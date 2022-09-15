Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 13, 1922

100 years ago

No piece of machinery of its size entering Viroqua has attracted more attention than the modern popcorn and peanut roaster which George Pennell has just installed in his restaurant. The machine is all electrical, each kernel is buttered as it is popped, and a blower arrangement at the bottom which agitates the beautiful white kernels with electric lights on each side, is a never failing source of interest to people passing his window.

It probably is best not to make any more night auto trips than necessary, and when you do don’t stop to pick up passengers or investigate articles found laying in the road. Although against the law, yet a revolver carried in your car when night trips are necessary adds somewhat to a person’s peace of mind. Take precautions, but don’t become hysterical.

A special meeting of the electors of Col. May school district was held last Wednesday evening and it was voted to rebuild the school house which was so mysteriously destroyed by fire several days ago. The new structure will be of brick veneer construction, and slightly larger than the old school – 33x37 feet – and work will be started as soon as possible.

As the Censor goes to press, the last loads of concrete are being laid on the eastern pavement contract which completes Viroqua’s paving contracts.

Ole Rund brought in two mighty fine leaves of tobacco last week. They …. measured 22x36 inches. Ole has five acres of the same, all running very uniform.

Following the extremely hot weather and drought of the past six weeks, broken last Thursday by copious downpours, a period of cool weather set in and light frost was reported Monday morning.

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 11, 1947

75 years ago

The Viroqua public schools opened this Monday morning with a total enrollment of 966 the first day. This number will be considerably increased, as some remained at home to help in tobacco harvest and for various other reasons.

The tobacco harvest is on in full blast, and if ever there was an agricultural miracle it has happened in Vernon County this year. From what looked like almost total failure, the corn and tobacco has come forward until it looks like normal crops of both will be harvested, if the grand weather will just keep on for two or three weeks longer.

The big 91st Vernon County Fair starts next Wednesday with entry day. Judging of all exhibits will start early Thursday morning and run through the day until completed. There will also be a baseball game and free attractions before the grandstand. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be devoted harness racing, free attractions, 4-H Club demonstrations and activities and all the other usual events that go to make the Fair so enjoyable to the thousands of people who always attend.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 14, 1972

50 years ago

The Happi-tones quartet of the Viroqua Sweet Adeline Chapter will appear “live” on Ch. 8, WKBT on Thursday, September 21 on the Noon Hour Show.

As far as the Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services is concerned, the Vernon County Hospital is “condemned”…Vernon County has 6 months from this week to report it has begun to correct the deficiencies or state aids for patients will be stopped and patients removed unless corrective action is taken.

A tribute from the University of Kentucky by Dr. Lawrence S. Thompson pays homage to the late Norma Cass, native of Viroqua. Norma had served as a reference librarian at the University of Kentucky since 1931, a period of 35 years, and was widely recognized as a dedicated reference librarian.

It was in the year 1947 that a group of Viroqua fellows decided to unite and form an Eagles Club for Viroqua.

Oscar Fodness earned the Vernon County Tree Farmer Award for 1972 last week.

Obituaries: Ethel Garin (78) Viroqua Area; Charles Paggi (67); Earl Nedland (55) Purdy.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 11, 1997

25 years ago

A citywide garden tour hosted by the Vernon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary netted close to $400 in funds. Approximately 50 people took the tour. The event was a fundraiser for the new dialysis unit coming to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

The Viroqua Blackhawks started the conference race on the right foot, downing the La Crescent Lancers 30-28 last Friday at Blackhawk Field. They racked up 404 yards to take the win.

Terry Heffner of Terry’s Sewing Shop made a donation to Viroqua Police Officer Debbi Mischel in memory of her parents, Leon and Cleo Primmer, who were killed recently in an alcohol-related auto accident. The donation will be used to support the Fatal Vision program, which teaches youngsters about the dangers of drunk driving.

ARTT wraps up its “Kiss a Pig” fundraiser. Candidates include: Gary Gilbertson, Lynn Fortun, Pete Hollister, Police Chief John Thompson and State Sen. Brian Rude. Voting ends at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 ($1 per vote). The candidates at the official tally, who have garnered the most “votes,” will publicly and ceremoniously kiss a pig in support of the Temple Theatre on the fairgrounds’ free stage at 1:45 p.m.

Norskedalen is hosting its Old-fashioned Threshing Bee on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hearty Thresher’s Meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. There will be free wagon rides and an antique farm tool sale by area dealers.

Geneva Hammond has been named Vernon County’s Outstanding Senior for 1997. Ray E. Jones of Stoddard has been selected First Runner-up and Maxine Shird of La Farge has been chosen Second Runner-up. The three honorees will be appearing at the Vernon County Fair on Senior Day Thursday and throughout the annual event.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 13, 2012

10 years ago

Viroqua Elementary School is looking for members of the community to share some of their time with the Reading Buddy Program. “It’s a way to volunteer in the classroom and to work with individual students who need help with reading or need a mentor,” said Karen Laabs, LMC director. The program is for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. This program has been offered at the school for about 13 years. In the past, it was funded through AmeriCorps and coordinated by one of its members. This year it is being coordinated by Laabs and Proue at the library.

Seniors of Distinction are recognized by the Vernon County Unit on Aging. Pastor Gary and Mary Daines of Westby, Anna and Myron Richard of La Farge, June Pedretti of Viroqua, and Robert Kretckkhe of Hillsboro were recognized for demonstrating community spirit and serving as role models who willingly give their time and talents. The Seniors of Distinction will reign over the Senior Citizen Building at the Vernon County Fair, Sept. 13-16.

The eighth annual Driftless Art Festival opens Saturday, Sept. 15, it will offer art lovers some of the area’s finest examples of visual, culinary, and performing art. The two-day festival, held in Beauford T. Anderson Park, Soldiers Grove, will feature the work of 80 artists, selected from across the Driftless Area, the land untouched by the glaciers, including much of the southwestern Wisconsin as well as parts of southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.