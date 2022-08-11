Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 9, 1922

100 years ago

The voters present to the number of considerably over a hundred did the right thing by authorizing the construction of a $150,000 high school….In the face of the congestion prevailing in our schools it was the only thing that could be done….Considerable discussion was indulged as the location of the new high school, but the meeting adjourned without taking any definite action on this point.

All committees appointed to take care of the dedication of Viroqua’s fine new Masonic temple on August 24th are working with a will, and no one doubts that it will be the biggest event in the history of La Belle Lodge.

You can get 1 1/2 pound cans of corned beef at Tainter & Rogers for 25 cents.

Big dance at Star Pavilion, two miles north of LaFarge on Rockton road. Dance every Saturday night. Good music.

Word comes to us from the Nash factory announcing substantial reductions in the price of all Nash models, ranging from $150 to $200 on the six cylinder cars, and $50 to 100 on the fours.

A fair audience assembled at the Eckhart park last Friday evening and were rewarded by enjoying one of the best concerts put on by the Viroqua band this season. The boys are to be highly congratulated on the marked progress they are making….

The town board of Franklin will meet on the road one mile southwest of Folsom in Jones Hollow on Saturday, August 19th, at two o’clock for the purpose of receiving bids for the construction of 112 rods of new road….WARREN FISH, chm.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 7, 1947

75 years ago

Marilyn Erickson, as winner of the 4-H Style Revue, held on Tuesday, will represent Vernon County at the State Fair Style Revue on August 18 and 19. Marilyn wore a brown wool gaberdine suit with contrasting accessories. She is a member of the Coon Prairie Club and has been in club work for nine years.

Joanne Ruetten, aged 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Ruetten of Viroqua Route 4, has been selected as the Vernon County dairy queen and will be the candidate from Vernon County at the State Dairy Queen contest at the Wisconsin State Fair August 16-24.

Sever Nundahl of Viroqua Route 1 on Pierce Ridge was in this Wednesday morning and told the Censor editor that he topped his tobacco crop last Saturday and that most of the tobacco buyers had been out to see it and marvel at it. Well, that is indeed a miracle this year of 1947. It is true that favorable weather and especially the heat waves and timely rains have made the situation look ever so much better than it did a few weeks ago, yet never to our knowledge have crops shown such a variation as this year. Corn ranges all the way from a few inches high to fields that are tasseled out and fully as far advanced as in a normal year, and the same is true of tobacco. Some will never see the silo or shed unless the weather is mighty kind to us in October.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 10, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua High School graduates now in medical school are eligible for special loans sponsored by the Nelson Muffler Corporation.

Viroqua aldermen may adopt a 3rd and 4th meeting each month, but only 2 of them would be official.

The Viroqua Day Center will be “in session” at its open house Friday, Aug. 18, according to Mrs. Karen Lerch. It’s now located on the ground floor in the former County Teachers College on South Center, and the entire ground floor contains 2 playrooms, kitchen, and office space.

The graduating class of Viroqua High School of 1913 held a reunion after 59 years, at the Viking Inn June 25th of this year. Of the 42 original members of this class, only nine were able to be present.

Viroqua’s Chamber of Commerce agreed to help support Viroqua Jaycettes acting as a welcoming committee in the community.

Obituaries: Lars Nydahl (87) formerly of Coon Valley; Henry Erickson (78) founder of Erickson Motor Corp. in Coon Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 7, 1997

25 years ago

2nd Lt. Bryan Morgan, a 1996 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, received the silver wings of an Army aviator at graduation exercises July 2 at the United States Army Flight Training Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Lt. Morgan, a 1992 graduate of North Crawford High School, is the son of Jim and Peggy Morgan of rural Soldiers Grove.

The selection committee for the Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship Program honored VHS graduate John Olson along with 99 other students and 100 teachers from Wisconsin, who were selected for Kohl Foundation scholarships at a banquet in May. John is the son of David and Patricia Olson of Viroqua.

Roger Mathison of Westby was elected State Commander at the Wisconsin American Legion’s 1997 State Convention held in Green Bay, July 18-20.

Outfielder Luke Slack of the Viroqua Legion team and Westby’s Brad Sternke, also a Legion outfielder, were recently named to the 1997 Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Team. The 26th annual All-Star game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 17 at Milwaukee County Stadium. Roger Mathison, newly elected Commander of the Wisconsin American Legion will throw out the first ball.

4-H’ers Chad Hoyum of the Mapledale Motivators, Ellen Levendoski of the Oak Ridge Badgers, Mary Humfeld of the East Ridge Beavers and Pam Lambert of the Hillsboro Hotshots, represented Vernon County at the Southern District 4-H Western Spirit Leadership program. Forty-three 4-H’ers from Southern Wisconsin participated in this program in June.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 9, 2012

10 years ago

Bland Bekkedal Center breaks ground in Viroqua. A large crowd gathered at 705 Arena Drive in Viroqua for the groundbreaking ceremony for The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, Wednesday, Aug. 1. The capital campaign for the project is just $32,000 shy of reaching it’s $1.3 million goal. Vernon Memorial Hospital has pledged the other $1.3 million needed to cover the cost of the building the home for the terminally ill.

Fifth Annual Vernon Memorial Healthcare Transplant Support Walk was held Saturday morning. The walk was held at the Viroqua High School track, and raised more than $8,000.

E-2 James Role of the U.S. Navy is aboard the USS John Stannis bound for Japan. The Viroqua High School graduate completed basic training at Great Lakes, Ill., and specialized training at Pensacola, Fla., in munitions and loading jet bombers. He is the son of Linda Scoville-Role and Keith J. Role, both of Viroqua.

The Viroqua City Council approved the sale of the library-owned bus garage on 754 S. Main St. to the Viroqua School District for $300,000 at its meeting Tuesday, July 31. When the library purchased the property at 754 S. Main St. it was at one time a potential site for a new library. But in time — and public input — the focus shifted toward building a new library on the space occupied by the former Vig Clinic adjacent to Western Technical College.

Viroqua Mayor Larry Fanta proclaimed Aug. 7, as “Freddie Slack Day” in the city. The request, brought forward by Viroqua’s Eddie Nix, is to recognize Slack’s contributions in music, especially as a founding member of Capitol Records and a pioneer in the in the sound of “boogie-woogie.” According to the proclamation, Slack “was a musical genius” and at the age of 14 was the first musician to use the Viroqua High School’s xylophone in 1924. Slack organized many small bands and orchestras when he lived in Viroqua. His last local band was called the Badger Serenaders.