They did the damage on a “beer drinking road trip” through Vernon County. The amount of damage was $4,000 and could result in 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if the two men were convicted.
John Drake, a 27-year-old resident of Viroqua, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a minor (a 15-year-old girl) and he was also charged with delivering marijuana within 1,000 feet of school. He gave the marijuana to the girl with whom he had sex. Drake already had served four years in prison in Dunn County for burglary and forgery.
The Viroqua High School work-experience program was in full swing. Students got work experience which the school hoped would better prepare the students for work after high school. Both the students and employers were very positive about the program.
Young Author’s Night was held at Viroqua High School. The night was a chance for young students in the second through eighth grades to read from books and about any other items with words scattered around the room. The program was used to encourage reading among the young students.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 26, 2009
10 years ago
A Viroqua woman, Jill I. Severin, 42, faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening to burn down the Fortney Hotel, Friday, Feb. 13.
Webelo Scouts Seth Running and Austin Lee both received the Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting at Viroqua Cub Scout Pack 9’s annual Blue and Gold Banquet at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
With 15 years and counting coaching Viroqua High School baseball and 34 years and counting coaching American Legion baseball, Viroqua’s Pete Swanson was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame at a luncheon held in Madison, Feb. 14.
GDS (Genoa, De Soto, Stoddard) fifth-grade girls basketball team put all of their newly learned basketball skills together to take first place in North Crawford Basketball Tournament held on Jan. 31.
Residents of Westby are benefitting from a new application of solar power to the city. Westby’s community-owned utility recently led the installation of an array of solar photovoltaic panels at Bekkum Memorial Library.
Vernon Telephone Cooperative recently honored five of their long-time employees with service awards. Kurt Hauge, 30 years; Dean Pederson, 35 years; Dave Treptow, 30 years; Jeff Manke, 25 years and Dan Jefson, 25 years.
