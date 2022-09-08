Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 6, 1922

100 years ago

The country to the west of Viroqua is greatly incensed over the burning of the fine brick Col. May school house. At five o’clock Monday morning, the structure was discovered in flames and was completely destroyed. As the building has not been occupied during the summer vacation, the fire was undoubtedly of incendiary origin. The loss is a grievous one to the district, as the structure could not be replaced for $10,000.

Reports coming in from those who are soliciting for the Tobacco Warehouse are very encouraging. There is no doubt but what sufficient stock will be sold to cover any Warehouse that may be required to handle the tobacco tributary in Viroqua….Every tobacco grower in this locality should be interested in this warehouse.

The progressive ladies of Viroqua are to be congratulated on their enterprise in beautifying the city of Viroqua. The fruit of their labors of several months ago is now bearing fruit, Electrician Seiler and his crew extending the white way down past Gillette Street on Main, installing six new light posts.

In order to improve sanitary conditions in Viroqua, the Board requests that Viroqua people who are using cess pools connect up with the city sewage system as rapidly as possible. The system needs the water for its successful operation. The board has full power to arbitrarily order all cess pool users to connect at once but much prefers that this action be not necessary and that connection be made at the convenience of users, providing this is done, within a reasonable time. BOARD OF HEALTH, Viroqua.

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 4, 1947

75 years ago

Hospital Day in Viroqua started out with a horse show at the fairgrounds, followed by a pony race, then an amusing “musical chair” race and a potato race. The Donkey Baseball game at the fairgrounds in the afternoon was a scream from start to finish. Westby won the game with a score of 1-0. Vernon County residents were unanimous in their praise of 4-H Club work after watching 41 girls model dresses that they had made themselves. Ten thousand attended the Hospital Day parade at 2:30. In the evening, the day’s festivities were brought to a close in the beautiful Viroqua bowl. The Viroqua City Band headed the program with a concert of well selected numbers. Mr. Power, president of the Memorial Hospital Association, welcomed the immense crowd. The crowning of the Hospital Queen, Elizabeth Thorson, was conducted by the State Dairy Queen, Joanne Reutten in an impressive ceremony. Gen. Ralph M. Immell gave a stirring address in keeping with the occasion, emphasizing the need for hospitalization and commending the enthusiasm being shown by the people of Vernon in tackling the big problem. Concluding the event-filled day was a charity auction.

The attention of Censor readers is directed to the announcement in this issue of the Harvest Festival to be held at Westby on Thursday and Friday of this week. An attractive program and a nice list of prizes is offered. Westby gave Viroqua fine cooperation on its Hospital Day, and we hope that it will be returned with interest for our neighbor city.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 7, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua Jaycees and the Volunteer Fire Department will serve you coffee and cookies when you vote in Viroqua in the Primary Election Tuesday.

Orbec Sherry, Viroqua, plans to enter the Central National Brown Swiss show at World Dairy Expo in Madison.

Vernon Area tobacco growers this past week harvested tobacco faster than in many previous years.

A new milestone in the life and history of English Evangelical Lutheran Church will be passed on Sunday, September 10, 1972 when the congregation celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the dedication of its church building.

Viroqua Telephone Co. is looking ahead toward necessary growth by 1975 and has filed an application with the PSC for necessary plant additions to meet this growth.

Obituaries: James Colotti (83) Stoddard; Margaret Metson (8) De Soto; Mrs. John Schultz (77) Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 4, 1997

25 years ago

A correction to last week’s article on the Fairest of the Fair. Vernon County’s 1997 Fairest of the fair is Kimberly Mlsna.

The Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department held their annual picnic last Sunday, over 1,000 chicken dinners were served. Youngsters enjoyed the sawdust pile in search of riches and squirt gun fights to help beat the heat.

Felix’s Final Summer Blow-out!! September 3rd through the 6th. 1/2 off 1/2 priced merchandise-cash and carry-all sales final.

The Blackhawks’ short game improved Thursday, taking the girls golf team to an 11-point victory over the second-place team in Viroqua’s five-team invitational.

Friday, the De Soto Pirates used a 32-point second-quarter run to down the Wauzeka Hornets 38-15.

This Wednesday, Sept. 10th, you’re invited to come in for a free dozen roses! (while supplies last). Join the “Good Neighbor Day” effort at Jubilee Floral. Just keep one rose for yourself, and give the others to 11 other people-tell someone you know how much you care!

La Belle Masonic Lodge #84 celebrates 75 years above the Temple Theatre, and 140 years as an organization. The Masonic Temple building was dedicated in 1922, and is the successor of two previous buildings which fell victim to fires.

La Farge Organic Co-op’s cultured butter won first prize at the American Cheese Society’s 14th annual convention in Seattle, Washington. The ACS judging is the largest, most influential competition for American-made cheese and butter. Organic Valley is the largest organic farmers cooperative in the United States.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 6, 2012

10 years ago

Blackhawk girls take first at home invite. Hot temperatures, windy conditions and a tough course shortened the Viroqua Invitational at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course last Thursday to 1.92 miles for both the boys’ and girls’ races. A regular boys course cross country race is 5K; for the girls, its 4K. The shorter course didn’t slow down the Viroqua girl’s cross-country team any, which took first place at the home invite. The Blackhawks scored 31 points, 10 points ahead of second-place Sparta. The Spartan boys, however, edged the Blackhawk boy’s cross county team for first by one-point — 55-56.

Krause Monument and Vernon Memorial Healthcare have each donated a granite park bench to the Viroqua Cemetery World War I Memorial. Vernon Memorial Hospital was built by the people in Vernon County in memory of the area’s war veterans. Krause Monument has been serving Southwest Wisconsin families and businesses for more than 100 years.

No shortage of Labor Day Weekend Fun. The Readstown royalty parade attendees — Vernon County Dairy Princess Shana Hardy, along with Dairy Princess Attendant Katherine Larson; and Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, Katelyn Fauske.